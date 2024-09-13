La máxima premiación de la industria de la televisión regresa en su 76ª edición. Los Emmys 2024 está programado para celebrarse este domingo y promete una noche memorable con grandes sorpresas y artistas invitados. Este año, se espera que algunos actores y actrices aprovechen la plataforma para expresar su apoyo a las causas laborales que han sacudido Hollywood. Si no te quieres perder el evento EN VIVO aquí te contamos cómo seguirlo minuto a minuto por streaming, horarios, nominados y más detalles importantes de la ceremonia.

Jenna Ortega durante su llegada a los Premios Emmys 2024 (Foto: AFP)

¿Cuándo y dónde son los Premios Emmy 2024?

Los Premios Emmy 2024 se llevarán a cabo este domingo 15 de septiembre desde el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles, California. Inicialmente, la premiación estaba prevista para septiembre de 2023, pero debido a la huelga de actores y guionistas en Hollywood, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión decidió postergar la fecha.

¿A qué hora inicia los Premios Emmy 2024?

La gala de los Emmy 2024 comenzará a las 8.00 p. m. (hora del este de los Estados Unidos), es decir las 7.00 p. m. en Perú. Minutos antes de la ceremonia se podrá ver el desfile de las estrellas por la alfombra roja.

México: 6:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 9:00 p.m.

¿Dónde ver los Premios Emmy 2024?

Para seguir todas las incidencias de esta importante gala desde Perú, podrás verlo a través de TNT. La ceremonia estará disponible en streaming por la plataforma Max. También se podrá seguir la cobertura de la alfombra roja a través del canal de YouTube de la revista “People”.

TNT y HBO Max serán los encargados de transmitir la gala de los Emmys 2024. Conoce aquí los canales (Foto: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Quiénes son los ganadores de los Creative Arts Emmy:

Antes de la ceremonia principal se entregan los ‘Creative Arts Emmy’, premios que reconocen los logros técnicos y artísticos en televisión, abarcando desde efectos especiales y diseño de vestuario hasta edición de sonido y maquillaje.

Programa de Animación Destacado : ‘Blue Eye Samurai’

: ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ Mejor Dirección para un Programa Documental/de No Ficción : ‘Girls State’

: ‘Girls State’ Mejor Dirección en un Especial de Variedades : ‘The Oscars’

: ‘The Oscars’ Mejor Documental o Especial de No Ficción : ‘Jim Henson Idea Man’

: ‘Jim Henson Idea Man’ Mejor Serie Documental o de No Ficción : ‘Beckham’

: ‘Beckham’ Mejor Programa de Medios Emergentes : ‘Fallout: Vault 33′

: ‘Fallout: Vault 33′ Mejor Serie de Comedia, Drama o Variedad de Formato Corto : ‘Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question’

: ‘Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question’ Mejor Serie de No Ficción o Reality de Formato Corto : ‘Shōgun’ – The Making of Shōgun

: ‘Shōgun’ – The Making of Shōgun Reparto Destacado para una Serie de Comedia : ‘The Bear’

: ‘The Bear’ Reparto Destacado para una Serie Dramática : ‘Shōgun’

: ‘Shōgun’ Reparto Destacado para una Serie Limitada o Antológica o Película : ‘Baby Reindeer’

: ‘Baby Reindeer’ Cinematografía Destacada para una Serie Limitada o Antológica o Película : ‘Ripley’, ‘V Lucio’

: ‘Ripley’, ‘V Lucio’ Mejor Fotografía para una Serie de una Sola Cámara (Media Hora) : ‘The Bear’, ‘Forks’

: ‘The Bear’, ‘Forks’ Mejor Fotografía para una Serie (Una Hora) : ‘Shōgun’, ‘Crimson Sky’

: ‘Shōgun’, ‘Crimson Sky’ Mejor Vestuario Contemporáneo para una Serie : ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Strict Scrutiny’

: ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Strict Scrutiny’ Mejor Vestuario Contemporáneo para una Serie Limitada o Antológica o Película : ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’, ‘The Auteur’

: ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’, ‘The Auteur’ Mejor Peluquería Contemporánea : ‘The Morning Show’, ‘The Kármán Line’

: ‘The Morning Show’, ‘The Kármán Line’ Maquillaje Contemporáneo (sin Prótesis) : ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Strict Scrutiny’

: ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Strict Scrutiny’ Mejor Vestuario de Fantasía y Ciencia Ficción : ‘Ahsoka’, ‘Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord’

: ‘Ahsoka’, ‘Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord’ Mejor Actor Invitado en una Serie de Comedia : Jon Bernthal, ‘The Bear’, ‘Fishes’

: Jon Bernthal, ‘The Bear’, ‘Fishes’ Mejor Actor Invitado en una Serie Dramática : Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun, ‘Anjin’

: Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun, ‘Anjin’ Mejor Actriz Invitada en una Serie de Comedia : Jamie Lee Curtis, ‘The Bear’, ‘Fishes’

: Jamie Lee Curtis, ‘The Bear’, ‘Fishes’ Mejor Actriz Invitada en una Serie Dramática : Michaela Coel, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’, ‘Infidelity’

: Michaela Coel, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’, ‘Infidelity’ Mejor Diseño de Título : ‘Shōgun’

: ‘Shōgun’ Mejor Composición Musical para una Serie Limitada o Antológica, Película o Especial (Banda Sonora Dramática Original) : ‘Lessons In Chemistry’, ‘Book Of Calvin’

: ‘Lessons In Chemistry’, ‘Book Of Calvin’ Mejor Composición Musical para una Serie (Banda Sonora Dramática Original) : ‘Only Murders in the Building’, ‘Sitzprobe’

: ‘Only Murders in the Building’, ‘Sitzprobe’ Supervisión Musical Destacada : ‘Fallout’, ‘The End’

: ‘Fallout’, ‘The End’ Música Original para el Tema Principal : ‘Palm Royale’

: ‘Palm Royale’ Música y Letra Originales: ‘Only Murders in the Building’, ‘Sitzprobe’, título de la canción: ‘Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?’

LISTA DE NOMINADOS DE LOS PREMIOS EMMY 2024:

Mejor serie de drama

Fallout

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

La actriz finlandesa Laura Birn como Marian en la película (Foto: Lionsgate Films)

Mejor comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor serie limitada o antológica

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Mejor actriz de drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston reveló en una entrevista por qué nunca se unirá a TikTok. (Foto: Chris Delmas / AFP)

Mejor actor de drama

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Dominic West, The Crown

Mejor actor de comedia

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Mejor actriz de comedia

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Mejor actriz en serie limitada o serie o película antológica

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

/ Peter Mountain/Universal Pictures

Mejor actor en serie limitada o serie o película antológica

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Mejor actriz de reparto de comedia

Carol Burnett, Palme Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Mejor actor de reparto en comedia

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Mejor actriz de reparto en drama

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Puedes revisar la lista completa de nominados en el siguiente link.