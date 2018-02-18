BAFTA 2018: sigue en vivo todos los detalles de la ceremonia

Aún faltan dos semanas para conocer qué historias ganarán en el Oscar 2018, pero mientras tanto hay otra entrega de premios a destacar: el BAFTA.

Otorgado por la Academia Británica de Cine y Artes de la Televisión, el BAFTA 2018 tiene varias ceremonias al año. La del domingo 18 de febrero se enfoca en el cine, donde varias nominadas al Oscar están entre las favoritas.

Por ejemplo, la fantasía oscura "The Shape of Water" de Guillermo del Toro es la película con más posibilidades de ganar, esto al tener 12 nominaciones, entre ellas Mejor actriz, Mejor película y Mejor director.

En el segundo lugar de nominaciones, con nueve cada una, están "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" de Martin McDonagh y "Darkest Hour" de Joe Wright. La primera es un drama con toques de comedia; la segunda una historia real ambientada en la Segunda Guerra Mundial.

A diferencia del Oscar, la historia sobre adolescentes "Lady Bird" no compite a Mejor película. En cambio, podría llevarse los BAFTA a Mejor guion original (Greta Gerwig), Mejor actriz (Saoirse Ronan) y Mejor actriz de reparto (Laurie Metcalf).

BAFTA 2018: LA LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS

Mejor película

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor película británica

​Darkest Hour

The Death of Stalin

God’s Own Country

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

Elle

First They Killed My Father

The Handmaiden

Loveless

The Salesman



Mejor documental

City of Ghosts

I Am Not Your Negro

Icarus

An Inconvenient Sequel

Jane

Mejor cinta animada

Coco

Loving Vincent

My Life as a Courgette

Mejor director

Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor guion original

Get Out

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor guion adaptado

Call Me by Your Name

The Death of Stalin

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Molly’s Game

Paddington 2

Mejor actriz

Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Mejor actor

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Mejor actriz de reparto

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Mejor actor de reparto

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Hugh Grant, Paddington 2

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor música original

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Mejor fotografía

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor edición

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Estrella en ascenso (voto del público)

Daniel Kaluuya

Florence Pugh

Josh O’Connor

Tessa Thompson

Timothée Chalamet