PlayStation 4: Función para cambiar ID ya es una realidad

Es oficial, cambiar nuestro ID en la PlayStation Network (PSN) será posible desde el miércoles 10 de abril. Luego de varios años en los que los usuarios han pedido esta opción, la información fue confirmada por el blog de PlayStation en redes sociales.
PlayStation Network es una plataforma creada por Sony en 2006 que nos permite comprar juegos a través de la tienda online y, además, nos ofrece un soporte para jugar en internet gracias a las consolas de la marca japonesa como PlayStation 3 o PlayStation 4.
Te dejamos el tweet de confirmación de la noticia:
¡Buenas noticias! Todos los propietarios de PS4 pueden cambiar su ID en línea a partir de *hoy.* Así es como funciona: https://t.co/3LlR0AV4Mo pic.twitter.com/nvgKOdunl7— PlayStation Latam (@PlayStation_LA) 10 de abril de 2019
Asimismo, PlayStation afirmó que solo el primer cambio de nuestro ID será gratis. Luego, este pasará a tener un coste de US$ 9,99. Para los usuarios de la membresía PlayStation Plus, cada modificación de identidad costará US$ 4,99.
Sony indicó que los usuarios de PSN podrán cambiar su ID las veces que deseen, siempre y cuando cumplan con los términos de servicio. Asimismo, en el caso de que los jugadores quieran regresar a sus antiguos nicks podrán hacerlo de manera gratuita. "Pueden volver a cualquiera de sus ID anteriores comunicándose con el Soporte de PlayStation", se observa en el comunicado.
Sin más, te contamos cómo modificar tu ID de PSN desde tu PlayStation 4 o navegador web, recuerda que la opción estará disponible en el transcurso del día:
¿Cómo puedo cambiar mi ID de PlayStation Network?
Existen dos caminos para modificar nuestra identificación en PSN, a través de la PlayStation 4 o el navegador web. Si eres un usuario que juega desde su PlayStation 3 o PS Vita, tendrás que ir a una computadora.
► Para cambiar nuestro ID desde una PlayStation 4:
- Paso 1: Desde su PS4, vayan a Opciones (Settings).
- Paso 2: Seleccionen Administración de cuentas > Información de cuenta > Perfil > ID Online.
- Paso 3: Ingresen un ID en línea de su elección o elijan una de las sugerencias.
- Paso 4: Sigan las instrucciones en pantalla para completar el cambio.
► Y si nos encontramos desde un navegador web:
- Paso 1: Inicien sesión en su cuenta de PlayStation Network y seleccionen el perfil de PSN en el menú.
- Paso 2: Seleccionen el botón Editar que está junto a su ID en línea.
- Paso 3: Ingresen un ID en línea de su elección o elijan una de las sugerencias.
- Paso 4: Sigan las instrucciones en pantalla para completar el cambio.
A su vez, en el caso de que modifiques tu ID y tengas miedo de que tus amigos no te encuentren, PlayStation brinda la opción de poner tu antigua identificación junto a la nueva por 30 días.
Sony ha confirmado que todos los juegos desarrollados luego del 1 de abril de 2018 funcionarán de manera perfecta con el cambio de ID. Sin embargo, la empresa japonesa indica que no todos los juegos en su totalidad han sido probados con esta herramienta. Por lo que recomienda revisar la lista de juegos que funcionan antes de efectuar el cambio de ID.
En la lista brindada, Sony identifica tres posibles opciones: Juegos sin problemas conocidos, Juegos con problemas identificados, Juegos con problemas críticos. Cada uno tiene su diferenciación, en el caso del primero, todo funciona bien. En el segundo, algunos usuarios pueden ver el antiguo ID en vez del nuevo o que nuestra identificación ya no aparezca en los rankings o lista de ganadores. Por último, en Los Juegos con problemas críticos, los usuarios pueden perder las monedas virtuales del juego, el progreso de la historia o tener problemas para desbloquear trofeos.
