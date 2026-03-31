La temporada de primavera 2026 ya empezó. “Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring” y “The Food Diary of Miss Maid” son los primeros animes en llegar a Crunchyroll, al igual que los nuevos episodios de “Dorohedoro”, “The Beginning After the End” y “Dr. Stone Science Future. Pero no todos las series que aparecen en la lista de estrenos de la popular plataforma de streaming contarán con doblajes en inglés y español, al menos, por el momento. Por su puesto, cada uno de los títulos estará disponible en su idioma original con subtítulos en varios idiomas.
A finales de marzo de 2026, Crunchyroll confirmó que animes como la cuarta temporada “Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World”, la cuarta temporada de “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” y “Witch Hat Atelier”, contarán con doblaje en inglés, español latino y castellano.
“Witch Hat Atelier” es uno de los estrenos más esperados, ya que el anime que adapta el material original escrito por Kanehito Yamada e ilustrado por Tsukasa Abe, pretende superar el éxito de “Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End”.
Por lo pronto, no se conocen las fechas exactas de los próximos lanzamientos de doblaje en la primavera de 2026, pero en las siguientes semanas se darán a conocer esos detalles y otros como los respectivos elencos de voces.
LOS ANIMES DE LA PRIMAVERA 2026 QUE TENDRÁN DOBLAJE EN INGLÉS
- Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring
- An Observation Log of My Fiancée Who Calls Herself a Villainess
- Ascendance of a Bookworm: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke
- Classroom of the Elite 4th Season: Second Year, First Semester
- Daemons of the Shadow Realm
- DIGIMON BEATBREAK
- Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE Cour 3
- Go For It, Nakamura-kun!!
- I Want to End this Love Game
- LIAR GAME
- MARRIAGETOXIN
- Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World - Temporada 4
- Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon - Temporada 3
- Rent-a-Girlfriend - Temporada 5
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime - Temporada 4
- The Beginning After the End - Temporada 2
- The Drops of God
- The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt
- The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King
- Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun - Temporada 4
- Wistoria: Wand and Sword - Temporada 2
- Witch Hat Atelier
LOS ANIMES DE LA PRIMAVERA 2026 QUE TENDRÁN DOBLAJE EN EN ESPAÑOL (LATINO/CASTELLANO)
- Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World - Temporada 4
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime - Temporada 4
- Witch Hat Atelier
- Daemons of the Shadow Realm
- Go For It, Nakamura-kun!!
- The Beginning After the End - Temporada 2
- Classroom of the Elite - Temporada 4
- Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring
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