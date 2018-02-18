BAFTA 2018: sigue en vivo todos los detalles de la ceremonia

Aún faltan dos semanas para conocer qué historias ganarán en el Oscar 2018, pero mientras tanto hay otra entrega de premios a destacar: el BAFTA.
Otorgado por la Academia Británica de Cine y Artes de la Televisión, el BAFTA 2018 tiene varias ceremonias al año. La del domingo 18 de febrero se enfoca en el cine, donde varias nominadas al Oscar están entre las favoritas.
Por ejemplo, la fantasía oscura "The Shape of Water" de Guillermo del Toro es la película con más posibilidades de ganar, esto al tener 12 nominaciones, entre ellas Mejor actriz, Mejor película y Mejor director.
En el segundo lugar de nominaciones, con nueve cada una, están "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" de Martin McDonagh y "Darkest Hour" de Joe Wright. La primera es un drama con toques de comedia; la segunda una historia real ambientada en la Segunda Guerra Mundial.
A diferencia del Oscar, la historia sobre adolescentes "Lady Bird" no compite a Mejor película. En cambio, podría llevarse los BAFTA a Mejor guion original (Greta Gerwig), Mejor actriz (Saoirse Ronan) y Mejor actriz de reparto (Laurie Metcalf).
BAFTA 2018: LA LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS
Mejor película
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor película británica
Darkest Hour
The Death of Stalin
God’s Own Country
Lady Macbeth
Paddington 2
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
Elle
First They Killed My Father
The Handmaiden
Loveless
The Salesman
Mejor documental
City of Ghosts
I Am Not Your Negro
Icarus
An Inconvenient Sequel
Jane
Mejor cinta animada
Coco
Loving Vincent
My Life as a Courgette
Mejor director
Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049
Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor guion original
Get Out
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor guion adaptado
Call Me by Your Name
The Death of Stalin
Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Molly’s Game
Paddington 2
Mejor actriz
Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Mejor actor
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Mejor actriz de reparto
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Mejor actor de reparto
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor música original
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Mejor fotografía
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor edición
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Estrella en ascenso (voto del público)
Daniel Kaluuya
Florence Pugh
Josh O’Connor
Tessa Thompson
Timothée Chalamet
