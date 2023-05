Mexican municipal delegate Javier Castaneda Moreno shows a 'Jajalpeso' -voucher equivalent to 50 Mexican pesos- in Santa Maria Jajalpa, Mexico State, Mexico, on April 18, 2020. - The 'jajalpesos' are vouchers that can be exchanged for food which were given to some 200 poor families in Santa Maria Jajalpa, a community of 6,000 inhabitants located 80 km away from Mexico City due to the crisis provoked by the new coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ / AFP)

/

CLAUDIO CRUZ