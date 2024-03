(FILES) The delegation from Russia takes part in the parade of athletes, underneath the Olympics rings, during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, on February 4, 2022. Olympic chiefs announced on March 19, 2024 that Russian and Belarusian athletes competing in this summer's Paris Games under a neutral flag will not be able to take part in the opening ceremony. Neutral athletes from either country "will not participate in the parade of delegations and teams during the opening ceremony since they are individual athletes", IOC director James McCloud said after an executive board meeting of the International Olympic Committee in Lausanne. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)

