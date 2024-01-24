Razzies 2024
Los Razzies, los premios que reconocen lo peor del cine, han anunciado las nominaciones para su 41ª edición. Los nominados incluyen a algunas de las películas más taquilleras y esperadas del año, así como a algunas producciones más independientes.
Lista oficial de nominados a los Razzies 2024
Peor película
- Ant-Man y la Avispa: Quantumania
- El exorcista: Creyente
- Los mercenarios 4
- Indiana Jones y el dial del destino
- Winnie the Pooh: Miel y sangre
Peor director
- Rhys Frake-Waterfield (Winnie the Pooh: Miel y sangre)
- David Gordon Green (El exorcista: Creyente)
- Peyton Reed (Ant-Man y la Avispa: Quantumania)
- Scott Waugh (Los mercenarios 4)
- Ben Wheatley (Megalodón 2: La fosa)
Peor actor
- Mel Gibson (Confidential Informant)
- Jim Carrey (Sonic the Hedgehog 2)
- Kevin Costner (The Ice Road)
- Sylvester Stallone (Los mercenarios 4)
- Jason Statham (Los mercenarios 4)
Peor actriz
- Ana de Armas (Ghosted)
- Megan Fox (Johnny & Clyde)
- Salma Hayek (Magic Mike’s Last Dance)
- Jennifer Lopez (The Mother)
- Helen Mirren (Shazam! Fury of the Gods)
Peor actor de reparto
- David Spade (Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)
- Rob Schneider (Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)
- Adam Sandler (Hustle)
- Seann William Scott (The Ice Road)
- Judd Nelson (The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window)
Peor actriz de reparto
- Kim Cattrall (About My Father)
- Megan Fox (Los mercenarios 4)
- Bai Ling (Johnny & Clyde)
- Lucy Liu (Shazam! Fury of the Gods)
- Mary Stuart Masterson (Five Nights at Freddy’s)
Peor pareja en pantalla
- Cualquier pareja en Ant-Man y la Avispa: Quantumania
- Cualquier pareja en El exorcista: Creyente
- Cualquier pareja en Los mercenarios 4
- Cualquier pareja en Indiana Jones y el dial del destino
- Cualquier pareja en Winnie the Pooh: Miel y sangre
Peor guion
- El exorcista: Creyente
- Los mercenarios 4
- Indiana Jones y el dial del destino
- ¡Shazam! Fury of the Gods
- Winnie the Pooh: Miel y sangre
Peor remake, rip-off o secuela
- Megalodón 2: La fosa
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
- The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Peor precuela, secuela o remake directo a video
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- The Little Mermaid
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Peor actuación de un joven actor
- Asher Angel como Billy Batson en Shazam! Fury of the Gods
- Isabela Merced como Helen Ramírez en Shazam! Fury of the Gods
- Jack Dylan Grazer como Freddy Freeman en Shazam! Fury of the Gods
- Faithe Herman como Darla Dudley en Shazam! Fury of the Gods
- Meagan Good como Mary Bromfield en Shazam! Fury of the Gods
