Linkin Park rinde homenaje a Chester Bennington a un año de su muerte

La banda estadounidense Linkin Park indicó que está "eternamente agradecida" de haber trabajado con el cantante Chester Bennington, quien se quitó la vida hace un año.
"Ha pasado un año desde su muerte, una rotación surrealista de dolor, angustia, rechazo y reconocimiento", escribió la banda en su cuenta de Twitter.
"Y sin embargo, todavía se siente como si estuvieras cerca, rodeándonos con tu memoria y tu luz. Su espíritu único ha sido autor de una huella indeleble en nuestros corazones: nuestros chistes, nuestra alegría y nuestra ternura", se lee en el mensaje compartido en las redes sociales.
Los excompañeros de Chester indicaron que están muy agradecidos por el amor, la vida y la pasión creativa que el músico compartió con ellos y el mundo. "Te extrañamos más de lo que las palabras pueden expresar ", añadieron.
A este tributo se suma el del bajista Dave 'Phoenix' Farrell, quien detalló cómo ha luchado para lidiar con la muerte de Bennington.
" Chester, en el último año, no ha pasado un día en que no haya pensado en ti", escribió el músico en su cuenta de Instagram.
Chester, In the past year, there hasn’t been a day that has gone by that I haven’t thought of you. I miss you, and it still hurts to not have you here. I chose not to speak at your memorial because I couldn’t formulate the words to adequately express how I felt... I chose not to speak at the Celebration of Life Concert honoring you because I knew I’d struggle to even be able to speak at all. And today, a year after your passing, I still struggle to try and eloquently express what you mean to your family, your friends, your fans... and to me. There is so much that I feel, and that I could say, and that I would want to say, and that I don’t know how to say... but one thing I know for certain, is that you are loved, and you are missed. Be Well My Friend, Dave
"Te extraño, y todavía duele no tenerte aquí. Elegí no hablar en tu funeral porque no pude formular las palabras para expresar adecuadamente cómo me sentí", agregó.
