(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 22, 1965 Photo taken on July 22, 1965 in London shows the Rolling Stones, (from L to R) drummer Charlie Watts, guitarist Brian Jones, guitarist Keith Richards, singer Mick Jagger and bass guitarist Bill Wyman. Charlie Watts, drummer with legendary British rock'n'roll band the Rolling Stones, died on August 24, 2021 aged 80, according to a statement from his publicist. (Photo by AFP)

