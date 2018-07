¿Cómo era la vida antes de que existiera Google?

"If a poisonous snake bites itself, will it die?" Good question! And it seems this is a question scientists are still trying to answer, but it is generally believed that venomous snakes are mostly immune to their own venom. #letmelibrarianthatforyou 🐍

Una publicación compartida por The New York Public Library (@nypl) el 8 de May de 2017 a las 11:15 PDT