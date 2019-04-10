PlayStation 4: Función para cambiar ID ya es una realidad

Es oficial, cambiar nuestro ID en la PlayStation Network (PSN) será posible desde el miércoles 10 de abril. Luego de varios años en los que los usuarios han pedido esta opción, la información fue confirmada por el blog de PlayStation en redes sociales.

PlayStation Network es una plataforma creada por Sony en 2006 que nos permite comprar juegos a través de la tienda online y, además, nos ofrece un soporte para jugar en internet gracias a las consolas de la marca japonesa como PlayStation 3 o PlayStation 4.

Te dejamos el tweet de confirmación de la noticia:

¡Buenas noticias! Todos los propietarios de PS4 pueden cambiar su ID en línea a partir de *hoy.* Así es como funciona: https://t.co/3LlR0AV4Mo pic.twitter.com/nvgKOdunl7 — PlayStation Latam (@PlayStation_LA) 10 de abril de 2019

Asimismo, PlayStation afirmó que solo el primer cambio de nuestro ID será gratis. Luego, este pasará a tener un coste de US$ 9,99. Para los usuarios de la membresía PlayStation Plus, cada modificación de identidad costará US$ 4,99.

Sony indicó que los usuarios de PSN podrán cambiar su ID las veces que deseen, siempre y cuando cumplan con los términos de servicio. Asimismo, en el caso de que los jugadores quieran regresar a sus antiguos nicks podrán hacerlo de manera gratuita. "Pueden volver a cualquiera de sus ID anteriores comunicándose con el Soporte de PlayStation", se observa en el comunicado.

Sin más, te contamos cómo modificar tu ID de PSN desde tu PlayStation 4 o navegador web, recuerda que la opción estará disponible en el transcurso del día:

¿Cómo puedo cambiar mi ID de PlayStation Network?

Existen dos caminos para modificar nuestra identificación en PSN, a través de la PlayStation 4 o el navegador web. Si eres un usuario que juega desde su PlayStation 3 o PS Vita, tendrás que ir a una computadora.

► Para cambiar nuestro ID desde una PlayStation 4:

Paso 1: Desde su PS4, vayan a Opciones (Settings).

Paso 2: Seleccionen Administración de cuentas > Información de cuenta > Perfil > ID Online.

Paso 3: Ingresen un ID en línea de su elección o elijan una de las sugerencias.

Paso 4: Sigan las instrucciones en pantalla para completar el cambio.

► Y si nos encontramos desde un navegador web:

Paso 1: Inicien sesión en su cuenta de PlayStation Network y seleccionen el perfil de PSN en el menú.

Paso 2: Seleccionen el botón Editar que está junto a su ID en línea.

Paso 3: Ingresen un ID en línea de su elección o elijan una de las sugerencias.

Paso 4: Sigan las instrucciones en pantalla para completar el cambio.

A su vez, en el caso de que modifiques tu ID y tengas miedo de que tus amigos no te encuentren, PlayStation brinda la opción de poner tu antigua identificación junto a la nueva por 30 días.

Sony ha confirmado que todos los juegos desarrollados luego del 1 de abril de 2018 funcionarán de manera perfecta con el cambio de ID. Sin embargo, la empresa japonesa indica que no todos los juegos en su totalidad han sido probados con esta herramienta. Por lo que recomienda revisar la lista de juegos que funcionan antes de efectuar el cambio de ID.

En la lista brindada, Sony identifica tres posibles opciones: Juegos sin problemas conocidos, Juegos con problemas identificados, Juegos con problemas críticos. Cada uno tiene su diferenciación, en el caso del primero, todo funciona bien. En el segundo, algunos usuarios pueden ver el antiguo ID en vez del nuevo o que nuestra identificación ya no aparezca en los rankings o lista de ganadores. Por último, en Los Juegos con problemas críticos, los usuarios pueden perder las monedas virtuales del juego, el progreso de la historia o tener problemas para desbloquear trofeos.

