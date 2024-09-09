Todo está listo para una nueva edición de los Premios Emmy, los más importantes de la industria de la televisión y series como “Shogun”, “The Bear” y “True Detective”, que se presentaron como algunas de las favoritas de la temporada, están en competencia.
La gala contará con los comediantes Dan y Eugene Levy, de la serie “Schitt’s Creek” como conductores en el evento que tendrá al Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles como escenario principal.
Cabe destacar que en esta edición “The Bear” se convirtió en la comedia con más nominaciones de la historia de los Emmy, logrando superara a “30 Rock”, que tenía el récord hasta el momento.
Nominados a los Emmy 2024
Estos son todos los nominados a los Premios Emmy
Mejor serie de drama
Fallout
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Mejor comedia
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor serie limitada o antológica
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Mejor actriz de drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Mejor actor de drama
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Dominic West, The Crown
Mejor actor de comedia
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Mejor actriz de comedia
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Mejor actriz en serie limitada o serie o película antológica
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Mejor actor en serie limitada o serie o película antológica
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Mejor actriz de reparto de comedia
Carol Burnett, Palme Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Mejor actor de reparto en comedia
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Mejor actriz de reparto en drama
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Mejor actor de reparto en drama
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada o serie o película antológica
Daokta Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada o serie o película antológica
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Mejor actriz invitada en comedia
Olivia Colman, The Bear
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Mejor actor invitado de comedia
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building
Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live
Christopher Lloyd, Hacks
Bob Odenkirk, The Bear
Will Poulter, The Bear
Mejor actriz invitada de drama
Michaela Coel, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Claire Foy, The Crown
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Sarah Paulson, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Parker Posey, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Mejor actor invitado de drama
Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun
Paul Dano, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
John Turturro, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Mejor Talk Show
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Mejor show de variedades
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Mejor reality
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
Mejor host en reality o programa de competencias
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Alan Cumming, The Traitors
Kristen Kish, Top Chef
Jeff Probst, Survivor
Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John, Shark Tank
Mejor programa animado
Blue Eye Samurai
Bob’s Burgers
Scavengers Reign
The Simpsons
X-Men ‘97
Mejor película para TV
Mr. Monk’s Last Case
fQuiz Lady
Red, White and Royal Blue
Scoop
Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story
Mejor documental o especial de no ficción
Jim Henson Idea Man
The Greatest Night in Pop
STEVE! (Martin) a documentary in 2 pieces
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Girls State
Mejor documental o serie especial
Beckham
The Jinx — Part Two
STAX: Soulsville U.S.A.
Telemarketers
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of TV
Mejor dirección de una serie de drama
Stephen Daldry, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep,” The Crown
Mimi Leder, “The Overview Effect,” The Morning Show
Hiro Murai, “First Date,” Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Frederick E.O. Toye, “Chapter Nine: Crimson Sky,” Shо̄gun
Saul Metzstein, “Strange Games,” Slow Horses
Salli Richardson-Whitfield, “Beat L.A.,” Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Mejor dirección de una serie de comedia
Randall Einhorn, “Party,” Abbott Elementary
Christopher Storer, “Fishes,” The Bear
Ramy Youssef, “Honeydew,” The Bear
Guy Ritchie, “Refined Aggression,” The Gentlemen
Lucia Aniello, “Bulletproof,” Hacks
Mary Lou Belli, “I’m The Pappy,” The Ms. Pat Show
Mejor dirección de una serie limitada o película para TV
Weronika Tofilska, “Episode 4,” Baby Reindeer
Noah Hawley, “The Tragedy of the Commons,” Fargo
Gus Van Sant, “Pilot,” Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Millicent Shelton, “Poirot,” Lessons in Chemistry
Steven Zaillian, Ripley
Issa López, True Detective: Night Country
Mejor guion de serie de comedia
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, “Bulletproof,” Hacks
Jake Bender and Zach Dunn, “Pride Parade,” What We Do in the Shadows
Quinta Brunson, “Career Day,” Abbott Elementary
Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, “Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good,” The Other Two
Meredith Scardino and Sam Means, “Orlando,” Girls5eva
Christopher Storer and Joanna Carlo, “Fishes,” The Bear
Mejor guion de serie de drama
Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente, “Anjin,” Shōgun
Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare, “Ritz,” The Crown
Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, “The End,” Fallout
Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, “First Date,” Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Will Smith, “Negotiating With Tigers,” Slow Horses
Mejor guion por serie de edición limitada
Charlie Brooker, “Joan Is Awful,” Black Mirror
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Noah Hawley, “The Tragedy of the Commons,” Fargo
Issa López, “Part 6,” True Detective: Night Country
Ron Nyswaner, “You’re Wonderful,” Fellow Travelers
Steven Zaillian, Ripley
Mejor guión de series de variedades
The Daily Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Mejor guión de especial de variedades
The Oscars
Mike Birbiglia, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
John Early, Now More Than Ever
Alex Edelman, Just for Us
Jacqueline Novak, Get On Your Knees
¿Cuándo y a qué hora son los Emmys?
Los Premios Emmy 2024 se llevarán a cabo este domingo 15 de septiembre. Se podrá seguir por la señal de ABC en los Estados Unidos a las 20 horas (zona horaria EST). En América Latina podrás conectarte vía TNT desde las 19 horas. Y también en ese horario en streaming a través de Max, el servicio de HBO.
