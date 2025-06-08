España y Portugal se enfrentan por la gran final de la UEFA Nations League, este domingo 8 de junio. Mira los goles del partido de hoy.
¡¡¡CR7 PONE EL 2-2 DE PORTUGAL A ESPAÑA!!!— SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) June 8, 2025
📺 Toda la #NationsLeague, por #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/v43uKubk9j
GOLAZO DE PORTUGAL: Nuno Mendes estampó el 1-1 ante España en la final.— SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) June 8, 2025
📺 Toda la #NationsLeague, por #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/MMfQw8RSEE
