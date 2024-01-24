Razzies 2024
Esta es la lista oficial de nominados a los Premios Razzie 2024. (Foto: Razzies)
Paolo Valdivia
Los Razzies, los premios que reconocen lo peor del cine, han anunciado las nominaciones para su 41ª edición. Los nominados incluyen a algunas de las películas más taquilleras y esperadas del año, así como a algunas producciones más independientes.

Lista oficial de nominados a los Razzies 2024

Peor película

  • Ant-Man y la Avispa: Quantumania
  • El exorcista: Creyente
  • Los mercenarios 4
  • Indiana Jones y el dial del destino
  • Winnie the Pooh: Miel y sangre
Peor director

  • Rhys Frake-Waterfield (Winnie the Pooh: Miel y sangre)
  • David Gordon Green (El exorcista: Creyente)
  • Peyton Reed (Ant-Man y la Avispa: Quantumania)
  • Scott Waugh (Los mercenarios 4)
  • Ben Wheatley (Megalodón 2: La fosa)

Peor actor

  • Mel Gibson (Confidential Informant)
  • Jim Carrey (Sonic the Hedgehog 2)
  • Kevin Costner (The Ice Road)
  • Sylvester Stallone (Los mercenarios 4)
  • Jason Statham (Los mercenarios 4)

Peor actriz

  • Ana de Armas (Ghosted)
  • Megan Fox (Johnny & Clyde)
  • Salma Hayek (Magic Mike’s Last Dance)
  • Jennifer Lopez (The Mother)
  • Helen Mirren (Shazam! Fury of the Gods)

Peor actor de reparto

  • David Spade (Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)
  • Rob Schneider (Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)
  • Adam Sandler (Hustle)
  • Seann William Scott (The Ice Road)
  • Judd Nelson (The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window)
Peor actriz de reparto

  • Kim Cattrall (About My Father)
  • Megan Fox (Los mercenarios 4)
  • Bai Ling (Johnny & Clyde)
  • Lucy Liu (Shazam! Fury of the Gods)
  • Mary Stuart Masterson (Five Nights at Freddy’s)

Peor pareja en pantalla

  • Cualquier pareja en Ant-Man y la Avispa: Quantumania
  • Cualquier pareja en El exorcista: Creyente
  • Cualquier pareja en Los mercenarios 4
  • Cualquier pareja en Indiana Jones y el dial del destino
  • Cualquier pareja en Winnie the Pooh: Miel y sangre

Peor guion

  • El exorcista: Creyente
  • Los mercenarios 4
  • Indiana Jones y el dial del destino
  • ¡Shazam! Fury of the Gods
  • Winnie the Pooh: Miel y sangre

Peor remake, rip-off o secuela

  • Megalodón 2: La fosa
  • Space Jam: A New Legacy
  • Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
  • The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
  • The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Peor precuela, secuela o remake directo a video

  • Five Nights at Freddy’s
  • The Little Mermaid
  • Space Jam: A New Legacy
  • The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
  • The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Peor actuación de un joven actor

  • Asher Angel como Billy Batson en Shazam! Fury of the Gods
  • Isabela Merced como Helen Ramírez en Shazam! Fury of the Gods
  • Jack Dylan Grazer como Freddy Freeman en Shazam! Fury of the Gods
  • Faithe Herman como Darla Dudley en Shazam! Fury of the Gods
  • Meagan Good como Mary Bromfield en Shazam! Fury of the Gods

