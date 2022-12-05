Este 6 de diciembre serán los People’s Choice Awards, galardón otorgado por E! donde es el público quien elige a los ganadores a través de una votación en línea.
Transmitido desde el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California, la ceremonia será conducida por Kenan Thompson y ya promete presentaciones musicales de artistas como Shania Twain, ganadora del premio Ícono de la música 2022, entre otros.
¿Qué canal transmitirá el People’s Choice Awards?
La ceremonia de los People’s Choice Awards será transmitida en directo y en exclusiva para Latinoamérica por E! Entertainment.
¿A qué hora será la ceremonia?
La gala consistirá de dos partes, con la alfombra roja desarrollándose a partir de las 7 p.m. hora peruana, permitiendo al público disfrutar de los atuendos con los que llegan los artistas. Mientras tanto, la ceremonia de premiación comenzará a las 9 p.m. (hora peruana).
Aquí las horas de comienzo dependiendo de varios países de la región:
ALFOMBRA ROJA
- Hora del Pacífico: 4 p.m.
- México: 6 p.m.
- Perú, Colombia: 7 p.m.
- Hora del este: 7 p.m.
- Venezuela: 8 p.m.
- Argentina, Chile: 9 p.m.
CEREMONIA DE PREMIACIÓN
- Hora del Pacífico: 6 p.m.
- México: 8 p.m.
- Perú, Colombia: 9 p.m.
- Hora del este: 9 p.m.
- Venezuela: 10 p.m.
- Argentina, Chile: 11 p.m.
Los nominados
Los People’s Choice Awards cuenta con 40 categorías que abarcan temas como las películas, televisión, música y cultura pop.
Entre los nominados de este año se encuentran los íconos del cine Brad Pitt, Jennifer López, Dwayne Johnson y Viola Davis, las estrellas de televisión Selena Gomez, Sterling K. Brown, Ellen Pompeo y Quinta Brunson y los creadores de éxitos Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, BTS y Bad Bunny.
Mientras tanto, el actor Ryan Reynolds será reconocido durante la gala con el Premio Icon, otorgado por sus contribuciones en la televisión y el cine; mientras que la rapera Lizzo recibirá el galardón The People’s Champion, por sus contribuciones no solo en el entretenimiento, sino también por su trabajo defendiendo la inclusión y diversidad en cuestiones de género, raza y sexualidad.
Entre las nominadas también se encuentra la peruana Flavia Laos, quien participa en la edición de este año en la categoría de Influencer latina. Compite con otros de sus pares como el artista Emmanuel Senties, la youtuber Celeste Pellegrini, la actriz dominicana Hony Estrella, el youtuber colombiano Javier Ramírez, el ‘influencer’ venezolano Juan Pablo Dos Santos, el periodista argentino LIzardo Ponce y la ‘tiktoker’ chilena Ignacia Antonia.
Aquí la lista de las categorías más importantes de la ceremonia:
Cine
Película del año
- “Bullet Train”
- “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
- “Elvis”
- “Jurassic World Dominion”
- “Nope”
- “The Batman”
- “Thor: Love and Thunder”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
Película de comedia
- “Fire Island”
- “Hustle”
- “Hocus Pocus 2″
- “Marry Me”
- “Senior Year”
- “The Adam Project”
- “The Lost City”
- “Ticket To Paradise”
Película de acción
- “Black Adam”
- “Bullet Train”
- “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
- “Jurassic World Dominion”
- “The Batman”
- “The Woman King”
- “Thor: Love and Thunder”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
Película de Drama
- “Nope”
- “Death on the Nile”
- “Don’t Worry Darling”
- “Elvis”
- “Halloween Ends”
- “Luckiest Girl Alive”
- “Scream”
- “Where the Crawdads Sing”
Actor del año
- Brad Pitt, “Bullet Train”
- Chris Hemsworth, “Thor: Love and Thunder”
- Chris Pratt, “Jurassic World Dominion”
- Daniel Kaluuya, “Nope”
- Dwayne Johnson, “Black Adam”
- Miles Teller, “Top Gun: Maverick”
- Ryan Reynolds, “The Adam Project”
- Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”
Actriz del año
- Elizabeth Olsen, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
- Gal Gadot, “Death on the Nile”
- Jennifer Garner, “The Adam Project”
- Jennifer Lopez, “Marry Me”
- Joey King, “Bullet Train”
- Keke Palmer, “Nope”
- Queen Latifah, Hustle
- Viola Davis, “The Woman King”
Mejor actuación en película de Drama
- Austin Butler, “Elvis”
- Daniel Kaluuya, “Nope”
- Florence Pugh, “Don’t Worry Darling”
- Gal Gadot, “Death on the Nile”
- Harry Styles, “Don’t Worry Darling”
- Jamie Lee Curtis, “Halloween Ends”
- Keke Palmer, “Nope”
- Mila Kunis, “Luckiest Girl Alive”
Mejor actuación en película de Comedia
- Adam Sandler, “Hustle”
- Channing Tatum, “The Lost City”
- Jennifer Garner, “The Adam Project”
- Jennifer Lopez, “Marry Me”
- Julia Roberts, “Ticket To Paradise”
- Queen Latifah, “Hustle”
- Ryan Reynolds, “The Adam Project”
- Sandra Bullock, “The Lost City”
Mejor actuación en película de Acción
- Chris Hemsworth, “Thor: Love and Thunder”
- Chris Pratt, “Jurassic World Dominion”
- Dwayne Johnson, “Black Adam”
- Elizabeth Olsen, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
- Joey King, “Bullet Train”
- Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”
- Viola Davis, “The Woman King”
- Zöe Kravitz, “The Batman”
Series
Mejor Serie
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “Better Call Saul”
- “Grey’s Anatomy”
- “House of the Dragon”
- “Obi-Wan Kenobi”
- “Saturday Night Live”
- “Stranger Things”
- “This Is Us”
Mejor show de drama
- “Better Call Saul”
- “Cobra Kai”
- “Euphoria”
- “Grey’s Anatomy”
- “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
- “Ozark”
- “The Walking Dead”
- “This Is Us”
Mejor show de comedia
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “Black-ish”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Never Have I Ever”
- “Saturday Night Live”
- “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window”
- “Young Rock”
- “Young Sheldon”
Mejor Reality Show
- “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days”
- “Below Deck Sailing Yacht”
- “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”
- “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”
