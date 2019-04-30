Billboard Music Awards 2019: streaming oficial, nominados, horarios y todo lo que debes saber de los BBMAs

Este miércoles 1 de mayo se llevará a cabo en el MGM Grand Garden Arena de Las Vegas la ceremonia de entrega de los Billboard Music Awards 2019, también conocidos como los BBMAs.

Bajo la conducción de Kelly Clarkson, la gala promete ser una verdadera noche de estrellas con la presencia de figuras como los Jonas Brothers, Taylor Swift, BTS, y Madonna junto al reggaetonero colombiano Maluma.

►BTS en los Billboard Music Awards 2019: hora y canal para verlos en vivo con Halsey

►Billboard Music Awards 2019: conoce aquí quiénes están nominados a los BBMAs



¿Quieres seguir en vivo el evento? En esta nota te contamos todos los detalles de la transmisión en directo de los BBMAs. Recuerda que podrás conectarte desde esta nota a nuestra narración minuto a minuto.

STREAMING OFICIAL

La gala comenzará con el paso de las estrellas invitadas por la alfombra roja. Esta parte de la ceremonia se podrá ver en el streaming oficial que harán los Billboards desde su cuenta de Twitter.

Sofía Reyes, Sway Calloway y Jaymes Vaughan serán los conductores de la transmisión oficial online a la que puedes conectarte desde esta cuenta oficial.

I’m so excited to be back hosting my favorite red carpet of the year!

It’s the #BBMAs⁠ ⁠!

See you LIVE on Wednesday, May 1 at 6pm ET/3pm PT right here on Twitter. Go follow @BBMAs right now for updates and the stream! pic.twitter.com/zTfbPQFJzJ — Jaymes Vaughan (@JaymesV) 25 de abril de 2019

Y en los siguientes horarios:

EE.UU: 6 p.m. (zona ET) /3 p.m. (zona PT)

​Perú: 6 p.m.

México: 6 p.m.

Chile: 7 p.m.

Colombia: 6 p.m.

Argentina: 8 p.m.

Panamá: 6 p.m.

Venezuela: 7 p.m.

Ecuador: 6 p.m.



España: 1 hora del 2 de mayo.

►Billboard 2019: Dua Lipa celebró así sus nominaciones a los premios

►Maluma llegó a Las Vegas para su debut en los Billboard Music Awards 2019



HORA Y CANAL DE LA CEREMONIA

Los premios se transmitirán por la señal de la cadena TNT en todos los países en los que está disponible en la señal por cable. Estos serán los horarios, de acuerdo al lugar en el que te encuentres:

Estados Unidos: 8 p.m. (zona ET). 5 p.m. (zona PT)

Perú: 7 p.m.

México: 7 p.m.

Chile: 8 p.m.

Colombia: 7 p.m.

Argentina: 9 p.m.

Panamá: 7 p.m.

Ecuador: 7 p.m.

Venezuela: 8 p.m.



España: 2 horas del 2 de mayo.

LOS PERFORMERS

La ceremonia de los Billboard Music Awards 2019 tendrá varios números en vivo de alto interés para los seguidores del pop. Estos son los confirmados:

+ Taylor Swift estrenará "ME!", su colaboración con el cantante de Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie.

+ Kelly Clarkson

+ Ciara

+ BTS y Halsey

+ Dan + Shay y Tori Kelly

+ Jonas Brothers

+ Khalid

+ Madonna y Maluma

+ Paula Abdul

+ Mariah Carey, quien será honrada con el Icon Award.

NOMINADOS

Cardi B parte como la gran favorita con 21 nominaciones, entre ellas la principal: Top Artist. Le siguen Drake y Post Malone, también de la movida urbana, con 17 postulaciones.

Anuncio de nominados Billboard Music Awards 2019. (Fuente: YouTube)

Estos son todos los aspirantes a los premios de los Billboard Music Awards 2019:

TOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott



TOP NEW ARTIST

Bazzi

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Ella Mai



TOP MALE ARTIST

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Ed Sheeran

XXXTENTACION

TOP FEMALE ARTIST

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Ella Mai

Taylor Swift



TOP DUO/GRUPO

BTS

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco



TOP HOT 100 SONG

"I like it" – Cardi B, Bad Bunny y J Balvin

"Lucid Dreams" - Juice Wrld

"Girls like you" – Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B

"Better Now" – Post Malone

"Sicko Mode" – Travis Scott

TOP COLLABORATION

"I like it" – Cardi B, Bad Bunny y J Balvin

"Love Lies" – Khalid y Normani

"Girls like you" – Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B

"Happier" – Marshmello y Bastille

"Psucho" – Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla Sign



TOP HOT 100 ARTIST

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Juice Wrld

Post Malone



TOP SELLING SONG

"I like it" – Cardi B, Bad Bunny y J Balvin

"In my feelings" – Drake

"Without Me" – Halsey

"Shallow" – Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper

"Girls like you" – Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B

TOP SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

EXO

GOT 7

Ariana Grande

Louis Tomlinson



BILLBOARD CHART ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Dan + Shay

Drake

Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper

Dua Lipa



Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTENTACION

Top Streaming Songs Artist

​Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

XXXTENTACION



Top Song Sales Artist

Drake

Ariana Grande

Imagine Dragons

Lady Gaga

Post Malone



Top Radio Songs Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Maroon 5

Post Malone

Top Touring Artist

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Justin Timberlake



Top R&B Artist

H.E.R.

