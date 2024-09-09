Todo está listo para una nueva edición de los Premios Emmy, los más importantes de la industria de la televisión y series como “Shogun”, “The Bear” y “True Detective”, que se presentaron como algunas de las favoritas de la temporada, están en competencia.

La gala contará con los comediantes Dan y Eugene Levy, de la serie “Schitt’s Creek” como conductores en el evento que tendrá al Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles como escenario principal.

Cabe destacar que en esta edición “The Bear” se convirtió en la comedia con más nominaciones de la historia de los Emmy, logrando superara a “30 Rock”, que tenía el récord hasta el momento.

Nominados a los Emmy 2024

Estos son todos los nominados a los Premios Emmy

Mejor serie de drama

Fallout

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Mejor comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor serie limitada o antológica

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Mejor actriz de drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Mejor actor de drama

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Dominic West, The Crown

Mejor actor de comedia

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Mejor actriz de comedia

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Mejor actriz en serie limitada o serie o película antológica

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Mejor actor en serie limitada o serie o película antológica

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Mejor actriz de reparto de comedia

Carol Burnett, Palme Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Mejor actor de reparto en comedia

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Mejor actriz de reparto en drama

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Mejor actor de reparto en drama

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada o serie o película antológica

Daokta Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada o serie o película antológica

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Mejor actriz invitada en comedia

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Mejor actor invitado de comedia

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building

Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live

Christopher Lloyd, Hacks

Bob Odenkirk, The Bear

Will Poulter, The Bear

Mejor actriz invitada de drama

Michaela Coel, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Claire Foy, The Crown

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Sarah Paulson, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Parker Posey, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Mejor actor invitado de drama

Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun

Paul Dano, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

John Turturro, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Mejor Talk Show

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Mejor show de variedades

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Mejor reality

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Mejor host en reality o programa de competencias

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Alan Cumming, The Traitors

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

Jeff Probst, Survivor

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John, Shark Tank

Mejor programa animado

Blue Eye Samurai

Bob’s Burgers

Scavengers Reign

The Simpsons

X-Men ‘97

Mejor película para TV

Mr. Monk’s Last Case

fQuiz Lady

Red, White and Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story

Mejor documental o especial de no ficción

Jim Henson Idea Man

The Greatest Night in Pop

STEVE! (Martin) a documentary in 2 pieces

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

Girls State

Mejor documental o serie especial

Beckham

The Jinx — Part Two

STAX: Soulsville U.S.A.

Telemarketers

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of TV

Mejor dirección de una serie de drama

Stephen Daldry, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep,” The Crown

Mimi Leder, “The Overview Effect,” The Morning Show

Hiro Murai, “First Date,” Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Frederick E.O. Toye, “Chapter Nine: Crimson Sky,” Shо̄gun

Saul Metzstein, “Strange Games,” Slow Horses

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, “Beat L.A.,” Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Mejor dirección de una serie de comedia

Randall Einhorn, “Party,” Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer, “Fishes,” The Bear

Ramy Youssef, “Honeydew,” The Bear

Guy Ritchie, “Refined Aggression,” The Gentlemen

Lucia Aniello, “Bulletproof,” Hacks

Mary Lou Belli, “I’m The Pappy,” The Ms. Pat Show

Mejor dirección de una serie limitada o película para TV

Weronika Tofilska, “Episode 4,” Baby Reindeer

Noah Hawley, “The Tragedy of the Commons,” Fargo

Gus Van Sant, “Pilot,” Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Millicent Shelton, “Poirot,” Lessons in Chemistry

Steven Zaillian, Ripley

Issa López, True Detective: Night Country

Mejor guion de serie de comedia

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, “Bulletproof,” Hacks

Jake Bender and Zach Dunn, “Pride Parade,” What We Do in the Shadows

Quinta Brunson, “Career Day,” Abbott Elementary

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, “Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good,” The Other Two

Meredith Scardino and Sam Means, “Orlando,” Girls5eva

Christopher Storer and Joanna Carlo, “Fishes,” The Bear

Mejor guion de serie de drama

Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente, “Anjin,” Shōgun

Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare, “Ritz,” The Crown

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, “The End,” Fallout

Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, “First Date,” Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Will Smith, “Negotiating With Tigers,” Slow Horses

Mejor guion por serie de edición limitada

Charlie Brooker, “Joan Is Awful,” Black Mirror

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Noah Hawley, “The Tragedy of the Commons,” Fargo

Issa López, “Part 6,” True Detective: Night Country

Ron Nyswaner, “You’re Wonderful,” Fellow Travelers

Steven Zaillian, Ripley

Mejor guión de series de variedades

The Daily Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Mejor guión de especial de variedades

The Oscars

Mike Birbiglia, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool

John Early, Now More Than Ever

Alex Edelman, Just for Us

Jacqueline Novak, Get On Your Knees

¿Cuándo y a qué hora son los Emmys?

Los Premios Emmy 2024 se llevarán a cabo este domingo 15 de septiembre. Se podrá seguir por la señal de ABC en los Estados Unidos a las 20 horas (zona horaria EST). En América Latina podrás conectarte vía TNT desde las 19 horas. Y también en ese horario en streaming a través de Max, el servicio de HBO.