Con lo caro que está todo, muchas familias en Texas batallan para llenar la despensa, pero hay una buena noticia: del 11 al 14 de mayo varias organizaciones y bancos de alimentos estarán repartiendo comida gratis a quienes más lo necesitan. En esos días habrá puntos de entrega en distintas ciudades, con opciones en autoservicio y en despensas comunitarias, para que puedas elegir lo que te quede más cerca. En esta nota te contamos dónde estarán estos repartos, en qué horarios y cómo usar el mapa y la herramienta en línea de Central Texas Food Bank para encontrar ayuda de comida cerca de tu casa.
De acuerdo con la información oficial del North Texas Food Bank, en la mayoría de los eventos solo te pedirán tu nombre, tu código postal y cuántas personas viven en tu hogar; además, no es necesario ser ciudadano estadounidense y la ayuda se entrega por orden de llegada, mientras haya alimentos disponibles.
LUGARES Y HORARIOS PARA LA ENTREGA DE ALIMENTOS GRATIS EN TEXAS DEL 11 AL 14 DE MAYO
A continuación, algunos de los puntos de entrega de alimentos gratis, día por día en Texas, del viernes 8 al domingo 10 de mayo de 2026.
ENTREGA LUNES 11 DE MAYO
Clear Lake Food Pantry
- 15700 Space Center Blvd Houston, TX 77062
- 281-333-3953
- De: 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
La Tiendita - Tejano Center (Fairmont Campus)
- 1062 Fairmont Pkwy Pasadena, TX 77504
- 832-476-9732
- De: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
St. Helen Catholic Church
- 2209 Old Alvin Rd Pearland, TX 77581
- 281-485-2976
- De: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Christian Helping Hands
- 4305 Magnolia Pkwy Pearland, TX 77584
- 281-485-9776
- De: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM (Primeros 50 hogares atendidos)
Mid Chambers Christian Caring Center
- 1120 N Main St Anahuac, TX 77514
- 409-267-6898
- De: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
La Tiendita - Tejano Center (Broadway Campus)
- 2840 Broadway St Suite 106 Houston, TX 77017
- De: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Community Family Centers
- 7524 Ave E Houston, TX 77012
- 713-923-2316
- De: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM (distribución solo en casos de emergencia)
ENTREGA MARTES 12 DE MAYO
Missouri Street Church of Christ
- 3400 S Highway 146 Baytown, TX 77520
- 281-427-0459
- De: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Grace Episcopal Church
- 112 W Lang St Alvin, TX 77511
- 281-331-5657
- De: 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Iglesia la Voz de Cristo
- 3335 Watters Rd Pasadena, TX 77504
- 832-814-7277
- De: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
La Tiendita - Tejano Center (Fairmont Campus)
- 1062 Fairmont Pkwy Pasadena, TX 77504
- 832-476-9732
- De: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Hearts and Hands of Baytown
- 307 Cedar Bayou Rd Baytown, TX 77520
- 832-597-8908
- De: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
St. Helen Catholic Church
- 2209 Old Alvin Rd Pearland, TX 77581
- 281-485-2976
- De: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM / 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Christian Helping Hands
- 4305 Magnolia Pkwy Pearland, TX 77584
- 281-485-9776
- De: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM (Primeros 50 hogares atendidos)
St. Juan Diego Catholic Church
- 3301 Pasadena Blvd Pasadena, TX 77503
- 713-477-6693
- De: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bible Way Fellowship Baptist Church
- 9022 Frey Rd Houston, TX 77034
- 281-501-9894
- De: 5:00 AM - 6:30 AM (Solo se admiten visitas sin cita previa) y 6:30 AM - 8:00 AM (Solo servicio para autos)
Cedar Bayou Baptist Church
- 3116 Alexander Dr Baytown, TX 77520
- 281-422-9200
- De: 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Pearland Neighborhood Center
- 2335 N Texas Ave Pearland, TX 77581
- 281-485-1987
- De: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM / 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Pasadena Community Ministries
- 2301 S Houston Rd Pasadena, TX 77502
- 713-477-4336
- De: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Iglesia Cristiana Vision Divina
- 15703 Market St Channelview, TX 77530
- 281-763-5899
- De: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Andrew Catholic Church - Family Life Center
- 827 Sheldon Rd Channelview, TX 77530
- 281-452-9865 Ext. 130
- De: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
La Tiendita - Tejano Center (Broadway Campus)
- 2840 Broadway St Suite 106 Houston, TX 77017
- De: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Mission Milby - Sunrise Center
- 2220 Broadway St Houston, TX 77012
- 713-454-6464
- De: 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM
North Channel Assistance Ministries
- 13837 Bonham St Houston, TX 77015
- De: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Community Family Centers
- 7524 Ave E Houston, TX 77012
- 713-923-2316
- De: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM (distribución solo en casos de emergencia)
Angleton Junior High
- 1201 E Henderson Rd Angleton, TX 77515
- De: 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
ENTREGA MIÉRCOLES 13 DE MAYO
St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church
- 18223 Point Lookout Dr Houston, TX 77058
- 281-333-3891
- De: 8:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Farm Gals
- 314 S Gordon St Alvin, TX 77511
- 281-245-6230
- De: 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
- 112 W Lang St Alvin, TX 77511
- 281-331-5657
- De: 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Alvin High School
- 802 Johnson St Alvin, TX 77511
- 281-245-3000
- De: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Baytown United Seventh-day Adventist Church
- 401 W Nazro St Baytown, TX 77520
- 713-858-4735
- De: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Covenant Christian Church
