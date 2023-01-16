Critics Choice Awards 2023: mira aquí la lista completa de los ganadores. (Foto: Critics Choice Awards 2023)
Redacción EC
Redacción EC

Este domingo 15 de enero se realizaron los en (Estados Unidos), organizada por la que está conformada por especialistas de y , quienes decidieron a los ganadores de esta fantástica noche. Conoce la lista completa a continuación.

CINE

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ (20th Century Studios)
  • ‘Babylon’ (Paramount Pictures)
  • ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (Searchlight Pictures)
  • ‘Elvis’ (Warner Bros.)
  • ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24) — GANADORA
  • ‘The Fabelmans’ (Universal Pictures)
  • ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ (Netflix)
  • ‘RRR’ (Variance Films)
  • ‘Tár’ (Focus Features)
  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (Paramount Pictures)
  • ‘Women Talking’ (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Austin Butler — ‘Elvis’ (Warner Bros.)
  • Tom Cruise — ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (Paramount Pictures)
  • Colin Farrell — ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Brendan Fraser — ‘The Whale’ (A24) — GANADOR
  • Paul Mescal — ‘Aftersun’ (A24)
  • Bill Nighy — ‘Living’ (Sony Pictures Classics)

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Cate Blanchett — ‘Tár’ (Focus Features) — GANADORA
  • Viola Davis — ‘The Woman King’ (Sony Pictures)
  • Danielle Deadwyler — ‘Till’ (Orion/United Artists Releasing)
  • Margot Robbie — ‘Babylon’ (Paramount Pictures)
  • Michelle Williams — ‘The Fabelmans’ (Universal Pictures)
  • Michelle Yeoh — ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Paul Dano — ‘The Fabelmans’ (Universal Pictures)
  • Brendan Gleeson — ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Judd Hirsch — ‘The Fabelmans’ (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Barry Keoghan — ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Ke Huy Quan — ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24) — GANADOR
  • Brian Tyree Henry — ‘Causeway’ (A24/Apple Original Films)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Angela Bassett — ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Marvel Studios) — GANADORA
  • Jessie Buckley — ‘Women Talking’ (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
  • Kerry Condon — ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Jamie Lee Curtis — ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24)
  • Stephanie Hsu — ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24)
  • Janelle Monáe — ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ (Netflix)

MEJOR ENSAMBLE DE ACTORES

  • ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (Searchlight Pictures)
  • ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24)
  • ‘The Fabelmans’ (Universal Pictures)
  • ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ (Netflix) — GANADORES
  • ‘The Woman King’ (Sony Pictures)
  • ‘Women Talking’ (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

MEJOR DIRECTOR

  • James Cameron — ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ (20th Century Studios)
  • Damien Chazelle — ‘Babylon’ (Paramount Pictures)
  • Todd Field — ‘Tár’ (Focus Features)
  • Baz Luhrmann — ‘Elvis’ (Warner Bros.)
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert — ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24) — GANADORES
  • Martin McDonagh — ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Sarah Polley — ‘Women Talking’ (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
  • Gina Prince-Bythewood — ‘The Woman King’ (Sony Pictures)
  • S.S. Rajamouli — ‘RRR’ (Variance Films)
  • Steven Spielberg — ‘The Fabelmans’ (Universal Pictures)

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

  • Charlotte Wells — ‘Aftersun’ (A24)
  • Martin McDonagh — ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert — ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24) — GANADORES
  • Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner — ‘The Fabelmans’ (Universal Pictures)
  • Todd Field — ‘Tár’ (Focus Features)

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

  • Rian Johnson — ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ (Netflix)
  • Kazuo Ishiguro — ‘Living’ (Sony Pictures Classics)
  • Rebecca Lenkiewicz — ‘She Said’ (Universal Pictures)
  • Samuel D. Hunter — ‘The Whale’ (A24)
  • Sarah Polley — ‘Women Talking’ (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — GANADORA

