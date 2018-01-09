Los premios de la Academia Británica de Cine y Televisión (BAFTA) que se entregarán el próximo mes, anunciaron a sus nominados. "The Shape of Water", del mexicano Guillermo del Toro, parte como favorita tras obtener 12 nominaciones.
El drama de la Segunda Guerra Mundial "The Darkest Hour" y la comedia dramática "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" recibieron nueve nominaciones cada una. "Blade Runner 2049" y "Dunkerque" obtuvieron ocho.
Sally Hawkins por "The Shape of Water", y Frances McDormand por "Three Billboards", obtuvieron nominaciones en la categoría Mejor actriz. Daniel Day-Lewis y Gary Oldman, en tanto, fueron nominados como Mejor actor principal.
"The Shape of Water" también fue nominada a Mejor película, fotografía, diseño de vestuario y efectos visuales. En lo personal, Del Toro fue nominado en las categorías de Mejor guión original y director.
Tanto "Three Billboards" como "The Shape of Water" llegarán impulsadas a la premiación de los BAFTA tras obtener premios en las principales categorías de la ceremonia de los Globos de Oro realizada el domingo en Los Ángeles.
Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los BAFTA 2018 en las principales categoríasBest film not in the English language
Elle
First They Killed My Father
The Handmaiden
Loveless
The Salesman:
Mejor película:
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor película británica:
Darkest Hour
The Death of Stalin
God’s Own Country
Lady Macbeth
Paddington 2
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor película en lengua extranjera:
Elle
First They Killed My Father
The Handmaiden
Loveless
The Salesman
Mejor documental:
City of Ghosts
I Am Not Your Negro
Icarus
An Inconvenient Sequel
Jane
Mejor cinta animada:
Coco
Loving Vincent
My Life as a Courgette
Mejor director:
Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049
Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor guion original:
Get Out
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor guion adaptado:
Call Me by Your Name
The Death of Stalin
Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Molly’s Game
Paddington 2
Mejor actriz:
Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Mejor actor:
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Mejor actriz de reparto:
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Mejor actor de reparto:
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor música original:
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Mejor fotografía:
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor edición:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Estrella en ascenso (voto del público):
Daniel Kaluuya
Florence Pugh
Josh O’Connor
Tessa Thompson
Timothée Chalamet
Revisa la lista completa de nominados en la web oficial de los BAFTA.
