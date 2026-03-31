La tercera y última parte de "Dr. STONE: SCIENCE FUTURE" se estrena el 2 de abril de 2026 y sigue a Senku mientras continua la misión de llevar la ciencia a la edad de piedra (Foto: TMS Entertainment)
La tercera y última parte de "Dr. STONE: SCIENCE FUTURE" se estrena el 2 de abril de 2026 y sigue a Senku mientras continua la misión de llevar la ciencia a la edad de piedra (Foto: TMS Entertainment)
Nelly Osco
Nelly Osco

. “Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring” y “The Food Diary of Miss Maid” son los primeros animes en llegar a Crunchyroll, al igual que los nuevos episodios de “Dorohedoro”, “The Beginning After the End” y “Dr. Stone Science Future. Pero no todos las series que aparecen en la lista de estrenos de la popular plataforma de streaming contarán con doblajes en inglés y español, al menos, por el momento. Por su puesto, cada uno de los títulos estará disponible en su idioma original con subtítulos en varios idiomas.

A finales de marzo de 2026, Crunchyroll confirmó que animes como la cuarta temporada “”, la cuarta temporada de “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” y “”, contarán con doblaje en inglés, español latino y castellano.

“Witch Hat Atelier” es uno de los estrenos más esperados, ya que el anime que adapta el material original escrito por Kanehito Yamada e ilustrado por Tsukasa Abe, pretende superar el éxito de “”.

Por lo pronto, no se conocen las fechas exactas de los próximos lanzamientos de doblaje en la primavera de 2026, pero en las siguientes semanas se darán a conocer esos detalles y otros como los respectivos elencos de voces.

En el anime "Witch Hat Atelier", Coco es una niña de origen humilde e hija de una costurera en una aldea ordinaria, que sueña con convertirse en una hechicera (Foto: Bug Films)
En el anime "Witch Hat Atelier", Coco es una niña de origen humilde e hija de una costurera en una aldea ordinaria, que sueña con convertirse en una hechicera (Foto: Bug Films)

LOS ANIMES DE LA PRIMAVERA 2026 QUE TENDRÁN DOBLAJE EN INGLÉS

  • Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring
  • An Observation Log of My Fiancée Who Calls Herself a Villainess
  • Ascendance of a Bookworm: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke
  • Classroom of the Elite 4th Season: Second Year, First Semester
  • Daemons of the Shadow Realm
  • DIGIMON BEATBREAK
  • Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE Cour 3
  • Go For It, Nakamura-kun!!
  • I Want to End this Love Game
  • LIAR GAME
  • MARRIAGETOXIN
  • Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy
  • Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World - Temporada 4
  • Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon - Temporada 3
  • Rent-a-Girlfriend - Temporada 5
  • That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime - Temporada 4
  • The Beginning After the End - Temporada 2
  • The Drops of God
  • The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt
  • The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King
  • Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun - Temporada 4
  • Wistoria: Wand and Sword - Temporada 2
  • Witch Hat Atelier

LOS ANIMES DE LA PRIMAVERA 2026 QUE TENDRÁN DOBLAJE EN EN ESPAÑOL (LATINO/CASTELLANO)

  • Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World - Temporada 4
  • That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime - Temporada 4
  • Witch Hat Atelier
  • Daemons of the Shadow Realm
  • Go For It, Nakamura-kun!!
  • The Beginning After the End - Temporada 2
  • Classroom of the Elite - Temporada 4
  • Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring
"Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-" es un anime con una gran dosis de fantasía que sigue a Subaru Natsuki, un estudiante corriente de preparatoria que conoce a una hermosa chica de pelo plateado de otro mundo que lo rescata (Foto: White Fox)
"Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-" es un anime con una gran dosis de fantasía que sigue a Subaru Natsuki, un estudiante corriente de preparatoria que conoce a una hermosa chica de pelo plateado de otro mundo que lo rescata (Foto: White Fox)

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SOBRE EL AUTOR

Periodista con 9 años de experiencia escribiendo contenido sobre películas, series y animes para las comunidades hispanas en EE.UU.. Desde los más populares en Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video y otras plataformas de streaming, hasta estrenos que llegan a los cines. Comparto recomendaciones para los que aman las maratones los fines de semana.

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