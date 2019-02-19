La historia de amor (eterno) entre Karl Lagerfeld y Chanel

El brillante diseñador alemán ha fallecido. El director creativo de Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld, falleció este martes a los 85 años, tras (casi) setenta años de servicio a la moda; y 36 en la maison francesa. Su huella en la casa de moda (y en toda la ‘fashion industry’) es tan imborrable como dolorosa; y su recuerdo ya pesa en allegados y fanáticos, quienes rinden honor- a través de imágenes y videos en las redes sociales- al trabajo de quien fue uno de los diseñadores más representativos y queridos de la segunda mitad del siglo XX.
It is with deep sadness that the House of CHANEL announces the passing of Karl Lagerfeld, the Creative Director for the CHANEL Fashion House since 1983. An extraordinary creative individual, Karl Lagerfeld reinvented the brand’s codes created by Gabrielle Chanel: the CHANEL jacket and suit, the little black dress, the precious tweeds, the two-tone shoes, the quilted handbags, the pearls and costume jewelry. Regarding Gabrielle Chanel, he said, “My job is not to do what she did, but what she would have done. The good thing about Chanel is it is an idea you can adapt to many things.” A prolific creative mind with endless imagination, Karl Lagerfeld explored many artistic horizons, including photography and short films. The House of CHANEL benefited from his talent for all the branding campaigns related to Fashion since 1987. Finally, one cannot refer to Karl Lagerfeld without mentioning his innate sense of repartee and self-mockery. Alain Wertheimer, CEO of CHANEL, said: “Thanks to his creative genius, generosity and exceptional intuition, Karl Lagerfeld was ahead of his time, which widely contributed to the House of CHANEL’s success throughout the world. Today, not only have I lost a friend, but we have all lost an extraordinary creative mind to whom I gave carte blanche in the early 1980s to reinvent the brand.” Bruno Pavlovsky, President of Fashion at CHANEL, said: “Fashion show after fashion show, collection after collection, Karl Lagerfeld left his mark on the legend of Gabrielle Chanel and the history of the House of CHANEL. He steadfastly promoted the talent and expertise of CHANEL’s ateliers and Métiers d’Art, allowing this exceptional know-how to shine throughout the world. The greatest tribute we can pay today is to continue to follow the path he traced by – to quote Karl – ‘continuing to embrace the present and invent the future’.” Virginie Viard, Director of CHANEL’s Fashion Creation Studio and Karl Lagerfeld’s closest collaborator for more than 30 years, has been entrusted by Alain Wertheimer with the creative work for the collections, so that the legacy of Gabrielle Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld can live on.
Pero, ¿cómo empezó esta historia de amor eterno (e inquebrantable) entre Karl y la firma de una de las mujeres más icónicas en la moda, Coco Chanel? El cuento se remonta a los ochentas, cuando el presidente de Chanel, Alain Wertheimer, invitó a Lagerfeld a trabajar en la casa de moda que ya venía varios años en declive. Lagerfeld era su pieza clave y de no funcionar, tendrían que vender la firma. En aquella época, Chanel era sinónimo de antigüedad, y nadie soñaba con tener algunos de sus diseños en su armario, mientras que Lagerfeld representaba modernidad y osadía.
“Chanel era un viejo sombrero…Nadie lo quería, no tenía esperanza", dijo el diseñador en 1982, el año en que recibió la oferta. Sin embargo, Lagerfeld era un hombre de retos y Chanel, en particular, le parecía extremadamente interesante.
Así que, un año después, el creativo aceptó y presentó sobre la pasarela su primera colección Haute Couture junto a la maison francesa: una que mostraba un nuevo rostro de Chanel sin perder sus valores fundamentales. Sobre la pasarela: elegantes vestidos de té, chaquetas ligeras de lana a la altura de la cadera, ‘little Black dresses’, faldas delgadas de corte midi, accesorios en forma de escabarajos, collares largos de perlas…todo en tonos discretos como el azul marino, negro, blanco y rojo. Una colección inspirada en los años veinte y treinta de Chanel, pero con una dosis de modernidad para la época. Una línea que, aunque no fue alabada por muchos en su momento, marcó el inicio de una nueva era para la firma francesa, una llena de éxitos y creatividad.
Karl Lagerfeld alistando a una modelo durante su primer desfile para Chanel, en 1983. A su lado, el estilista francés, Alexandre de Paris.
Desde aquel primer desfile celebrado en la Rue Cambon (París) hasta la mañana de este martes, el creativo no ha parado de sumar genialidades a la firma de la que se convirtió rostro reconocible. Chanel y Karl Lagerfeld significan uno y todo amante de la moda, lo sabe. Entonces, la pregunta es: ¿cómo se logra una conexión tan profunda y evidente con una firma tan clásica y emblemática como Chanel? Reinventando sus valores fundamentales. Potenciándola, no cambiándola. Ese es el secreto y Lagerlfeld lo tenía claro.
Durante estos 36 años de trabajo, el brillante diseñador ha sabido reinventar los clásicos de Chanel, sin robarles la esencia. Así, hemos sido testigos de la nueva interpretación que le dio a las chaquetas de tweed, al traje Chanel, al pequeño vestido negro y los bolsos acolchados, así como a los zapatos bicolor, las perlas y la bisutería.
Un trabajo exquisito que, de seguro, será extrañado (y recordado) por siempre.
