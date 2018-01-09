Los premios de la Academia Británica de Cine y Televisión (BAFTA) que se entregarán el próximo mes, anunciaron a sus nominados. "The Shape of Water", del mexicano Guillermo del Toro, parte como favorita tras obtener 12 nominaciones.

El drama de la Segunda Guerra Mundial "The Darkest Hour" y la comedia dramática "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" recibieron nueve nominaciones cada una. "Blade Runner 2049" y "Dunkerque" obtuvieron ocho.

Sally Hawkins por "The Shape of Water", y Frances McDormand por "Three Billboards", obtuvieron nominaciones en la categoría Mejor actriz. Daniel Day-Lewis y Gary Oldman, en tanto, fueron nominados como Mejor actor principal.

"The Shape of Water" también fue nominada a Mejor película, fotografía, diseño de vestuario y efectos visuales. En lo personal, Del Toro fue nominado en las categorías de Mejor guión original y director.

Tanto "Three Billboards" como "The Shape of Water" llegarán impulsadas a la premiación de los BAFTA tras obtener premios en las principales categorías de la ceremonia de los Globos de Oro realizada el domingo en Los Ángeles.

Mejor película :

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor película británica :

​Darkest Hour

The Death of Stalin

God’s Own Country

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor película en lengua extranjera :

Elle

First They Killed My Father

The Handmaiden

Loveless

The Salesman

Mejor documental :

City of Ghosts

I Am Not Your Negro

Icarus

An Inconvenient Sequel

Jane

Mejor cinta animada :

Coco

Loving Vincent

My Life as a Courgette

Mejor director :

Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor guion original :

Get Out

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor guion adaptado :

Call Me by Your Name

The Death of Stalin

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Molly’s Game

Paddington 2

Mejor actriz :

Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Mejor actor :

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Mejor actriz de reparto :

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Mejor actor de reparto :

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Hugh Grant, Paddington 2

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor música original :

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Mejor fotografía :

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor edición :

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Estrella en ascenso (voto del público):

Daniel Kaluuya

Florence Pugh

Josh O’Connor

Tessa Thompson

Timothée Chalamet

Revisa la lista completa de nominados en la web oficial de los BAFTA.