Te dejamos la lista:
- 3on3 FreeStyle
- 7 Days to Die
- Absolver: Downfall (Problemas identificados*)
- AdVenture Capitalist
- Agents of Mayhem
- Alien: Isolation
- ALIENATION
- America’s Army: Proving Grounds
- APB Reloaded
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- ASHES CRICKET 2018
- Assassin’s Creed® IV Black Flag™(Problemas identificados*)
- Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Assetto Corsa
- Atelier Lydie & Suelle ~The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings~
- Attack on Titan
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City
- Batman: The Enemy Within
- Batman: The Telltale Series
- Battle Ages
- Battle Islands
- Battle Islands: Commanders
- Battleborn
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield Hardline
- Beach Buggy Racing
- BEYOND: Dos almas
- Big City Stories (Problemas identificados*)
- BioShock: The Collection
- Blacklight: Retribution
- BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION
- Bloodborne™ (Problemas identificados*)
- Brawlhalla
- Broforce
- Bully
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Call of Duty®: Ghosts (Problemas identificados*)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
- Canis Canem Edit
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Cities: Skylines – PlayStation4 Edition
- Clicker Heroes
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Crossout (Problemas identificados*)
- Danganronpa 1･2 Reload
- Darkest Dungeon
- Darksiders: Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition
- DARK SOULS™ II Scholar of the First Sin (Problemas identificados*)
- DARK SOULS™III (Problemas identificados*)
- DC Universe Online
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round
- DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme 3 Fortune
- Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package
- Deadpool
- Destiny
- Destiny 2
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition
- Devinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory
- Digimon World: Next Order
- DiRT 4
- Dirt Rally
- Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance
- Disc Jam™ (Problemas críticos**)
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition
- Disney Infinity 3.0 Edition
- DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT
- DJMAX RESPECT
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
- Don Bradman Cricket 17
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition
- DOOM
- Downwell
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS™ (Problemas identificados*)
- Dragon Quest Heroes 2
- DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Dreadnought
- DRIVE CLUB
- Dungeon Defenders 2
- Dying Light
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 9
- EA SPORTS UFC 2
- EA SPORTS UFC 3
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 17 Legacy Edition (Problemas identificados*)
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
- Elite Dangerous
- Enter the Gungeon
- Euro Fishing
- Everybody’s Golf(Problemas críticos**)
- F1 2015
- F1 2016
- F1 2017
- Fallout 4
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry Primal
- Farming Simulator 15
- Farming Simulator 17
- FIFA 14
- FIFA 15
- FIFA 16
- FIFA 18
- FINAL FANTASY IX
- FINAL FANTASY VII
- FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster
- FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE
- FINAL FANTASY XIV: A Realm Reborn
- FINAL FANTASY XV
- FishingPlanet
- For Honor
- Fortnite
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Frozen Free Fall: Snowball Fight
- Game of Thrones
- GANG BEASTS
- Gauntlet: Slayer Edition (Problemas identificados*)
- Gems of War
- Goat Simulator
- GOD EATER 2 Rage Burst (Problemas identificados*)
- God of War III Remastered
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Grand Theft Auto V (Problemas identificados*)
- GUNDAM VERSUS (Problemas identificados*)
- GUNS UP!™ (Problemas identificados*)
- Guitar Hero Live
- Gwent: The Witcher Card Game
- Happy Dungeons
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone
- Heavy Rain
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Helldivers: Super-Earth Ultimate Edition
- HITMAN
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Human Fall Flat
- Hustle Kings
- inFAMOUS: Second Son
- Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition
- Injustice™ 2 – Standard Edition (Problemas identificados*)
- Job Simulator
- Just Cause 3
- Just Dance 2017(Problemas críticos**)
- JUST DANCE 2018
- Killing Floor 2
- KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL (Problemas identificados*)
- King Oddball
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
- KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Kitten Squad
- KNACK
- KNACK 2
- Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends
- L.A. Noire
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
- LawBreakers
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO CITY Undercover
- LEGO Dimensions
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Jurassic World
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- LEGO El Hobbit
- LEGO Worlds
- LET IT DIE
- Life Is Strange
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Little Big Planet 3™ (Problemas críticos**)
- Little Nightmares
- Loadout
- Mad Max
- Madden NFL 15
- Madden NFL 16
- Madden NFL 17
- Madden NFL 18
- Magicka 2
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Problemas identificados*)
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Metro Redux
