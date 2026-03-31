La temporada de primavera 2026 ya empezó. “Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring” y “The Food Diary of Miss Maid” son los primeros animes en llegar a Crunchyroll, al igual que los nuevos episodios de “Dorohedoro”, “The Beginning After the End” y “Dr. Stone Science Future. Pero no todos las series que aparecen en la lista de estrenos de la popular plataforma de streaming contarán con doblajes en inglés y español, al menos, por el momento. Por su puesto, cada uno de los títulos estará disponible en su idioma original con subtítulos en varios idiomas.

A finales de marzo de 2026, Crunchyroll confirmó que animes como la cuarta temporada “Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World”, la cuarta temporada de “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” y “Witch Hat Atelier”, contarán con doblaje en inglés, español latino y castellano.

“Witch Hat Atelier” es uno de los estrenos más esperados, ya que el anime que adapta el material original escrito por Kanehito Yamada e ilustrado por Tsukasa Abe, pretende superar el éxito de “Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End”.

Por lo pronto, no se conocen las fechas exactas de los próximos lanzamientos de doblaje en la primavera de 2026, pero en las siguientes semanas se darán a conocer esos detalles y otros como los respectivos elencos de voces.

En el anime "Witch Hat Atelier", Coco es una niña de origen humilde e hija de una costurera en una aldea ordinaria, que sueña con convertirse en una hechicera (Foto: Bug Films)

LOS ANIMES DE LA PRIMAVERA 2026 QUE TENDRÁN DOBLAJE EN INGLÉS

Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring

An Observation Log of My Fiancée Who Calls Herself a Villainess

Ascendance of a Bookworm: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke

Classroom of the Elite 4th Season: Second Year, First Semester

Daemons of the Shadow Realm

DIGIMON BEATBREAK

Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE Cour 3

Go For It, Nakamura-kun!!

I Want to End this Love Game

LIAR GAME

MARRIAGETOXIN

Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World - Temporada 4

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon - Temporada 3

Rent-a-Girlfriend - Temporada 5

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime - Temporada 4

The Beginning After the End - Temporada 2

The Drops of God

The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt

The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun - Temporada 4

Wistoria: Wand and Sword - Temporada 2

Witch Hat Atelier

LOS ANIMES DE LA PRIMAVERA 2026 QUE TENDRÁN DOBLAJE EN EN ESPAÑOL (LATINO/CASTELLANO)

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World - Temporada 4

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime - Temporada 4

Witch Hat Atelier

Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Go For It, Nakamura-kun!!

The Beginning After the End - Temporada 2

Classroom of the Elite - Temporada 4

Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring

"Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-" es un anime con una gran dosis de fantasía que sigue a Subaru Natsuki, un estudiante corriente de preparatoria que conoce a una hermosa chica de pelo plateado de otro mundo que lo rescata (Foto: White Fox)

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