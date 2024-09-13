La máxima premiación de la industria de la televisión regresa en su 76ª edición. Los Emmys 2024 está programado para celebrarse este domingo y promete una noche memorable con grandes sorpresas y artistas invitados. Este año, se espera que algunos actores y actrices aprovechen la plataforma para expresar su apoyo a las causas laborales que han sacudido Hollywood. Si no te quieres perder el evento EN VIVO aquí te contamos cómo seguirlo minuto a minuto por streaming, horarios, nominados y más detalles importantes de la ceremonia.
¿Cuándo y dónde son los Premios Emmy 2024?
Los Premios Emmy 2024 se llevarán a cabo este domingo 15 de septiembre desde el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles, California. Inicialmente, la premiación estaba prevista para septiembre de 2023, pero debido a la huelga de actores y guionistas en Hollywood, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión decidió postergar la fecha.
¿A qué hora inicia los Premios Emmy 2024?
La gala de los Emmy 2024 comenzará a las 8.00 p. m. (hora del este de los Estados Unidos), es decir las 7.00 p. m. en Perú. Minutos antes de la ceremonia se podrá ver el desfile de las estrellas por la alfombra roja.
- México: 6:00 p.m.
- Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
- Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
- Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.
- Argentina: 9:00 p.m.
- Chile: 9:00 p.m.
- Uruguay: 9:00 p.m.
¿Dónde ver los Premios Emmy 2024?
Para seguir todas las incidencias de esta importante gala desde Perú, podrás verlo a través de TNT. La ceremonia estará disponible en streaming por la plataforma Max. También se podrá seguir la cobertura de la alfombra roja a través del canal de YouTube de la revista “People”.
Quiénes son los ganadores de los Creative Arts Emmy:
Antes de la ceremonia principal se entregan los ‘Creative Arts Emmy’, premios que reconocen los logros técnicos y artísticos en televisión, abarcando desde efectos especiales y diseño de vestuario hasta edición de sonido y maquillaje.
- Programa de Animación Destacado: ‘Blue Eye Samurai’
- Mejor Dirección para un Programa Documental/de No Ficción: ‘Girls State’
- Mejor Dirección en un Especial de Variedades: ‘The Oscars’
- Mejor Documental o Especial de No Ficción: ‘Jim Henson Idea Man’
- Mejor Serie Documental o de No Ficción: ‘Beckham’
- Mejor Programa de Medios Emergentes: ‘Fallout: Vault 33′
- Mejor Serie de Comedia, Drama o Variedad de Formato Corto: ‘Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question’
- Mejor Serie de No Ficción o Reality de Formato Corto: ‘Shōgun’ – The Making of Shōgun
- Reparto Destacado para una Serie de Comedia: ‘The Bear’
- Reparto Destacado para una Serie Dramática: ‘Shōgun’
- Reparto Destacado para una Serie Limitada o Antológica o Película: ‘Baby Reindeer’
- Cinematografía Destacada para una Serie Limitada o Antológica o Película: ‘Ripley’, ‘V Lucio’
- Mejor Fotografía para una Serie de una Sola Cámara (Media Hora): ‘The Bear’, ‘Forks’
- Mejor Fotografía para una Serie (Una Hora): ‘Shōgun’, ‘Crimson Sky’
- Mejor Vestuario Contemporáneo para una Serie: ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Strict Scrutiny’
- Mejor Vestuario Contemporáneo para una Serie Limitada o Antológica o Película: ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’, ‘The Auteur’
- Mejor Peluquería Contemporánea: ‘The Morning Show’, ‘The Kármán Line’
- Maquillaje Contemporáneo (sin Prótesis): ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Strict Scrutiny’
- Mejor Vestuario de Fantasía y Ciencia Ficción: ‘Ahsoka’, ‘Part Eight: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord’
- Mejor Actor Invitado en una Serie de Comedia: Jon Bernthal, ‘The Bear’, ‘Fishes’
- Mejor Actor Invitado en una Serie Dramática: Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun, ‘Anjin’
- Mejor Actriz Invitada en una Serie de Comedia: Jamie Lee Curtis, ‘The Bear’, ‘Fishes’
- Mejor Actriz Invitada en una Serie Dramática: Michaela Coel, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’, ‘Infidelity’
- Mejor Diseño de Título: ‘Shōgun’
- Mejor Composición Musical para una Serie Limitada o Antológica, Película o Especial (Banda Sonora Dramática Original): ‘Lessons In Chemistry’, ‘Book Of Calvin’
- Mejor Composición Musical para una Serie (Banda Sonora Dramática Original): ‘Only Murders in the Building’, ‘Sitzprobe’
- Supervisión Musical Destacada: ‘Fallout’, ‘The End’
- Música Original para el Tema Principal: ‘Palm Royale’
- Música y Letra Originales: ‘Only Murders in the Building’, ‘Sitzprobe’, título de la canción: ‘Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?’
LISTA DE NOMINADOS DE LOS PREMIOS EMMY 2024:
Mejor serie de drama
Fallout
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Mejor comedia
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor serie limitada o antológica
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Mejor actriz de drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Mejor actor de drama
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Dominic West, The Crown
Mejor actor de comedia
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Mejor actriz de comedia
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Mejor actriz en serie limitada o serie o película antológica
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Mejor actor en serie limitada o serie o película antológica
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Mejor actriz de reparto de comedia
Carol Burnett, Palme Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Mejor actor de reparto en comedia
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Mejor actriz de reparto en drama
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Puedes revisar la lista completa de nominados en el siguiente link.