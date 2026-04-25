La segunda temporada de la serie de comedia "Las cuatro estaciones" ("The Four Seasons") se estrenará el 28 de mayo de 2026 (Foto: Netflix)
La segunda temporada de la serie de comedia "Las cuatro estaciones" ("The Four Seasons") se estrenará el 28 de mayo de 2026 (Foto: Netflix)
Nelly Osco
Nelly Osco

Estrenos de Netflix como las nuevas temporada de “”, “”, “”, “Beef”, “” y “Running Point” marcaron el mes de abril de 2026. Pero es momento de revisar lo que la plataforma de streaming de la N roja tiene preparada para mayo. ¿Qué nuevas series, películas, documentales y eventos en vivo están programados para los próximos 31 días? Uno de los más esperados es el regreso del spin-off de la exitosa serie española “La casa de papel”, “Berlín y la dama del armiño”, protagonizada por Pedro Alonso, quien vuelve a interpretar a ese icónico personaje.

Mira también:

También aparece en la lista, la segunda temporada de “”, protagonizada por Tina Fey y Colman Domingo, Will Forte y Erika Henningsen. Los nuevos episodios continuarán explorando las crisis de mediana edad y las dinámicas de las parejas tras los acontecimientos de la primera entrega.

” es una miniserie de cuatro episodios que está basada en la novela de William Golding y narra la caída en la barbarie de un grupo de niños varados en una isla. Producida por la BBC y escrita por Jack Thorne, se estrenará en Netflix Estados Unidos el 4 de mayo de 2026.

LAS PELÍCULAS, SERIES Y DOCUMENTALES QUE LLEGAN A NETFLIX USA EN MAYO DE 2026

1 de mayo

  • Glory
  • My Dearest Señorita
  • Son-In-Law
  • Swapped
  • 13 Going on 30
  • 48 Hrs.
  • Airport
  • Airport ’77
  • Airport 1975
  • Bad News Bears
  • The Boss
  • The Breakfast Club
  • Burn After Reading
  • Den of Thieves
  • Domestic Disturbance
  • Eat Pray Love
  • Fried Green Tomatoes
  • Green Book
  • Hitch
  • Home
  • Jennifer’s Body
  • Jumanji
  • Jumping the Broom
  • La Brea - Temporadas 1-3
  • The Land Before Time
  • Meet the Parents
  • Meet the Fockers
  • Little Fockers
  • National Lampoon’s Animal House
  • Ouija
  • Ouija: Origin of Evil
  • Pretty Woman
  • The Proposal
  • Schindler’s List
  • Starship Troopers
  • Trainwreck
  • Under the Skin
  • Veronica Mars
  • Waterworld
Natalie Zea interpretó a Eve Harris en la tercera temporada de la serie "La Brea", que también estará disponible en Netflix desde el 1 de mayo de 2026 (Foto: NBC)
Natalie Zea interpretó a Eve Harris en la tercera temporada de la serie "La Brea", que también estará disponible en Netflix desde el 1 de mayo de 2026 (Foto: NBC)

4 de mayo

  • Dr. Seuss’s Horton! - Temporada 2
  • Funny AF with Kevin Hart -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (semi-final)

5 de mayo

  • Funny AF with Kevin Hart -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (Final)

6 de mayo

  • Countdown: Rousey vs. Carano
  • Love is Blind Poland
  • Worst Ex Ever - Temporada 2

7 de mayo

  • The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek
  • Legends
  • My Dearest Assassin
  • USA 94: Brazil’s Return to Glory

8 de mayo

  • My Royal Nemesis
  • Remarkably Bright Creatures
  • Thank You, Next - Temporada 3

10 de mayo

  • The Roast of Kevin Hart -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

11 de mayo

  • Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
  • Pop Culture Jeopardy!

12 de mayo

  • Marty, Life Is Short
  • Untold UK: Jamie Vardy

13 de mayo

  • Between Father and Son
  • The Bus: A French Football Mutiny
  • Perfect Match - Temporada 4
  • Roosters - Temporada 2

14 de mayo

  • Nemesis
  • Soul Mate

15 de mayo

  • Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine
  • The Crash
  • The WONDERfools

16 de mayo

  • Black Phone 2
  • Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Mason Thames interpretó a Finney Blake en "Black Phone 2", película que llega a Netflix el 16 de mayo (Foto: Blumhouse Productions)
Mason Thames interpretó a Finney Blake en "Black Phone 2", película que llega a Netflix el 16 de mayo (Foto: Blumhouse Productions)

18 de mayo

  • Abraham Lincoln - Temporada 1
  • FDR: Season 1
  • Grant: Season 1
  • The Great War
  • Law and Order: Season 23-24
  • Navy SEALs: America’s Secret Warriors- Temporadas 1-2
  • Nope
  • Theodore Roosevelt - Temporada 1
  • Thomas Jefferson - Temporada 1
  • Washington - Temporada 1

19 de mayo

  • Untold UK: Liverpool’s Miracle of Istanbul
  • Wanda Sykes: Legacy

20 de mayo

  • Carizzma

21 de mayo

  • The Boroughs
  • James.

22 de mayo

  • Canada: Sprint Qualifying (CA) -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
  • F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Practice 1 (CA) -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
  • Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie
  • Ladies First
  • Mating Season

23 de mayo

  • F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Qualifying (CA) -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
  • F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Sprint (CA) -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

24 de mayo

  • F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Race (CA) -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

26 de mayo

  • Untold UK: Vinnie Jones

27 de mayo

  • A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder- Temporada 2
  • My 2 Cents
  • Room to Move

28 de mayo

  • The Four Seasons - Temporada 2
  • Murder Mindfully -Temporada 2

29 de mayo

  • Brazil ’70: The Third Star
  • Calabasas Confidential
  • Rafa

31 de mayo

  • AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Eddie Murphy
  • The Theory of Everything

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SOBRE EL AUTOR

Periodista con 9 años de experiencia escribiendo contenido sobre películas, series y animes para las comunidades hispanas en EE.UU.. Desde los más populares en Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video y otras plataformas de streaming, hasta estrenos que llegan a los cines. Comparto recomendaciones para los que aman las maratones los fines de semana.

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