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

  • Russell Carpenter — ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ (20th Century Studios)
  • Linus Sandgren — ‘Babylon’ (Paramount Pictures)
  • Roger Deakins — ‘Empire of Light’ (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Janusz Kaminski — ‘The Fabelmans’ (Universal Pictures)
  • Florian Hoffmeister — ‘Tár’ (Focus Features)
  • Claudio Miranda — ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (Paramount Pictures) — GANADOR

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

  • Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole — ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ (20th Century Studios)
  • Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino — ‘Babylon’ (Paramount Pictures) — GANADORES
  • Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions — ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Marvel Studios)
  • Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn — ‘Elvis’ (Warner Bros.)
  • Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim — ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24)
  • Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara — ‘The Fabelmans’ (Universal Pictures)

MEJOR EDICIÓN

  • Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron — ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ (20th Century Studios)
  • Tom Cross — ‘Babylon’ (Paramount Pictures)
  • Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond — ‘Elvis’ (Warner Bros.)
  • Paul Rogers — ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24) — GANADOR
  • Monika Willi — ‘Tár’ (Focus Features)
  • Eddie Hamilton — ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (Paramount Pictures)

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

  • Mary Zophres — ‘Babylon’ (Paramount Pictures)
  • Ruth E. Carter — ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Marvel Studios) — GANADORA
  • Catherine Martin — ‘Elvis’ (Warner Bros.)
  • Shirley Kurata — ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24)
  • Jenny Eagan — ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ (Netflix)
  • Gersha Phillips — ‘The Woman King’ (Sony Pictures)

MEJOR PEINADO Y MAQUILLAJE

  • ‘Babylon’ (Paramount Pictures)
  • ‘The Batman’ (Warner Bros.)
  • ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Marvel Studios)
  • ‘Elvis’ (Warner Bros.) — GANADORA
  • ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24)
  • ‘The Whale’ (A24)

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

  • ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ (20th Century Studios) — GANADORA
  • ‘The Batman’ (Warner Bros.)
  • ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Marvel Studios)
  • ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24)
  • ‘RRR’ (Variance Films)
  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (Paramount Pictures)

MEJOR COMEDIA

  • ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (Searchlight Pictures)
  • ‘Bros’ (Universal Pictures)
  • ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24)
  • ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ (Netflix) — GANADORA
  • ‘Triangle of Sadness’ (Neon)
  • ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ (Lionsgate)

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

  • ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ (Netflix) — GANADORA
  • ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ (A24)
  • ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ (DreamWorks Animation)
  • ‘Turning Red’ (Pixar)
  • ‘Wendell & Wild’ (Netflix)

MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA EXTRANJERA

  • ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ (Netflix)
  • ‘Argentina, 1985′ (Amazon Studios)
  • ‘Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths’ (Netflix)
  • ‘Close’ (A24)
  • ‘Decision to Leave’ (Mubi)
  • ‘RRR’ (Variance Films) — GANADORA

MEJOR CANCIÓN

  • ‘Lift Me Up’ — ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Marvel Studios)
  • ‘Ciao Papa’ — ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ (Netflix)
  • ‘Naatu Naatu’ — ‘RRR’ (Variance Films) — GANADORA
  • ‘Hold My Hand’ — ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (Paramount Pictures)
  • ‘Carolina’ — ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ (Sony Pictures)
  • ‘New Body Rhumba’ — ‘White Noise’ (Netflix)

MEJOR SCORE/MÚSICA ORIGINAL

  • Michael Giacchino — ‘The Batman’ (Warner Bros.)
  • Justin Hurwitz — ‘Babylon’ (Paramount Pictures)
  • John Williams — ‘The Fabelmans’ (Universal Pictures)
  • Alexandre Desplat — ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ (Netflix)
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir — ‘Tár’ (Focus Features) — GANADORA
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir — ‘Women Talking’ (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

TELEVISIÓN

MEJOR SERIE — DRAMA

  • ‘Andor’ (Disney+)
  • ‘Bad Sisters’ (Apple TV+)
  • ‘Better Call Saul’ (AMC) — GANADORA
  • ‘The Crown’ (Netflix)
  • ‘Euphoria’ (HBO)
  • ‘The Good Fight’ (Paramount+)
  • ‘House of the Dragon’ (HBO)
  • ‘Severance’ (Apple TV+)
  • ‘Yellowstone’ (Paramount Network)