- 10603 Blackhawk Blvd Houston, TX 77089
- 281-484-4230
- De: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
La Tiendita - Tejano Center (Fairmont Campus)
- 1062 Fairmont Pkwy Pasadena, TX 77504
- 832-476-9732
- De: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Hearts and Hands of Baytown
- 307 Cedar Bayou Rd Baytown, TX 77520
- 832-597-8908
- De: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
St. Helen Catholic Church
- 2209 Old Alvin Rd Pearland, TX 77581
- 281-485-2976
- De: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Christian Helping Hands
- 4305 Magnolia Pkwy Pearland, TX 77584
- 281-485-9776
- De: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM (Primeros 50 hogares atendidos)
Windsor Gardens Apartments, Building A
- 1620 Spencer Hwy, Bldg A South Houston, TX 77587
- 346-409-2900
- De: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Iglesia Cristiana Vision Divina
- 15703 Market St Channelview, TX 77530
- 281-763-5899
- De: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
- 7843 Park Place Blvd Houston, TX 77087
- 713-252-3604
- De: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
La Tiendita - Tejano Center (Broadway Campus)
- 2840 Broadway St Suite 106 Houston, TX 77017
- De: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Mission Milby - Sunrise Center
- 2220 Broadway St Houston, TX 77012
- 713-454-6464
- De: 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM
Community Family Centers
- 7524 Ave E Houston, TX 77012
- 713-923-2316
- De: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM (distribución solo en casos de emergencia)
ENTREGA JUEVES 14 DE MAYO
St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church
- 18223 Point Lookout Dr Houston, TX 77058
- 281-333-3891
- De: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clear Lake Food Pantry
- 15700 Space Center Blvd Houston, TX 77062
- 281-333-3953
- De: 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Missouri Street Church of Christ
- 3400 S Highway 146 Baytown, TX 77520
- 281-427-0459
- De: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Grace Episcopal Church
- 112 W Lang St Alvin, TX 77511
- 281-331-5657
- De: 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
La Tiendita - Tejano Center (Fairmont Campus)
- 1062 Fairmont Pkwy Pasadena, TX 77504
- 832-476-9732
- De: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
St. Helen Catholic Church
- 2209 Old Alvin Rd Pearland, TX 77581
- 281-485-2976
- De: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Christian Helping Hands
- 4305 Magnolia Pkwy Pearland, TX 77584
- 281-485-9776
- De: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM (Primeros 50 hogares atendidos)
Bible Way Fellowship Baptist Church
- 9022 Frey Rd Houston, TX 77034
- 281-501-9894
- De: 5:00 AM - 6:30 AM (Solo se admiten visitas sin cita previa) y 6:30 AM - 8:00 AM (Solo servicio para autos)
Pearland Neighborhood Center
- 2335 N Texas Ave Pearland, TX 77581
- 281-485-1987
- De: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM / 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Pasadena Community Ministries
- 2301 S Houston Rd Pasadena, TX 77502
- 713-477-4336
- De: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mid Chambers Christian Caring Center
- 1120 N Main St Anahuac, TX 77514
- 409-267-6898
- De: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Raul Yzaguirre School For Success
- 2950 Broadway Street Houston, TX 77017
- 713-640-3700
- De: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
La Tiendita - Tejano Center (Broadway Campus)
- 2840 Broadway St Suite 106 Houston, TX 77017
- De: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
North Channel Assistance Ministries
- 13837 Bonham St Houston, TX 77015
- De: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Real Life Christian Church
- 3635 Almeda Genoa Rd Houston, TX 77047
- 713-419-8883
- De: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Community Family Centers
- 7524 Ave E Houston, TX 77012
- 713-923-2316
- De: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM (distribución solo en casos de emergencia)
¿CÓMO CONSULTAR UN PUNTO DE DISTRIBUCIÓN DE ALIMENTOS EN TEXAS?
Puedes consultar puntos de distribución de alimentos en Texas a través de Find Food Now, un mapa y una herramienta de búsqueda en línea creados por Central Texas Food Bank. Incluye ubicaciones y horarios de los bancos de alimentos móviles, bancos de alimentos locales, comedores comunitarios y programas de alimentación para niños y adultos mayores. Recuerda que la información se actualiza periódicamente, por lo que es el mejor lugar para consultar antes de salir.
Paso 1: Comienza tu búsqueda
Introduce tu código postal en la barra de búsqueda de la página “Encuentra alimentos ahora” para que te muestren los recursos alimentarios más cercanos.
Paso 2: Explora el mapa y la lista
Una vez que realices la búsqueda, verás un mapa que muestra los recursos alimentarios cercanos a ti; así como una lista de ubicaciones con detalles como dirección, días y horas, tipo de asistencia alimentaria ofrecida.
También puedes desplazarte por la lista o hacer clic en una ubicación del mapa para obtener más información.
Paso 3: Filtra tus resultados (opcional)
Puedes refinar tu búsqueda seleccionando diferentes opciones como, por ejemplo: despensas de alimentos móviles, bancos de alimentos, lugares para comer, programas para adultos mayores.
El uso de filtros puede ayudarte a encontrar el tipo de ayuda alimentaria que mejor se adapte a tus necesidades.
Paso 4: Verifica los detalles antes de ir
Los horarios de distribución de alimentos pueden cambiar. Por lo tanto, antes de visitar un lugar, lo mejor es que revises los detalles de fecha, hora y lugar que se indican.
Si es posible, llama directamente al lugar para confirmar el horario y la disponibilidad.
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