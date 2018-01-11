La temporada de premios continúa. Tras la gala de los Globos de Oro, esta noche se entregarán los Critics' Choice Awards 2018 en una gala que será conducida por la actriz Olivia Munn.

Munn llega tras la salida del actor T.J. Miller, quien ha sido acusado de agredir sexualmente a una mujer cuando estaba en la universidad. Munn es una de las acusadoras del director Brett Ratner por acoso sexual y ha luchado por conseguir reformas en Hollywood.

Joey Berlin, presidente de la Asociación de Críticos de Retransmisiones Cinematográficas (BFCA), por sus siglas en inglés, dijo en un comunicado que el trabajo de Munn como actriz junto con su activismo le daban una voz poderosa, convirtiéndola en la candidata perfecta para encabezar la noche.

Podrás seguir cada detalle de la ceremonia en directo desde aquí.

SOBRE LA CEREMONIA

Los Critics' Choice Awards son organizados por la BFCA y la Asociación de Periodistas de Televisión (BTJA).

La próxima película de Munn será la cinta de suspenso y acción "Hummingbird". También actuará en "The Predator" de Shane Black junto a Keegan-Michael Key y Sterling K. Brown.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los Critics' Choice Awards 2018:

CINE



MEJOR PELÍCULA

The Big Sick

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Florida Project

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



MEJOR ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

James Franco – The Disaster Artist

Jake Gyllenhaal – Stronger

Tom Hanks – The Post

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Jessica Chastain – Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Meryl Streep – The Post

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Armie Hammer – Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Patrick Stewart – Logan

Michael Stuhlbarg – Call Me by Your Name

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Mary J. Blige – Mudbound

Hong Chau – Downsizing

Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip

Holly Hunter – The Big Sick

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water



MEJOR ACTOR/ACTRIZ JOVEN

Mckenna Grace – Gifted

Dafne Keen – Logan

Brooklynn Prince – The Florida Project

Millicent Simmonds – Wonderstruck

Jacob Tremblay – Wonder

MEJOR REPARTO

Dunkirk

Lady Bird

Mudbound

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird

Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk

Luca Guadagnino – Call Me By Your Name

Jordan Peele – Get Out

Steven Spielberg – The Post

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor – The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani – The Big Sick

Liz Hannah and Josh Singer – The Post

Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jordan Peele – Get Out



MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

James Ivory – Call Me by Your Name

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber – The Disaster Artist

Dee Rees and Virgil Williams – Mudbound

Aaron Sorkin – Molly's Game

Jack Thorne, Steve Conrad, Stephen Chbosky – Wonder



MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Roger Deakins – Blade Runner 2049

Hoyte van Hoytema – Dunkirk

Dan Laustsen – The Shape of Water

Rachel Morrison – Mudbound

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom – Call Me By Your Name



MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau, Jeff Melvin – The Shape of Water

Jim Clay, Rebecca Alleway – Murder on the Orient Express

Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis – Dunkirk

Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola – Blade Runner 2049

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Beauty and the Beast

Mark Tildesley, Véronique Melery – Phantom Thread



MEJOR EDICIÓN

Michael Kahn, Sarah Broshar – The Post

Paul Machliss, Jonathan Amos – Baby Driver

Lee Smith – Dunkirk

Joe Walker – Blade Runner 2049

Sidney Wolinsky – The Shape of Water

MEJOR CINTA DE ANIMACIÓN

The Breadwinner

Coco

Despicable Me 3

The LEGO Batman Movie

Loving Vincent

MEJOR COMEDIA

The Big Sick

The Disaster Artist

Girls Trip

I, Tonya

Lady Bird



MEJOR ACTOR EN COMEDIA

Steve Carell – Battle of the Sexes

James Franco – The Disaster Artist

Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Ragnarok

Kumail Nanjiani – The Big Sick

Adam Sandler – The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)



MEJOR ACTRIZ EN COMEDIA

Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip

Zoe Kazan – The Big Sick

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Emma Stone – Battle of the Sexes

MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA EXTRANJERA

BPM (Beats Per Minute)

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

The Square

Thelma



MEJOR CANCIÓN

Evermore – Beauty and the Beast

Mystery of Love – Call Me By Your Name

Remember Me – Coco

Stand Up for Something – Marshall

This Is Me – The Greatest Showman

TELEVISIÓN



MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

American Gods (Starz)

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)

Freddie Highmore – Bates Motel (A&E)

Ian McShane – American Gods (Starz)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan (Showtime)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access

)Claire Foy – The Crown (Netflix)

Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black (BBC America)

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Robin Wright – House of Cards (Netflix)



MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMATICA

Bobby Cannavale – Mr. Robot (USA)

Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)

David Harbour – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Michael McKean – Better Call Saul (AMC)



MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Gillian Anderson – American Gods (Starz)

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Cush Jumbo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Margo Martindale – Sneaky Pete (Amazon)

Chrissy Metz – This Is Us (NBC)



MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Black-ish (ABC)

GLOW (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Modern Family (ABC)

Patriot (Amazon)

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish (ABC)

Aziz Ansari – Master of None (Netflix)

Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)

Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)

Thomas Middleditch – Silicon Valley (HBO)

Randall Park – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)



MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Kristen Bell – The Good Place (NBC)

Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Sutton Foster – Younger (TV Land)

Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Constance Wu – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)



MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Walton Goggins – Vice Principals (HBO)

Sean Hayes – Will & Grace (NBC)

Marc Maron – GLOW (Netflix)

Kumail Nanjiani – Silicon Valley (HBO)

Ed O'Neill – Modern Family (ABC)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)

Jenifer Lewis – Black-ish (ABC)

Alessandra Mastronardi – Master of None (Netflix)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)



MEJOR MINISERIE

American Vandal (Netflix)

Big Little Lies (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Godless (Netflix)

The Long Road Home (National Geographic)



MEJOR PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TV

Flint (Lifetime

I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (PBS)

The Wizard of Lies (HBO)



MEJOR ACTOR EN PELICULA HECHA PARA TV O MINISERIE

Jeff Daniels – Godless (Netflix)

Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Ewan McGregor – Fargo (FX)

Jack O'Connell – Godless (Netflix)

Evan Peters – American Horror Story: Cult (FX)

Bill Pullman – The Sinner (USA)

Jimmy Tatro – American Vandal (Netflix)



MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELICULA HECHA PARA TV O MINISERIE

Jessica Biel – The Sinner (USA)

Alana Boden – I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)

Carrie Coon – Fargo (FX)

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies (HBO)



MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN PELICULA HECHA PARA TV O MINISERIE

Johnny Flynn – Genius (National Geographic)

Benito Martinez – American Crime (ABC)

Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Alexander Skarsgård – Big Little Lies (HBO)

David Thewlis – Fargo (FX)

Stanley Tucci – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN PELICULA HECHA PARA TV O MINISERIE

Judy Davis – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Jackie Hoffman – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Regina King – American Crime (ABC)

Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead – Fargo (FX)

Revisa la lista completa de nominados aquí.