MEJOR SERIE — COMEDIA

  • ‘Abbott Elementary’ (ABC) — GANADORA
  • ‘Barry’ (HBO)
  • ‘The Bear’ (FX)
  • ‘Better Things’ (FX)
  • ‘Ghosts’ (CBS)
  • ‘Hacks’ (HBO Max)
  • ‘Reboot’ (Hulu)
  • ‘Reservation Dogs’ (FX)

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA

  • ‘The Dropout’ (Hulu) — GANADORA
  • ‘Gaslit’ (Starz)
  • ‘The Girl from Plainville’ (Hulu)
  • ‘The Offer’ (Paramount+)
  • ‘Pam & Tommy’ (Hulu)
  • ‘Station Eleven’ (HBO Max)
  • ‘This Is Going to Hurt’ (AMC+)
  • ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ (FX)

MEJOR PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

  • ‘Fresh’ (Hulu)
  • ‘Prey’ (Hulu)
  • ‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ (Showtime)
  • ‘The Survivor’ (HBO)
  • ‘Three Months’ (Paramount+)
  • ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ (The Roku Channel) — GANADORA

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE — DRAMA

  • Jeff Bridges — ‘The Old Man’ (FX)
  • Sterling K. Brown — ‘This Is Us’ (NBC)
  • Diego Luna — ‘Andor’ (Disney+)
  • Bob Odenkirk — ‘Better Call Saul’ (AMC) — GANADOR
  • Adam Scott — ‘Severance’ (Apple TV+)
  • Antony Starr — ‘The Boys’ (Prime Video)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE — DRAMA

  • Christine Baranski — ‘The Good Fight’ (Paramount+)
  • Sharon Horgan — ‘Bad Sisters’ (Apple TV+)
  • Laura Linney — ‘Ozark’ (Netflix)
  • Mandy Moore — ‘This Is Us’ (NBC)
  • Kelly Reilly — ‘Yellowstone’ (Paramount Network)
  • Zendaya — ‘Euphoria’ (HBO) — GANADORA

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE — COMEDIA

  • Matt Berry — ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ (FX)
  • Bill Hader — ‘Barry’ (HBO)
  • Keegan-Michael Key — ‘Reboot’ (Hulu)
  • Steve Martin — ‘Only Murders in the Building’ (Hulu)
  • Jeremy Allen White — ‘The Bear’ (FX) — GANADOR
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai — ‘Reservation Dogs’ (FX)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE — COMEDIA

  • Christina Applegate — ‘Dead to Me’ (Netflix)
  • Quinta Brunson — ‘Abbott Elementary’ (ABC)
  • Kaley Cuoco — ‘The Flight Attendant’ (HBO Max)
  • Renée Elise Goldsberry — ‘Girls5eva’ (Peacock)
  • Devery Jacobs — ‘Reservation Dogs’ (FX)
  • Jean Smart — ‘Hacks’ (HBO Max) — GANDORA

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TV

  • Ben Foster — ‘The Survivor’ (HBO)
  • Andrew Garfield — ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ (FX)
  • Samuel L. Jackson — ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ (Apple TV+)
  • Daniel Radcliffe — ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ (The Roku Channel) — GANADOR
  • Sebastian Stan — ‘Pam & Tommy’ (Hulu)
  • Ben Whishaw — ‘This is Going to Hurt’ (AMC+)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TV

  • Julia Garner — ‘Inventing Anna’ (Netflix)
  • Lily James — ‘Pam & Tommy’ (Hulu)
  • Amber Midthunder — ‘Prey’ (Hulu)
  • Julia Roberts — ‘Gaslit’ (Starz)
  • Michelle Pfeiffer — ‘The First Lady’ (Showtime)
  • Amanda Seyfried — ‘The Dropout ‘(Hulu) — GANADORA

