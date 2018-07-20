Módulos Temas Día
Linkin Park rinde homenaje a Chester Bennington a un año de su muerte

A un año de la partida de Chester Bennington, la banda Linkin Park dio un emotivo homenaje. Lee aquí las sentidas palabras

Linkin Park ofreció concierto en memoria de Chester Bennington

Hace unos meses, Linkin Park ofreció concierto en memoria de Chester Bennington. (Fotos: Agencias)

Redacción EC

La banda estadounidense Linkin Park indicó que está "eternamente agradecida" de haber trabajado con el cantante Chester Bennington, quien se quitó la vida hace un año. 

"Ha pasado un año desde su muerte, una rotación surrealista de dolor, angustia, rechazo y reconocimiento", escribió la banda en su cuenta de Twitter.

"Y sin embargo, todavía se siente como si estuvieras cerca, rodeándonos con tu memoria y tu luz. Su espíritu único ha sido autor de una huella indeleble en nuestros corazones: nuestros chistes, nuestra alegría y nuestra ternura", se lee en el mensaje compartido en las redes sociales.

Los excompañeros de Chester indicaron que están  muy agradecidos por el amor, la vida y la pasión creativa que el músico compartió con ellos y el mundo. "Te extrañamos más de lo que las palabras pueden expresar ", añadieron.

A este tributo se suma el del bajista Dave 'Phoenix' Farrell, quien detalló cómo ha luchado para lidiar con la muerte de Bennington.

" Chester, en el último año, no ha pasado un día en que no haya pensado en ti", escribió el músico en su cuenta de Instagram.

"Te extraño, y todavía duele no tenerte aquí. Elegí no hablar en tu funeral porque no pude formular las palabras para expresar adecuadamente cómo me sentí", agregó. 

Linkin Park

Chester Bennington