- “The Kardashians”
- “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
- “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
- “Selling Sunset”
Mejor actor de TV
- Dwayne Johnson, “Young Rock”
- Ewan McGregor, “Obi-Wan Kenobi”
- Ice-T, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
- Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
- Noah Schnapp, “Stranger Things”
- Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead”
- Oscar Isaac, “Moon Knight”
- Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Mejor actriz de TV
- Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”
- Ellen Pompeo, “Grey’s Anatomy”
- Kristen Bell, “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window”
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, “Never Have I Ever”
- Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”
- Mariska Hargitay, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
Mejor actuación en serie de drama
- Ellen Pompeo, “Grey’s Anatomy”
- Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
- Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”
- Mariska Hargitay, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
- Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead”
- Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
- Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”
- Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Mejor actuación en serie de comedia
- Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
- Dwayne Johnson, “Young Rock”
- Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”
- Kristen Bell, “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window”
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, “Never Have I Ever”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-Ish”
Mejor estrella de Reality TV
- Chrishell Stause, “Selling Sunset”
- Garcelle Beauvais, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
- Kandi Burruss, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
- Kenya Moore, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
- Khloé Kardashian, “The Kardashians”
- Kim Kardashian, “The Kardashians”
- Kyle Richards, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”
Mejor serie para maratonear
- “Bridgerton”
- “Bel-Air”
- “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- “Inventing Anna”
- “Severance”
- “The Bear”
- “The Boys”
- “The Thing About Pam”
Mejor serie de ciencia ficción
- “House of The Dragon”
- “La Brea”
- “Moon Knight”
- “Obi-Wan Kenobi”
- “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”
- “Stranger Things”
- “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”
- “The Umbrella Academy”
Música
Artista Masculino del año
- Bad Bunny
- Charlie Puth
- Drake
- Harry Styles
- Jack Harlow
- Kendrick Lamar
- Luke Combs
- The Weeknd
Artista femenina del año
- Beyoncé
- Camila Cabello
- Doja Cat
- Lady Gaga
- Lizzo
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Taylor Swift
Grupo del año
- BTS
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- BLACKPINK
- Coldplay
- Imagine Dragons
- Måneskin
- OneRepublic
- Panic! At The Disco
Canción del año
- “About Damn Time” de Lizzo
- “As It Was” de Harry Styles
- “Break My Soul” de Beyoncé
- “First Class” de Jack Harlow
- “Hold My Hand” de Lady Gaga
- “Me Porto Bonito” de Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
- “Super Freaky Girl” de Nicki Minaj
- “Wait For U” de Future Featuring Drake & Tems
Álbum del año
- Dawn FM, The Weeknd
- Growin’ Up, Luke Combs
- Harry’s House, Harry Styles
- Midnights, Taylor Swift
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
- Renaissance, Beyoncé
- Special, Lizzo
- Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
Artista Country
- Carrie Underwood
- Kane Brown
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Luke Combs
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
- Morgan Wallen
- Thomas Rhett
Artista Latino
- Anitta
- Bad Bunny
- Becky G
- Shakira
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
- Rosalía
- Sebastián Yatra
Artista Nuevo
- Chlöe
- Dove Cameron
- GAYLE
- Latto
- Lauren Spencer-Smith
- Muni Long
- Saucy Santana
- Steve Lacy
Video Musical
- “Anti-Hero” de Taylor Swift
- “As It Was” de Harry Styles
- “Left And Right” (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), Charlie Puth
- “Let Somebody Go” de Coldplay X Selena Gomez
- “Oh My God” de Adele
- “Pink Venom” de BLACKPINK
- “PROVENZA” de KAROL G
- “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” de BTS
Mejor Colaboración
- “Left And Right” de harlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook
- “Bam Bam” de Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
- “Do We Have A Problem?” de Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby
- “Freaky Deaky” de Tyga X Doja Cat
- “Hold Me Closer” de Elton John & Britney Spears
- “Jimmy Cooks” de Drake Featuring 21 Savage
- “Party” de Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro
- “Sweetest Pie” de Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
Gira 2022
- BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE
- Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour
- Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour
- Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour
- Ed Sheeran Tour
- Harry Styles Love On Tour
- LADY GAGA: The Chromatica Ball
- Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour
Redes Sociales
Celebridad Social
- Bad Bunny
- Charlie Puth
- Doja Cat
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Reese Witherspoon
- Selena Gomez
- Snoop Dogg
Estrella en redes
- Addison Rae
- Brent Rivera
- Charli D’Amelio
- Jay Shetty
- Khaby Lame
- Mikayla Jane Nogueira
- MrBeast
- Noah Beck
Influencer latino del año
- Celeste Pellegrini
- Emmanuel Sentíes
- Flavia Laos
- Hony Estrella
- Ignacia Antonia
- Javier Ramírez
- Juan Pablo Dos Santos
- Lizardo Ponce
Deportes
- Game Changer
- Chloe Kim
- LeBron James
- Megan Rapinoe
- Nathan Chen
- Rafael Nadal
- Russell Wilson
- Serena Williams
- Steph Curry