Te dejamos la lista:

3on3 FreeStyle

7 Days to Die

Absolver: Downfall (Problemas identificados*)

AdVenture Capitalist

Agents of Mayhem

Alien: Isolation

ALIENATION

America’s Army: Proving Grounds

APB Reloaded

ARK: Survival Evolved

ASHES CRICKET 2018

Assassin’s Creed® IV Black Flag™(Problemas identificados*)

Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assetto Corsa

Atelier Lydie & Suelle ~The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings~

Attack on Titan

Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City

Batman: The Enemy Within

Batman: The Telltale Series

Battle Ages

Battle Islands

Battle Islands: Commanders

Battleborn

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 4

Battlefield Hardline

Beach Buggy Racing

BEYOND: Dos almas

Big City Stories (Problemas identificados*)

BioShock: The Collection

Blacklight: Retribution

BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION

Bloodborne™ (Problemas identificados*)

Brawlhalla

Broforce

Bully

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Call of Duty®: Ghosts (Problemas identificados*)

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

Canis Canem Edit

Cars 3: Driven to Win

Cities: Skylines – PlayStation4 Edition

Clicker Heroes

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Crossout (Problemas identificados*)

Danganronpa 1･2 Reload

Darkest Dungeon

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition

DARK SOULS™ II Scholar of the First Sin (Problemas identificados*)

DARK SOULS™III (Problemas identificados*)

DC Universe Online

Dead by Daylight

Dead Island Definitive Edition

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round

DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme 3 Fortune

Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package

Deadpool

Destiny

Destiny 2

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition

Devinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory

Digimon World: Next Order

DiRT 4

Dirt Rally

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance

Disc Jam™ (Problemas críticos**)

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Definitive Edition

Disney Infinity 3.0 Edition

DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT

DJMAX RESPECT

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition

Don Bradman Cricket 17

Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition

DOOM

Downwell

Dragon Age: Inquisition

DRAGON BALL FighterZ

Dragon Ball Xenoverse

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS™ (Problemas identificados*)

Dragon Quest Heroes 2

DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Dreadnought

DRIVE CLUB

Dungeon Defenders 2

Dying Light

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9

EA SPORTS UFC 2

EA SPORTS UFC 3

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 Legacy Edition (Problemas identificados*)

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

Elite Dangerous

Enter the Gungeon

Euro Fishing

Everybody’s Golf(Problemas críticos**)

F1 2015

F1 2016

F1 2017

Fallout 4

Far Cry 4

Far Cry Primal

Farming Simulator 15

Farming Simulator 17

FIFA 14

FIFA 15

FIFA 16

FIFA 18

FINAL FANTASY IX

FINAL FANTASY VII

FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster

FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE

FINAL FANTASY XIV: A Realm Reborn

FINAL FANTASY XV

FishingPlanet

For Honor

Fortnite

Friday the 13th: The Game

Frozen Free Fall: Snowball Fight

Game of Thrones

GANG BEASTS

Gauntlet: Slayer Edition (Problemas identificados*)

Gems of War

Goat Simulator

GOD EATER 2 Rage Burst (Problemas identificados*)

God of War III Remastered

Gran Turismo Sport

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto V (Problemas identificados*)

GUNDAM VERSUS (Problemas identificados*)

GUNS UP!™ (Problemas identificados*)

Guitar Hero Live

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game

Happy Dungeons

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone

Heavy Rain

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Helldivers: Super-Earth Ultimate Edition

HITMAN

Homefront: The Revolution

Horizon Zero Dawn

Human Fall Flat

Hustle Kings

inFAMOUS: Second Son

Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition

Injustice™ 2 – Standard Edition (Problemas identificados*)

Job Simulator

Just Cause 3

Just Dance 2017(Problemas críticos**)

JUST DANCE 2018

Killing Floor 2

KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL (Problemas identificados*)

King Oddball

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kitten Squad

KNACK

KNACK 2

Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends

L.A. Noire

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

LawBreakers

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

LEGO CITY Undercover

LEGO Dimensions

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Jurassic World

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

LEGO El Hobbit

LEGO Worlds

LET IT DIE

Life Is Strange

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Little Big Planet 3™ (Problemas críticos**)

Little Nightmares

Loadout

Mad Max

Madden NFL 15

Madden NFL 16

Madden NFL 17

Madden NFL 18

Magicka 2

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Problemas identificados*)

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Metro Redux

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Minecraft

Minecraft: Modo historia

Minecraft: Modo historia – Temporada 2

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

MLB 14 The Show (Problemas críticos**)

MLB® The Show™ 15 (Problemas críticos**)

MLB The Show 16 (Problemas críticos**)

