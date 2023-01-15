Redacción EC
Critic’s Choice Awards 2023

Los Critics Choice Awards llegan como la antesala para los premios Oscar. Estos galardones son entregados por la Broadcast Film Critics Association desde 1995.


22:15

Esto fue todo por la edición 2023 de los Critics Choice Awards.

La película más galardonada fue Everything Everywher All at Once con 5 premios, mientras que la serie con más reconocimientos fue Better Call Saul con 3 premios.

¡Gracias por seguir con nosotros la premiación!

22:01

Everything Everywhere All at Once se llevó el último y mayor galardón de la noche: Premio a Mejor Película.

La película obtuvo un total de 5 premios de las 14 nominaciones que tuvo en la noche

21:56

Cate Blanchett ganó el premio a Mejor Actriz por su papel en Tár

21:54

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Ganadora: Everything Everywhere All at Once

21:46

Brendan Fraser ganó el premio a Mejor Actor por su papel en The Whale.

21:40

Todo a la vez en todas partes se lleva otro galardón esta noche y esta vez el de mejor director.

21:32

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Ganador: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

21:17

Better Call Saul suma su tercer premio de las cinco nominaciones que tuvo en la noche.

Los otros premios se lo llevaron Bob Odenkirk a mejor actor en serie dramática y Giancarlo Espósito a mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática.

21:12

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Ganador: Better Call Saul

21:06

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Ganadora: Zendaya (Euphoria)

20:59

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Ganador: Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

20:50

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

Ganador: Abbott Elementary

20:47

La película animada que se encuentra en Netflix ganó el premio a Mejor Película Animada de la mano de su director Guillermo del Toro.

20:41

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Ganador: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

20:40

El actor de 73 años Jeff Bridges ganó el Lifetime Achievement Award por su trayectoria.

20:23

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Ganador: Pinocchio

20:17

Angela Bassett dice “El cielo es el límte” al recibir su premio a Mejor Actriz de Reparto por Wakanda Forever.

Además, dedicó unas palabras y el trofeo a Marvel, sus fanáticos y al fallecido Chadwick Boseman.

20:10

Ke Huy Quan, quien alguna vez participó en la película de Indiana Jones, ganó el premio a Mejor Actor de Reparto.

20:08

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Ganadora: Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

20:07

Janelle Monáe recibe el premio #SeeHer, dedicado a quienes luchan por la igualdad de género, interpretan personajes con autenticidad, desafían los estereotipos y rompen barreras.

20:00

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Ganador: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

19:50

#SeeHer Award

Ganadora: Janelle Monáe

19:43

La interpretación de Niecy Nash como la vecina de Jeffrey Dahmer se llevó el premio a mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie.

19:40

Con la premiación de Giancarlo Espósito como mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática, Better Call Saul gana una de sus cinco nominaciones.

19:38

La película de la India RRR se impuso sobre otros largometrajes como Agentina 1985 y Sin Novedad en el Frente en el Premio por Mejor Película Extranjera.

19:36

MEJOR ACTOR Y ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Ganadores: Henry Winkler (Barry) y Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

19:32

MEJOR ACTOR Y ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE

Ganadores: Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) y Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer)

19:27

MEJOR ACTOR Y ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Ganadores: Giancarlo Espósito (Better Call Saul) y Jenifer Cookidge (The White Lotus)

19:17

Amanda Seyfried fue la primera galardonada de la noche como mejor actriz en miniserie por su papel en The Droput.

19:13

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

Ganador: RRR (India)

19:10

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE

Ganadora: Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

19:09

Anya Taylor-Joy y Miles Teller entregarán el premio a Mejor Actriz en Miniserie.

19:05

La actriz, comediante y productora Chelsea Handler es la host del evento.

19:00

¡COMENZÓ LA EDICIÓN 28 DE LOS CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS!

18:51

Los actores de Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk y Rhea Seehorn, ya se encuentran en la ceremonia.

La serie de AMC cuenta con 5 nominaciones en esta edición de los Critics Choice Awards.

18:25

¿CÓMO, CUÁNDO Y DÓNDE VER CANAL TNT EN PERÚ?

Sigue la transmisión de TNT en los siguientes canales disponibles en Perú para los servicios de cable en Movistar TV, Claro TV, DirecTV y Star Globalcom.

DirecTV – Canal 502 (SD) y Canal 1052 (HD)

Movistar TV – Canal 402 (SD), 595 (SD), 730 (HD) y 870 (HD)

Claro TV – Canal 22 (SD), 590 (HD), 53 (SD) y 1504 (HD)

Star Globalcom – Canal 21

18:24

Transmisión oficial vía TNT Latinoamérica de los Critics Choice Awards 2023 que se realizarán hoy en el Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, Los Angeles, California.

18:22

¡A un poco más de 30 minutos del inicio de la gala!

18:21

¡Sigue la alfombra roja!

18:18

Activá el recordatorio y no te pierdas los #CriticsTNT a partir de las 6:00 PM (MEX), 7:00 PM (COL) y 21:00 (ARG)

18:15

¡Estas listo!

18:11

¿DÓNDE SE REALIZARÁN LOS CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2023?

La ceremonia de este año de los Critics Choice Awards se llevará a cabo en el hotel Century Plaza de la ciudad de Los Ángeles, en el estado de California.