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE — DRAMA

  • Andre Braugher — ‘The Good Fight’ (Paramount+)
  • Ismael Cruz Córdova — ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ (Prime Video)
  • Michael Emerson — ‘Evil’ (Paramount+)
  • Giancarlo Esposito — ‘Better Call Saul’ (AMC) — GANADOR
  • John Lithgow — ‘The Old Man’ (FX)
  • Matt Smith — ‘House of the Dragon’ (HBO)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE — DRAMA

  • Milly Alcock — ‘House of the Dragon’ (HBO)
  • Carol Burnett — ‘Better Call Saul’ (AMC)
  • Jennifer Coolidge — ‘The White Lotus’ (HBO) — GANADORA
  • Julia Garner — ‘Ozark’ (Netflix)
  • Audra McDonald — ‘The Good Fight’ (Paramount+)
  • Rhea Seehorn — ‘Better Call Saul’ (AMC)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE — COMEDIA

  • Brandon Scott Jones — ‘Ghosts’ (CBS)
  • Leslie Jordan — ‘Call Me Kat’ (Fox)
  • James Marsden — ‘Dead to Me’ (Netflix)
  • Chris Perfetti — ‘Abbott Elementary’ (ABC)
  • Tyler James Williams — ‘Abbott Elementary’ (ABC)
  • Henry Winkler — ‘Barry’ (HBO) — GANADOR

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE — COMEDIA

  • Paulina Alexis — ‘Reservation Dogs’ (FX)
  • Ayo Edebiri — ‘The Bear’ (FX)
  • Marcia Gay Harden — ‘Uncoupled’ (Netflix)
  • Janelle James — ‘Abbott Elementary’ (ABC)
  • Annie Potts — ‘Young Sheldon’ (CBS)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph — ‘Abbott Elementary’ (ABC) — GANADORA

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TV

  • Murray Bartlett — ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ (Hulu)
  • Domhnall Gleeson — ‘The Patient’ (FX)
  • Matthew Goode — ‘The Offer’ (Paramount+)
  • Paul Walter Hauser — ‘Black Bird’ (Apple TV+) — GANADOR
  • Ray Liotta — ‘Black Bird’ (Apple TV+)
  • Shea Whigham — ‘Gaslit’ (Starz)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TV

  • Claire Danes — ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ (FX)
  • Dominique Fishback — ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ (Apple TV+)
  • Betty Gilpin — ‘Gaslit’ (Starz)
  • Melanie Lynskey — ‘Candy’ (Hulu)
  • Niecy Nash-Betts — ‘Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ (Netflix) — GANADORA
  • Juno Temple — ‘The Offer’ (Paramount+)

MEJOR SERIE EXTRANJERA

  • ‘1899′ (Netflix)
  • ‘Borgen’ (Netflix)
  • ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ (Netflix)
  • ‘Garcia!’ (HBO Max)
  • ‘The Kingdom Exodus’ (MUBI)
  • ‘Kleo’ (Netflix)
  • ‘My Brilliant Friend’ (HBO)
  • ‘Pachinko’ (Apple TV+) — GANADORA
  • ‘Tehran’ (Apple TV+)

MEJOR SERIE ANIMADA

  • ‘Bluey’ (Disney+)
  • ‘Bob’s Burgers’ (Fox)
  • ‘Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal’ (Adult Swim)
  • ‘Harley Quinn’ (HBO Max) — GANADORA
  • ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ (Paramount+)
  • ‘Undone’ (Prime Video)

MEJOR TALK SHOW

  • ‘The Amber Ruffin Show’ (Peacock)
  • ‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’ (TBS)
  • ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ (Syndicated)
  • ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ (HBO) — GANADOR
  • ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ (NBC)
  • ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ (Bravo)

MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA

  • ‘Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune’ (Netflix)
  • ‘Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel’ (HBO)
  • ‘Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual’ (Netflix)
  • ‘Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth’ (HBO)
  • ‘Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special’ (Netflix) — GANADOR
  • ‘Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early’ (Peacock)

