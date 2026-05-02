Los residentes de Nueva York seguirán recibiendo alimentos gratis por parte de organizaciones benéficas y bancos de alimentos. Se trata de una iniciativa que pretende beneficiar a las familias con escasos recursos económicos. En caso estés interesado o conoces a una persona que realmente lo necesita, te invito a leer esta nota para que sepas cuáles son los puntos de entrega y en qué horarios es conveniente acercarse.
Muchas familias en la Gran Manzana suelen ajustar sus presupuestos económicos cada mes debido al alto costo de vida. Entonces, la entrega de estos productos nutritivos representa un alivio, pues no necesitarán gastar por varios días.
Food Help NYC se encarga de revelar los puntos de entrega de estos alimentos gratuitos; sin embargo, en esta ocasión, te brindaré un informe más detallado para que accedas a estos recursos sin tener que complicarte.
Horarios y puntos de entrega de alimentos gratis en Nueva York City del 4 al 7 de mayo
LUNES 4 DE MAYO
|Organización
|Ubicación
|Horario
|Número de contacto
|Convent Avenue Baptist Church
|425 W 144th St, New York, New York, 10031
|9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|(646) 698-5102
|Icna Relief Usa Food Pantry
|281 Neptune Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11235, USA
|12 - 1 p.m.
|(718) 658-2028
|Mount Carmel Worship and Outreach Center
|784 E 46th St, Brooklyn, New York, 11203
|12 - 2 p.m.
|(917) 982-7987
|Community Impact Food Pantry
|616 West 114th Street, 10025
|11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|(212) 854-6310
|African Services Committee
|429 West 127th Street, 10027
|10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|(212) 222-3882
MARTES 5 DE MAYO
|Organización
|Ubicación
|Horario
|Número de contacto
|Church of St. Nicholas of Tolentine
|2345 University Ave, Bronx, New York, 10468
|9 - 11 a.m.
|(718) 295-6800
|Riverside Church Food Pantry
|91 Claremont Ave, New York, New York, 10027
|9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|(212) 870-6733
|Beth Hark Christian Counseling Center
|1832 Madison Ave, New York, New York, 10035
|12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
|(212) 860-1523
|Westside Campaign Against Hunger
|263 W 86th St, New York, New York, 10024
|9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|(212) 362-3662
|Chazaq
|141-47 72nd Ave, Flushing, New York, 11367
|2:30 - 5 p.m.
|(718) 285-9132
|Our Lady Of Grace Ministry
|158-10 101st St, Howard Beach, New York, 11414
|10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
|(718) 845-6635
|God’S Battalion Of Prayer Church
|661 Linden Blvd, Brooklyn, New York, 11203
|9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|(718) 774-5447
|Horeb Seventh Day Adventist Community Services
|520 Kingston Ave, Brooklyn, New York, 11225
|10 - 11 a.m.
|(718) 778-7373
|Immanuel First Spanish United Methodist Church
|424 Dean St, Brooklyn, New York, 11217
|1 - 2:45 p.m.
|(718) 624-3300
|Ladies in Waiting
|276 Fenimore St, Brooklyn, New York, 11225
|10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|(718) 469-8816
|Lifebridgeny/BKpantry
|1895 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, New York, 11210
|10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|(718) 233-5004
|Northeast Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation (83344)
|376 Throop Ave, Brooklyn, New York, 11221
|9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|(718) 453-9490
|Project Hospitality - Canal Street
|205 Canal Street, New York, NY 1001
|9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|(718) 815-0800
MIÉRCOLES 6 DE MAYO
|Organización
|Ubicación
|Horario
|Número de contacto
|Riverside Church Food Pantry
|91 Claremont Ave, New York, New York, 10027
|9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|(212) 870-6733
|Westside Campaign Against Hunger
|263 W 86th St, New York, New York, 10024
|9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|(212) 362-3662
|Moriah City Community Food Pantry
|206-14 Linden Blvd, Cambria Heights, New York, 11411
|3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
|(718) 276-1908
|Mt. Olivet Gospel Church
|33-27 97th St, Corona, New York, 11368
|5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
|(718) 478-0780
|Grant House Unity Corporation
|2046 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, New York, 11234
|11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|(631) 652-3700
|Lifebridgeny/BKpantry
|1895 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, New York, 11210
|10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|(718) 233-5004
|Muna Social Service Inc
|1033 Glenmore Ave, Brooklyn, New York, 11208
|3 - 5 p.m.
|(347) 400-2644
|Our Lady of Angels Human Services
|336 73rd St, Brooklyn, New York, 11209
|9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. y 1:30 - 3 p.m.
|(718) 726-9790
|Community Impact Food Pantry
|616 West 114th Street, 10025
|11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|(212) 854-6310
JUEVES 7 DE MAYO
|Organización
|Ubicación
|Horario
|Número de contacto
|Riverside Church Food Pantry
|91 Claremont Ave, New York, New York, 10027
|9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|(212) 870-6733
|Beth Hark Christian Counseling Center
|1832 Madison Ave, New York, New York, 10035
|12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
|(212) 860-1523
|Westside Campaign Against Hunger
|263 W 86th St, New York, New York, 10024
|9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|(212) 362-3662
|The Legacy Center Community Development Corp
|71-02 Cypress Hills St, Ridgewood, NY, 11385, USA
|9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|(718) 456-4852
|Glover Memorial Bread Of Life Food Pantry
|2134 Dean St, Brooklyn, New York, 11233
|9 - 11:30 a.m.
|(929) 453-9611
|God’S Battalion Of Prayer Church
|661 Linden Blvd, Brooklyn, New York, 11203
|9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|(718) 774-5447
|Grant House Unity Corporation
|2046 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, New York, 11234
|11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|(631) 652-3700
|Greenpoint Reformed Church Food Pantry
|136 Milton St, Brooklyn, New York, 11222
|4 - 7 p.m.
|(718) 383-5941
|Hanson Place Seventh Day Adventist Church
|88 Hanson Pl, Brooklyn, NY, 11217, USA
|1:30 - 5 p.m.
|(718) 230-0229
|Health Essential Association CMM
|2336 86th St, Brooklyn, New York, 11214
|10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|(646) 515-6898
|Lifebridgeny/BKpantry
|1895 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, New York, 11210
|10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
|(718) 233-5004
|Mt. Hebron Church of Christ
|905 Sutter Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11207, USA
|11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|(347) 454-4915
|Northeast Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation (83344)
|376 Throop Ave, Brooklyn, New York, 11221
|9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|(718) 453-9490
|Project Hospitality - Canal Street
|205 Canal Street, New York, NY 1001
|9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|(718) 815-0800
|Community Impact Food Pantry
|616 West 114th Street, 10025
|11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|(212) 854-6310
Otra forma de encontrar despensas de comida o comedores comunitarios más cercano a tu lugar de residencia es contactándote al 311, según el portal Access NYC. Por su parte, STH Resource Guide NYC también aconseja enviar un mensaje de texto al 877-877 con las siguientes palabras: ‘FOOD’ o ‘COMIDA’.
Si te interesó esta noticia y quieres mantenerte informado sobre los eventos y tendencias en EE.UU. y el mundo, forma parte de nuestra comunidad de WhatsApp. 👉 Únete aquí