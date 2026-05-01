Cada mes Netflix incluye nuevas producciones a su catálogo. Desde títulos originales hasta películas y series de otras productoras. Por supuesto, la lista de estrenos del mayo de 2026 ya está disponible. Mientras algunos títulos llegan, otros se despiden, así que deberías revisar que largometrajes y temporadas abandonan la plataforma de streaming de la N roja y cuántos días tienes para verlos, por lo menos en este popular servicio de video bajo demanda. A continuación, te comparto la lista completa de lo que sale de Netflix este mes.
Si algunas de tus series o películas favoritas están en la lista, no te preocupes, podrías encontrarlas en otras plataformas de streaming o esperar algún tiempo a que Netflix la vuelva a incluir en su catálogo. La película “Train to Busan” y su secuela “Peninsula” están entre las que dejan Netflix USA.
La mejor manera de confirmar si un título está a punto de salir del catálogo de Netflix es entrar a Detalles de dicha serie o película y buscar el mensaje “Último día para ver este título en Netflix”.
LISTA DE SERIES Y PELÍCULAS QUE SE DESPIDEN DE NETFLIX EN MAYO DE 2026
1 de mayo
- 12 Years a Slave (2013)
- Annie (2014)
- Bliss (1997)
- Blue Mountain State (Temporadas 1-3)
- Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland (2016)
- Bruno (2009)
- Call Me Kate (2022)
- Conan The Destroyer (1984)
- Darkest Hour (2017)
- Dawn of the Dead (2004)
- Dune (1984)
- Erin Brockovich (2000)
- Focus (2015)
- Fury (2014)
- Gunslingers (2025)
- Harry and the Hendersons (1987)
- Hell or High Water (2016)
- Homefront (2013)
- How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
- How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)
- Jaws (1975)
- Jaws 2 (1978)
- Jaws 3 (1983)
- Joy Ride (2023)
- Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)
- License to Wed (2007)
- Lone Survivor (2013)
- Mission: Impossible (1996)
- Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)
- Mission: Impossible 3 (2006)
- Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol (2011)
- Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015)
- Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life (1983)
- Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
- Old Enough! (Season 1)
- Over the Hedge (2006)
- Priscilla (2023)
- Rooster Cogburn (1975)
- Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (1978)
- Sicario (2015)
- The Brothers Grimsby (2016)
- The Secret: Dare to Dream (2020)
- The Story of Us (1999)
- Whiplash (2014)
- You’ve Got Mail (1998)
2 de mayo
- Blue Mountain State (2011)
- Boys Over Flowers (2009)
- Iris (2009)
- Lola (2024)
- Peninsula (2020)
- Train to Busan (2016)
3 de mayo
- Just Buried (2007)
- The Humans and the Mongoose (2021)
4 de mayo
- The Joneses (2009)
5 de mayo
- AY: Spotting The Difference (2023)
- The Order of Things (2022)
- Wish Upon (2017)
6 de mayo
- 30 for 30: Broke (2012)
- 30 for 30: Deion’s Double Play (2019)
- 30 for 30: The Two Escobars (2010)
- Overboard (2018)
7 de mayo
- Full Speed (Temporadas 1-2)
- The Infiltrator (2016)
- Super Me (2021)
8 de mayo
- All I See Is You (2016)
- Kill Your Friends (2015)
- Manodrome (2023)
- The Emoji Movie (2017)
9 de mayo
- Documentary Now! (Temporadas 1-4)
- Sing Street (2016)
11 de mayo
- ABBA: Against the Odds (2024)
- Teetoaler (2023)
13 de mayo
- INKSYLAND Concert (2022)
- Wave of Cinema: Filosofi Kopi (2020)
14 de mayo
- The Marksman (2021)
15 de mayo
- Love or Money (2020)
16 de mayo
- Kumiko: The Treasure Hunter (2014)
- Peter Rabbit (2018)
- Widow Clicquot (2024)
17 de mayo
- It’s Bruno! (Temporada 1)
- Romeo & Juliet (2013)
- White Gold (Temporada 2)
19 de mayo
- Ile Owo (2022)
20 de mayo
- North Hollywood (2021)
- The Addams Family (2019)
- The Addams Family 2 (2021)
21 de mayo
- Act Your Age (Temporada 1)
- Crossroads (2002)
- Marry Christmas (2024)
- Mob Psycho 100 (2018)
- Phil (2019)
- Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy (2023)
- The Family Holiday (2007)
- Wildfire (Temporadas 1-4)
24 de mayo
- Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow (2022)
25 de mayo
- Numberblocks (2021)
- Synchronic (2020)
- Unbroken (2019)
26 de mayo
- Pig (2021)
27 de mayo
- Black Space (Temporada 1)
- The Paperboy (2012)
28 de mayo
- AfrAId (2023)
- Word of Honor (2021)
29 de mayo
- I Smile Back (2015)
30 de mayo
- Subservience (2024)
31 de mayo
- Dirty John (Temporadas 1-2)
- Your Honor (Temporadas 1-2)
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