18:10

CRITIC’S CHOICE AWARDS 2023: ¿DÓNDE VER?

Latinoamérica (Televisión): Canales TNT y TNT Series

Streaming: HBO Max

18:09

HORARIOS
Estados Unidos: 7:00 (hora del este), 6:00 p.m. (central)

México: 6:00 p.m.

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Perú: 7:00 p.m.

Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

18:08

NOMINACIONES

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Los espíritus de la isla

Elvis

Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

18:07

MEJOR ACTOR

Austin Butler – Elvis

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell – Los espíritus de la isla

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

18:07

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – La mujer del rey

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

18:06

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson – Los espíritus de la isla

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – Los espíritus de la isla

Ke Huy Quan – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

18:05

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jessie Buckley – Women Talking

Kerry Condon – Los espíritus de la isla

Jamie Lee Curtis – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

Stephanie Hsu – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

18:05

REVELACIÓN

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Jalyn Hall – Till

Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans

Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy

Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink – The Whale

18:04

MEJOR ELENCO

Los espíritus de la isla

Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

La mujer del rey

Women Talking

18:03

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle – Babylon

Todd Field – Tár

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

Martin McDonagh – Los espíritus de la isla

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood – La mujer del rey

S. S. Rajamouli – RRR

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

18:03

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

Martin McDonagh – Los espíritus de la isla

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

18:02

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

18:00

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water

Roger Deakins – Imperio de la luz

Florian Hoffmeister – Tár

Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans

Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick

Linus Sandgren – Babylon

17:59

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PROUCCIÓN

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon

17:58

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Tom Cross – Babylon

Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Paul Rogers – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis

Monika Willi – Tár

17:58

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Shirley Kurata – Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

Catherine Martin – Elvis

Gersha Phillips – La mujer del rey

Mary Zophres – Babylon

17:56

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

The Whale

17:56

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

17:55

MEJOR COMEDIA

Los espíritus de la isla

Bros

Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

17:55

MEJOR FILM ANIMADO

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Wendell & Wild

17:53

MEJOR FILM EN LENGUA EXTRANJERA

Sin novedad en el frente

Argentina, 1985

Bardo

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

17:53

MEJOR CANCIÓN

“Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” – RRR

“New Body Rhumba” – Ruido de fondo

17:52

MEJOR MÚSICA

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

17:51

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie – Drama

Andor (Disney+)

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Better Call Saul (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO Max)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

La casa del dragón (HBO Max)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Yellowstone (Paramount+)

17:50

MEJOR SERIE – COMEDIA

Abbott Elementary (Star+)

Barry (HBO Max)

El oso (Star+)

Better Things (FX)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nuevo, pero no tanto (Reboot) (Star+)

Reservation Dogs (Star+)

17:49

MEJOR MINISERIE

The Dropout (Star+)

Gaslit (Lionsgate+)

The Girl from Plainville (Lionsgate+)

The Offer (Paramount+)

Pam & Tommy (Star+)

Estación Once (HBO Max)

This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Por mandato del cielo (Star+)

17:48

MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Fresh (Star+)

Depredador: La presa (Star+)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Paramount+)

The Survivor (HBO Max)

Three Months (Paramount+)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

17:45

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (Star+)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (Star+)

Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (Netflix)

Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)

Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

17:43

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (Star+)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO Max)

Keegan-Michael Key – Nuevo, pero no tanto (Reboot) (Star+)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Star+)

Jeremy Allen White – El oso (Star+)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (Star+)

17:43

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Christina Applegate – Muertos para mí (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (Star+)

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (Star+)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

17:42

MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE

Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)

Andrew Garfield – Por mandato del cielo (FX)

Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Star+)

Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

17:41

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE

Julia Garner – Inventando a Anna (Netflix)

Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Star+)

Amber Midthunder – Depredador: La presa (Star+)

Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Lionsgate+)

Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Paramount+)

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Star+)

17:40

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Ismael Cruz Córdova – El señor de los anillos: los anillos de poder (Prime Video)

Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (Netflix)

John Lithgow – The Old Man (Star+)

Matt Smith – La casa del dragón (HBO Max)

17:39

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Milly Alcock – La casa del dragón (HBO Max)

Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (Netflix)

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (Netflix)

17:38

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (Star+)

Ayo Edebiri – El oso (Star+)

Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (Star+)

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (Prime Video)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (Star+)

17:37

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE

Murray Bartlett – Bienvenidos al Chippendales (Star+)

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)

Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Lionsgate+)

17:37

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Lionsgate+)

Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Star+)

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer (Netflix)

Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)

17:35

MEJOR SERIE EN LENGUA EXTRANJERA

1899 (Netflix)

Borgen (Netflix)

Woo, una abogada extraordinaria (Netflix)

Garcia! (HBO Max)

The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)

Kleo (Netflix)

La amiga estupenda (HBO Max)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Tehran (Apple TV+)

17:34

MEJOR SERIE ANIMADA

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Star+)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Undone (Prime Video)

17:33

MEJOR TALK SHOW

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

17:32

MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA

-Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)

-Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)

-Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)

-Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)

-Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

-Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)

17:31

Critic’s Choice Awards 2023 EN VIVO: Uno de los premios más prestigiosos de Hollywood se entrega este domingo por la noche. A continuación, todos los nominados y más detalles.