Khalid

Ella Mai

The Weeknd

XXXTENTACION



Top R&B Male Artist

Khalid

The Weeknd

XXXTENTACION

Top R&B Female Artist

H.E.R.

Ella Mai

Queen Naija



Top R&B Tour

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Childish Gambino

Bruno Mars



Top Rap Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Juice WRLD

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott



Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

City Girls

Nicki Minaj



Top Rap Tour

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Drake

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line



Top Country Male Artist

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs



Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group Artist

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion



Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Shania Twain



Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

lovelytheband

Panic! At The Disco

Queen

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

U2



Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos



Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

ODESZA

The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist

Cory Asbury

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe



Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tori Kelly

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Marvin Sapp



Top Billboard 200 Album

Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”

Drake “Scorpion”

Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys"

Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”

XXXTENTACION “?”



Top Soundtrack

“13 Reasons Why: Season 2”

“A Star is Born”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“The Greatest Showman”

Top R&B Album

Ella Mai “Ella Mai”

H.E.R. “H.E.R.”

Khalid “American Teen”

The Weeknd “My Dear Melancholy,”

XXXTENTACION “17”



Top Rap Album

Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”

Drake “Scorpion”

Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys"

Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”

XXXTENTACION “?”



Top Country Album

Jason Aldean “Rearview Town”

Kane Brown “Kane Brown”

Luke Combs “This One’s For You”

Dan + Shay “Dan + Shay”

Carrie Underwood “Cry Pretty”



Top Rock Album

Dave Matthews Band “Come Tomorrow”

Imagine Dragons “Origins”

Mumford & Sons “Delta”

Panic! At This Disco “Pray For The Wicked”

twenty one pilots “Trench”

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA “Real Hasta la Muerte”

Bad Bunny “X 100PRE”

J Balvin “Vibras”

Maluma “F.A.M.E.”

Ozuna “Aura”



Top Dance/Electronic Album

Clean Bandit “What Is Love?”

David Guetta “7”

Kygo “Kids in Love”

Major Lazer “Major Lazer Essentials”

The Chainsmokers “Sick Boy”



Top Christian Album

Cory Asbury “Reckless Love”

Lauren Daigle “Look Up Child”

for KING & COUNTRY “Burn The Ships”

Hillsong Worship “There Is More”

Zach Williams “Chain Breaker”

Top Gospel Album

Snoop Dogg & Various Artists "Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love"

Aretha Franklin "Gospel Greats"

Koryn Hawthorne "Unstoppable"

Tori Kelly "Hiding Place"

Jonathan McReynolds "Make Room"



Top Hot 100 Song

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin "I Like It"

Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B "Girls Like You"

Post Malone "Better Now"

Travis Scott "SICKO MODE"



Top Streaming Song (Audio)

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin "I Like It"

Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"

Post Malone "Better Now"

Travis Scott "SICKO MODE"

XXXTENTACION "SAD!"

Top Streaming Song (Video)

Drake "In My Feelings"

Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B "Girls Like You"

Travis Scott "SICKO MODE"

XXXTENTACION "SAD!"



Top Radio Song

Khalid & Normani "Love Lies"

Post Malone "Better Now"

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B "Girls Like You"

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant to Be"

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey "The Middle"



Top R&B Song

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo "No Brainer"

Ella Mai "Boo’d Up"

Ella Mai "Trip"

Khalid "Better"

Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown "Freaky Friday"

Top Rap Song

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin "I Like It"

Drake "In My Feelings"

Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams"

Post Malone "Better Now"

Travis Scott "SICKO MODE"



Top Country Song

Kane Brown "Heaven"

Luke Combs "She Got the Best of Me"

Dan + Shay "Speechless"

Dan + Shay "Tequila"

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant to Be"



Top Rock Song

Foster The People "Sit Next to Me"

Imagine Dragons "Natural"

Imagine Dragons "Whatever It Takes"

lovelytheband "broken"

Panic! At The Disco "High Hopes"

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny ft. Drake "Mia"

Daddy Yankee "Dura"

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B "Taki Taki"

Nicky Jam & J Balvin "X"

Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna "Te Boté"



Top Dance/Electronic Song

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B "Taki Taki"

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa "One Kiss"

Marshmello & Bastille "Happier"

Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone "Jackie Chan"

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey "The Middle"



Top Christian Song

Cory Asbury "Reckless Love"

Lauren Daigle "You Say"

for KING & COUNTRY "joy."

Hillsong Worship "Who You Say I Am"

Tauren Wells "Known"

Top Gospel Song

Todd Dulaney "Your Great Name"

Koryn Hawthorne "Won’t He Do It"

Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin "Never Alone"

Jason Nelson "Forever"

Brian Courtney Wilson "A Great Work"