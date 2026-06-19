Muchas personas hacen colas para recibir alimentos gratis en uno de los puntos que se distribuyen víveres en Illinois (Foto: Imagen creada por El Comercio MAG usando Gemini)
Muchas personas hacen colas para recibir alimentos gratis en uno de los puntos que se distribuyen víveres en Illinois (Foto: Imagen creada por El Comercio MAG usando Gemini)
Judith Vicente
Judith Vicente

A causa del aumento del costo de vida, a una gran cantidad de personas no les alcanza el dinero para preparar comida, situación que genera mucha preocupación y estrés. Por fortuna, hay varias organizaciones en Illinois que . Aunque esta iniciativa está pensada especialmente para quienes se encuentran en situación de vulnerabilidad, cualquier residente puede acceder a estos recursos. En las siguientes líneas, te damos las .

Mira también:

Cabe mencionar que en los distintos centros de reparto se hará entrega de diferentes productos como granos, cereales, legumbres, proteínas, lácteos, frutas, verduras, entre otros; los cuales dependerán de la disponibilidad de cada despensa.

Varias personas haciendo cola para recibir alimentos gratis en un punto de entrega en Illinois (Foto: Imagen creada por El Comercio MAG usando Gemini)
Varias personas haciendo cola para recibir alimentos gratis en un punto de entrega en Illinois (Foto: Imagen creada por El Comercio MAG usando Gemini)

HORARIOS Y PUNTOS DE ENTREGA DE COMIDA GRATIS EN ILLINOIS DEL 19 AL 21 DE JUNIO

A continuación, los puntos de entrega de comida gratis, del viernes 19 al domingo 21 de junio.

ENTREGA VIERNES 19 DE JUNIO

A continuación, las ubicaciones exactas de los centros de distribución de alimentos gratis, sus teléfonos y horarios de atención del viernes 19 de junio:

OrganizaciónDirecciónTeléfonoHorario
DACC Food Pantry2000 East Main Street, Lincoln Hall 224, Danville, IL 618329:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Peoria Friendship House800 NE Madison Ave, Peoria, IL 616039:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Salvation Army Family Services417 NE Adams, Peoria, IL11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Sophia’s Kitchen105 N Richard Pryor Pl, Peoria, IL 61605309-655-15789:00 AM - 3:00 PM
St. Vincent Depaul Pekin706 Court St., Pekin, IL 615548:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Multicultural Food Pantry of Peoria2610 W Nebraska Ave, West Peoria, IL 616046:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Salvation Army Citadel2903 W Nebraska, Peoria, IL 61604309-682-88869:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Redeemer Lutheran6801 N Allen Road, Peoria, IL 616149:00 AM - 11:00 AM
School Street Food Pantry211 N School Street, Normal, IL 617614:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Mary’s Food Pantry140 N 2nd Ave, Canton, IL 61520309-647-14738:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mission of Hope Food Pantry1102 State Route 97, Havana, IL 6264410:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Streatorland Community Food Pantry210 N Wasson St, Streator, IL 61364815-673-36889:00 AM - 10:30 AM
First Baptist Church of Galva211 NW 4th Ave, Galva, IL 61434309-932-271311:00 AM - 1:00 PM

ENTREGA SÁBADO 20 DE JUNIO

A continuación, las ubicaciones exactas de los centros de distribución de alimentos gratis, sus teléfonos y horarios de atención del sábado 20 de junio:

OrganizaciónDirecciónTeléfonoHorario
DACC Food Pantry2000 East Main Street, Lincoln Hall 224, Danville, IL 618329:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Community Harvest1901 S Fourth Ave, Morton, IL 6155010:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Nannie M. Johnson Community Center3201 NE Madison, Peoria, IL 6160311:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Open Arms Food Pantry1200 West Mount Vernon Road, Metamora, IL 615489:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First United Methodist116 Perry, Peoria, IL 6160311:30 AM - 1:00 PM
East Bluff Community Center512 East Kansas St, Peoria, IL 616038:30 AM - 12:00 PM
House of Worship Church1321 W Lincoln Ave, Peoria, IL 6160510:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Heaven’s View602 W Richmond, Peoria, IL 6160611:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bread of Life Food Pantry2018 W Kellogg Ave, Peoria, IL 616043:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Roanoke-Benson Hope Center311 N. Main Street, Roanoke, IL 615619:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Anglican Charities7561 W Lancaster, Bartonville, IL 616079:00 AM - 11:00 AM
El Paso Food Pantry560 W Clay Street, El Paso, IL 617388:30 AM - 11:30 AM
The Pantry2812 Tractor Lane, Bloomington, IL 6170410:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Koinonia Food Pantry405 North Washington Street, Lacon, IL 61540309-238-12467:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Worn Again Too104 E Main, Heyworth, IL 6174510:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Henry Community Food Pantry1301 2nd St, Henry, IL 61537309-364-25568:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Cuba Food Pantry616 E Polk Street, Cuba, IL 61427309-338-08258:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Livingston Cty Community Pantry420 N Plum Street, Pontiac, IL 6176410:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Putnam County Food Pantry103 N Church St, Granville, IL 61326815-866-64848:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Fairbury Community Food Pantry510 E Oak Street, Fairbury, IL 61739815-867-36429:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Community Fellowship Pop-Up Pantry1300 W Clinton Ave, Farmer City, IL 61842309-928-22739:00 AM - 10:00 AM

ENTREGA DOMINGO 21 DE JUNIO

A continuación, las ubicaciones exactas de los centros de distribución de alimentos gratis, sus teléfonos y horarios de atención del domingo 20 de junio:

OrganizaciónDirecciónTeléfonoHorario
Galesburg Rescue Mission Food Pantry547 N Farnham St, Galesburg, IL 61401309-343-41517:00–7:20 (Desayuno); 12:00–12:20 (Almuerzo); 18:00–18:20 (Cena)
St. John’s Breadline430 N. 5th St., Springfield, IL 62702217-528-609810:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Table of Life Ministries2600 S. 5th St., Springfield, IL 627031:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Cambridge Food Pantry123 W Exchange St, Cambridge, IL 61238309-945-54263:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Beardstown Food Pantry121 E 2nd Street, Beardstown, IL 62618217-473-835112:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Friends of Champaign County201 W Kenyon Road, Champaign, IL 61820217-352-79611:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Daily Bread Soup Kitchen116 N First Street, Champaign, IL 6182010:30 AM - 12:30 PM
First Baptist Church of Waverly180 N. Grove St, Waverly, IL 62692217-435-76516:00 PM - 8:00 PM (menores de edad)
Living Hope SDA Food Pantry25124 S Fryer St, Channahon, IL 60410773-971-376412:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dixon Assembly of God933 MeKeel Rd, Dixon, IL 61021815-284-309012:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Cafe on Vine932 W 6th St, Davenport, IA 52802563-324-44724:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Wesley’s Table Food Pantry500 N. Cleveland Avenue, Bradley, IL 60915815-933-79321:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Para conocer más puntos exactos de distribución de alimentos gratis del viernes 19 al domingo 21 de junio en Chicago, ingresa al y coloca tu ubicación para encontrar el más cercano a ti.

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SOBRE EL AUTOR

Periodista con más de 15 años de experiencia, redacto información de interés general para la población latina en Estados Unidos como inmigración, Seguro Social, economía y finanzas personales, salud, educación, vivienda, derechos civiles, clima, vida cotidiana, entre otros. Asimismo, escribo sobre series, películas, celebridades y cultura pop.

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