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft
- Minecraft: Modo historia
- Minecraft: Modo historia – Temporada 2
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- MLB 14 The Show (Problemas críticos**)
- MLB® The Show™ 15 (Problemas críticos**)
- MLB The Show 16 (Problemas críticos**)
- MLB® The Show™ 17 (Problemas identificados*)
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack
- Monopoly Plus
- Monster Hunter: World
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mortal Kombat XL
- MotoGP 17
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- MudRunner: A Spintires game
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
- MMXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- NASCAR Heat 2
- NASCAR Heat Evolution
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 (Problemas identificados*)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy (Problemas identificados*)
- NARUTO STORM 4: Road to Boruto Expansion (Problemas identificados*)
- NBA 2K14
- NBA 2K15
- NBA 2K16
- NBA 2K17
- NBA 2K18
- NBA 2K18: The Prelude
- NBA 2K19 (Problemas identificados*)
- NBA LIVE 16
- NBA LIVE 18
- NBA Playgrounds
- Need for Speed
- Need for Speed Payback
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Neverwinter
- New Golf (Problemas críticos**)
- NHL 16
- NHL 17
- NHL 18
- NieR: Automata
- Nioh
- No Man’s Sky
- NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence
- ŌKAMI HD
- One Piece Burning Blood
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3
- ONRUSH (Problemas críticos**)
- Onigiri
- Operation7 Revolution
- Orcs Must Die! Unchained
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
- Overwatch: Origins Edition
- Paladins
- Paragon
- PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION
- Persona 5
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
- PlayStation®VR Worlds (Problemas identificados*)
- Portal Knights
- Prey
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2015
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2016
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
- PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018 LITE
- Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition
- Project CARS 2
- Prominence Poker
- Ratchet and Clank
- Rayman Legends
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 5
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- RESIDENT EVIL REVELATIONS
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Collection
- Ride 2
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Rock Band™ 4 (Problemas identificados*)
- ROCKSMITH® 2014 EDITION – REMASTERED (Problemas identificados*)
- Romancing SaGa 2
- Rory McIlroy PGA Tour
- Rugby League Live 4
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- SHADOW OF THE COLOSSUS
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore
- Skyforge
- Skylanders Imaginators
- Skyrim VR
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Smite
- Sniper Elite 3
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3
- SONIC FORCES
- Sonic Mania
- SOUTH PARK – THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Spacelords
- Star Trek Online
- STAR WARS Battlefront
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
- Stardew Valley
- SteamWorld Dig
- STEEP
- Street Fighter V
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R
- SUPER ROBOT WARS V
- SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session!
- Tales of Berseria
- Tales of Zestiria
- TEKKEN 7
- TERA
- Terraria: PlayStation4 Edition
- That’s You!
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
- The Crew Ultimate Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Escapists 2
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Four Kings Casino and Slots
- The Golf Club 2™ (Problemas críticos**)
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us™ Remastered (Problemas identificados*)
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
- The Order: 1886
- THE PLAYROOM
- THE PLAYROOM VR
- The Sims 4
- The Surge
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Witness
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Titanfall 2™ (Problemas identificados*)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5
- torne PlayStation 4
- Tour de France 2017
- Trackmania® Turbo(Problemas identificados*)
- Trials Fusion
- Tricky Towers
- Tropico 5
- Trove (Problemas identificados*)
- UEFA EURO 2016 Official Video Game / PES2016
- UFC
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
- Uncanny Valley
- Uncharted 2: Among Thieves Remastered
- Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception Remastered
- Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune Remastered
- UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief's End (Problemas identificados*)
- Undertale
- Until Dawn
- UNO® (Problemas identificados*)
- Valentino Rossi The Game
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered
- Vostok Inc.
- War Thunder
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warframe® (Problemas identificados*)
- Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate
- Watch_Dogs
- Watch_Dogs 2
- WipEout™ Omega Collection (Problemas identificados*)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY
- World of Tanks
- Worms™ Battlegrounds (Problemas críticos**)
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
- WWE 2K15
- WWE 2K16
- WWE 2K17
- WWE 2K18
- XCOM 2
- Yakuza 0
- YAKUZA 6: The Song of Life
- YAKUZA KIWAMI
- YAKUZA KIWAMI 2
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist
DATO:
