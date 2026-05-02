Diariamente, la ciudad de Nueva York hace entrega de alimentos gratis para sus residentes. (Crédito: Imagen creada por El Comercio MAG usando Gemini)
Diariamente, la ciudad de Nueva York hace entrega de alimentos gratis para sus residentes. (Crédito: Imagen creada por El Comercio MAG usando Gemini)
Marcelo López Chavez
Marcelo López Chavez

Los residentes de seguirán recibiendo por parte de organizaciones benéficas y bancos de alimentos. Se trata de una iniciativa que pretende beneficiar a las familias con escasos recursos económicos. En caso estés interesado o conoces a una persona que realmente lo necesita, te invito a leer esta nota para que sepas cuáles son los puntos de entrega y en qué horarios es conveniente acercarse.

TE PUEDE INTERESAR

Muchas familias en la Gran Manzana suelen ajustar sus presupuestos económicos cada mes debido al alto costo de vida. Entonces, la entrega de estos productos nutritivos representa un alivio, pues no necesitarán gastar por varios días.

se encarga de revelar los puntos de entrega de estos alimentos gratuitos; sin embargo, en esta ocasión, te brindaré un informe más detallado para que accedas a estos recursos sin tener que complicarte.

Esta iniciativa está dirigida para las familias neoyorquinas en situación de vulnerabilidad económica. (Crédito: Magnific / Imagen referencial)
Esta iniciativa está dirigida para las familias neoyorquinas en situación de vulnerabilidad económica. (Crédito: Magnific / Imagen referencial)

Horarios y puntos de entrega de alimentos gratis en Nueva York City del 4 al 7 de mayo

LUNES 4 DE MAYO

OrganizaciónUbicaciónHorarioNúmero de contacto
Convent Avenue Baptist Church425 W 144th St, New York, New York, 100319 a.m. - 12 p.m.(646) 698-5102
Icna Relief Usa Food Pantry281 Neptune Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11235, USA12 - 1 p.m.(718) 658-2028
Mount Carmel Worship and Outreach Center784 E 46th St, Brooklyn, New York, 1120312 - 2 p.m.(917) 982-7987
Community Impact Food Pantry616 West 114th Street, 1002511 a.m. - 2 p.m.(212) 854-6310
African Services Committee429 West 127th Street, 1002710 a.m. - 4 p.m.(212) 222-3882

MARTES 5 DE MAYO

OrganizaciónUbicaciónHorarioNúmero de contacto
Church of St. Nicholas of Tolentine2345 University Ave, Bronx, New York, 104689 - 11 a.m.(718) 295-6800
Riverside Church Food Pantry91 Claremont Ave, New York, New York, 100279 a.m. - 1 p.m.(212) 870-6733
Beth Hark Christian Counseling Center1832 Madison Ave, New York, New York, 1003512 p.m. - 2 p.m.(212) 860-1523
Westside Campaign Against Hunger263 W 86th St, New York, New York, 100249 a.m. - 1 p.m.(212) 362-3662
Chazaq141-47 72nd Ave, Flushing, New York, 113672:30 - 5 p.m.(718) 285-9132
Our Lady Of Grace Ministry158-10 101st St, Howard Beach, New York, 1141410:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.(718) 845-6635
God’S Battalion Of Prayer Church661 Linden Blvd, Brooklyn, New York, 112039 a.m. - 12 p.m.(718) 774-5447
Horeb Seventh Day Adventist Community Services520 Kingston Ave, Brooklyn, New York, 1122510 - 11 a.m.(718) 778-7373
Immanuel First Spanish United Methodist Church424 Dean St, Brooklyn, New York, 112171 - 2:45 p.m.(718) 624-3300
Ladies in Waiting276 Fenimore St, Brooklyn, New York, 1122510 a.m. - 1 p.m.(718) 469-8816
Lifebridgeny/BKpantry
1895 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, New York, 1121010 a.m. - 6 p.m.(718) 233-5004
Northeast Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation (83344)376 Throop Ave, Brooklyn, New York, 112219 a.m. - 12 p.m.(718) 453-9490
Project Hospitality - Canal Street205 Canal Street, New York, NY 10019 a.m. - 12 p.m.(718) 815-0800
No dejes pasar este beneficio organizado por despensas de alimentos de Nueva York. (Crédito: Magnific / Imagen referencial)
No dejes pasar este beneficio organizado por despensas de alimentos de Nueva York. (Crédito: Magnific / Imagen referencial)

MIÉRCOLES 6 DE MAYO

OrganizaciónUbicaciónHorarioNúmero de contacto
Riverside Church Food Pantry91 Claremont Ave, New York, New York, 100279 a.m. - 1 p.m.(212) 870-6733
Westside Campaign Against Hunger263 W 86th St, New York, New York, 100249 a.m. - 1 p.m.(212) 362-3662
Moriah City Community Food Pantry206-14 Linden Blvd, Cambria Heights, New York, 114113 p.m. - 5 p.m.(718) 276-1908
Mt. Olivet Gospel Church33-27 97th St, Corona, New York, 113685:30 - 6:30 p.m.(718) 478-0780
Grant House Unity Corporation2046 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, New York, 1123411 a.m. - 4 p.m.(631) 652-3700
Lifebridgeny/BKpantry1895 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, New York, 1121010 a.m. - 6 p.m.(718) 233-5004
Muna Social Service Inc1033 Glenmore Ave, Brooklyn, New York, 112083 - 5 p.m.(347) 400-2644
Our Lady of Angels Human Services336 73rd St, Brooklyn, New York, 112099:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. y 1:30 - 3 p.m.(718) 726-9790
Community Impact Food Pantry616 West 114th Street, 1002511 a.m. - 2 p.m.(212) 854-6310

JUEVES 7 DE MAYO

OrganizaciónUbicaciónHorarioNúmero de contacto
Riverside Church Food Pantry91 Claremont Ave, New York, New York, 100279 a.m. - 1 p.m.(212) 870-6733
Beth Hark Christian Counseling Center1832 Madison Ave, New York, New York, 1003512 p.m. - 2 p.m.(212) 860-1523
Westside Campaign Against Hunger263 W 86th St, New York, New York, 100249 a.m. - 1 p.m.(212) 362-3662
The Legacy Center Community Development Corp71-02 Cypress Hills St, Ridgewood, NY, 11385, USA9 a.m. - 12 p.m.(718) 456-4852
Glover Memorial Bread Of Life Food Pantry2134 Dean St, Brooklyn, New York, 112339 - 11:30 a.m.(929) 453-9611
God’S Battalion Of Prayer Church661 Linden Blvd, Brooklyn, New York, 112039 a.m. - 12 p.m.(718) 774-5447
Grant House Unity Corporation2046 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, New York, 1123411 a.m. - 4 p.m.(631) 652-3700
Greenpoint Reformed Church Food Pantry136 Milton St, Brooklyn, New York, 112224 - 7 p.m.(718) 383-5941
Hanson Place Seventh Day Adventist Church88 Hanson Pl, Brooklyn, NY, 11217, USA1:30 - 5 p.m.(718) 230-0229
Health Essential Association CMM2336 86th St, Brooklyn, New York, 1121410 a.m. - 12 p.m.(646) 515-6898
Lifebridgeny/BKpantry1895 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, New York, 1121010 a.m. - 6 p.m.(718) 233-5004
Mt. Hebron Church of Christ905 Sutter Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11207, USA11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.(347) 454-4915
Northeast Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation (83344)376 Throop Ave, Brooklyn, New York, 112219 a.m. - 12 p.m.(718) 453-9490
Project Hospitality - Canal Street205 Canal Street, New York, NY 10019 a.m. - 12 p.m.(718) 815-0800
Community Impact Food Pantry616 West 114th Street, 1002511 a.m. - 2 p.m.(212) 854-6310

Otra forma de encontrar despensas de comida o comedores comunitarios más cercano a tu lugar de residencia es contactándote al 311, según el portal . Por su parte, también aconseja enviar un mensaje de texto al 877-877 con las siguientes palabras: ‘FOOD’ o ‘COMIDA’.

Si te interesó esta noticia y quieres mantenerte informado sobre los eventos y tendencias en EE.UU. y el mundo, forma parte de nuestra comunidad de WhatsApp. 👉

SOBRE EL AUTOR

Estudió Periodismo en la Universidad Jaime Bausate y Meza. Dos años de experiencia en medios digitales. Actualmente, se desempeña como Redactor Real Time de Mag.

TAGS

Contenido sugerido

Contenido GEC