MLB® The Show™ 17 (Problemas identificados*)

Monopoly Family Fun Pack

Monopoly Plus

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Mortal Kombat XL

MotoGP 17

Mount & Blade: Warband

MudRunner: A Spintires game

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore

MMXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame

NASCAR Heat 2

NASCAR Heat Evolution

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 (Problemas identificados*)

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy (Problemas identificados*)

NARUTO STORM 4: Road to Boruto Expansion (Problemas identificados*)

NBA 2K14

NBA 2K15

NBA 2K16

NBA 2K17

NBA 2K18

NBA 2K18: The Prelude

NBA 2K19 (Problemas identificados*)

NBA LIVE 16

NBA LIVE 18

NBA Playgrounds

Need for Speed

Need for Speed Payback

Need for Speed Rivals

Neverwinter

New Golf (Problemas críticos**)

NHL 16

NHL 17

NHL 18

NieR: Automata

Nioh

No Man’s Sky

NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence

ŌKAMI HD

One Piece Burning Blood

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3

ONRUSH (Problemas críticos**)

Onigiri

Operation7 Revolution

Orcs Must Die! Unchained

Overcooked: Gourmet Edition

Overwatch: Origins Edition

Paladins

Paragon

PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION

Persona 5

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare

PlayStation®VR Worlds (Problemas identificados*)

Portal Knights

Prey

Pro Evolution Soccer 2015

Pro Evolution Soccer 2016

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018 LITE

Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition

Project CARS 2

Prominence Poker

Ratchet and Clank

Rayman Legends

Resident Evil

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

RESIDENT EVIL REVELATIONS

Resident Evil Revelations 2

Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Collection

Ride 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rock Band™ 4 (Problemas identificados*)

ROCKSMITH® 2014 EDITION – REMASTERED (Problemas identificados*)

Romancing SaGa 2

Rory McIlroy PGA Tour

Rugby League Live 4

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

SHADOW OF THE COLOSSUS

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter

Skullgirls 2nd Encore

Skyforge

Skylanders Imaginators

Skyrim VR

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

Smite

Sniper Elite 3

Sniper Elite 4

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3

SONIC FORCES

Sonic Mania

SOUTH PARK – THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Spacelords

Star Trek Online

STAR WARS Battlefront

STAR WARS Battlefront II

Stardew Valley

SteamWorld Dig

STEEP

Street Fighter V

SUPER BOMBERMAN R

SUPER ROBOT WARS V

SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session!

Tales of Berseria

Tales of Zestiria

TEKKEN 7

TERA

Terraria: PlayStation4 Edition

That’s You!

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

The Crew Ultimate Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Escapists 2

The Evil Within

The Evil Within 2

The Four Kings Casino and Slots

The Golf Club 2™ (Problemas críticos**)

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us™ Remastered (Problemas identificados*)

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game

The Order: 1886

THE PLAYROOM

THE PLAYROOM VR

The Sims 4

The Surge

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witness

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Titanfall 2™ (Problemas identificados*)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5

torne PlayStation 4

Tour de France 2017

Trackmania® Turbo(Problemas identificados*)

Trials Fusion

Tricky Towers

Tropico 5

Trove (Problemas identificados*)

UEFA EURO 2016 Official Video Game / PES2016

UFC

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

Ultra Street Fighter IV

Uncanny Valley

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves Remastered

Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception Remastered

Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune Remastered

UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief's End (Problemas identificados*)

Undertale

Until Dawn

UNO® (Problemas identificados*)

Valentino Rossi The Game

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered

Vostok Inc.

War Thunder

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr

Warframe® (Problemas identificados*)

Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate

Watch_Dogs

Watch_Dogs 2

WipEout™ Omega Collection (Problemas identificados*)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein: The New Order

WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY

World of Tanks

Worms™ Battlegrounds (Problemas críticos**)

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship

WWE 2K15

WWE 2K16

WWE 2K17

WWE 2K18

XCOM 2

Yakuza 0

YAKUZA 6: The Song of Life

YAKUZA KIWAMI

YAKUZA KIWAMI 2

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist

DATO:

Cambiar nuestro ID de PlayStation Network será gratis solo por la primera vez. Luego tendrá un coste de US$ 9,99, mientras que para los usuarios de la membresía PlayStation Plus, el precio será de US$ 4,99.

