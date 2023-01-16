Este domingo 15 de enero se realizaron los Critics Choice Awards 2023 en Los Ángeles (Estados Unidos), organizada por la Asociación de Críticos (CCA) que está conformada por especialistas de Estados Unidos y Canadá, quienes decidieron a los ganadores de esta fantástica noche. Conoce la lista completa a continuación.
CINE
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ (20th Century Studios)
- ‘Babylon’ (Paramount Pictures)
- ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (Searchlight Pictures)
- ‘Elvis’ (Warner Bros.)
- ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24) — GANADORA
- ‘The Fabelmans’ (Universal Pictures)
- ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ (Netflix)
- ‘RRR’ (Variance Films)
- ‘Tár’ (Focus Features)
- ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (Paramount Pictures)
- ‘Women Talking’ (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
MEJOR ACTOR
- Austin Butler — ‘Elvis’ (Warner Bros.)
- Tom Cruise — ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (Paramount Pictures)
- Colin Farrell — ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (Searchlight Pictures)
- Brendan Fraser — ‘The Whale’ (A24) — GANADOR
- Paul Mescal — ‘Aftersun’ (A24)
- Bill Nighy — ‘Living’ (Sony Pictures Classics)
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Cate Blanchett — ‘Tár’ (Focus Features) — GANADORA
- Viola Davis — ‘The Woman King’ (Sony Pictures)
- Danielle Deadwyler — ‘Till’ (Orion/United Artists Releasing)
- Margot Robbie — ‘Babylon’ (Paramount Pictures)
- Michelle Williams — ‘The Fabelmans’ (Universal Pictures)
- Michelle Yeoh — ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Paul Dano — ‘The Fabelmans’ (Universal Pictures)
- Brendan Gleeson — ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (Searchlight Pictures)
- Judd Hirsch — ‘The Fabelmans’ (Searchlight Pictures)
- Barry Keoghan — ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (Searchlight Pictures)
- Ke Huy Quan — ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24) — GANADOR
- Brian Tyree Henry — ‘Causeway’ (A24/Apple Original Films)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Angela Bassett — ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Marvel Studios) — GANADORA
- Jessie Buckley — ‘Women Talking’ (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
- Kerry Condon — ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (Searchlight Pictures)
- Jamie Lee Curtis — ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24)
- Stephanie Hsu — ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24)
- Janelle Monáe — ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ (Netflix)
MEJOR ENSAMBLE DE ACTORES
- ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (Searchlight Pictures)
- ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24)
- ‘The Fabelmans’ (Universal Pictures)
- ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ (Netflix) — GANADORES
- ‘The Woman King’ (Sony Pictures)
- ‘Women Talking’ (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- James Cameron — ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ (20th Century Studios)
- Damien Chazelle — ‘Babylon’ (Paramount Pictures)
- Todd Field — ‘Tár’ (Focus Features)
- Baz Luhrmann — ‘Elvis’ (Warner Bros.)
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert — ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24) — GANADORES
- Martin McDonagh — ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (Searchlight Pictures)
- Sarah Polley — ‘Women Talking’ (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
- Gina Prince-Bythewood — ‘The Woman King’ (Sony Pictures)
- S.S. Rajamouli — ‘RRR’ (Variance Films)
- Steven Spielberg — ‘The Fabelmans’ (Universal Pictures)
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
- Charlotte Wells — ‘Aftersun’ (A24)
- Martin McDonagh — ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (Searchlight Pictures)
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert — ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24) — GANADORES
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner — ‘The Fabelmans’ (Universal Pictures)
- Todd Field — ‘Tár’ (Focus Features)
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
- Rian Johnson — ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ (Netflix)
- Kazuo Ishiguro — ‘Living’ (Sony Pictures Classics)
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz — ‘She Said’ (Universal Pictures)
- Samuel D. Hunter — ‘The Whale’ (A24)
- Sarah Polley — ‘Women Talking’ (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — GANADORA
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
- Russell Carpenter — ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ (20th Century Studios)
- Linus Sandgren — ‘Babylon’ (Paramount Pictures)
- Roger Deakins — ‘Empire of Light’ (Searchlight Pictures)
- Janusz Kaminski — ‘The Fabelmans’ (Universal Pictures)
- Florian Hoffmeister — ‘Tár’ (Focus Features)
- Claudio Miranda — ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (Paramount Pictures) — GANADOR
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole — ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ (20th Century Studios)
- Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino — ‘Babylon’ (Paramount Pictures) — GANADORES
- Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions — ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Marvel Studios)
- Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn — ‘Elvis’ (Warner Bros.)
- Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim — ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24)
- Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara — ‘The Fabelmans’ (Universal Pictures)
MEJOR EDICIÓN
- Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron — ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ (20th Century Studios)
- Tom Cross — ‘Babylon’ (Paramount Pictures)
- Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond — ‘Elvis’ (Warner Bros.)
- Paul Rogers — ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24) — GANADOR
- Monika Willi — ‘Tár’ (Focus Features)
- Eddie Hamilton — ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (Paramount Pictures)
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- Mary Zophres — ‘Babylon’ (Paramount Pictures)
- Ruth E. Carter — ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Marvel Studios) — GANADORA
- Catherine Martin — ‘Elvis’ (Warner Bros.)
- Shirley Kurata — ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24)
- Jenny Eagan — ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ (Netflix)
- Gersha Phillips — ‘The Woman King’ (Sony Pictures)
MEJOR PEINADO Y MAQUILLAJE
- ‘Babylon’ (Paramount Pictures)
- ‘The Batman’ (Warner Bros.)
- ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Marvel Studios)
- ‘Elvis’ (Warner Bros.) — GANADORA
- ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24)
- ‘The Whale’ (A24)
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ (20th Century Studios) — GANADORA
- ‘The Batman’ (Warner Bros.)
- ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Marvel Studios)
- ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24)
- ‘RRR’ (Variance Films)
- ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (Paramount Pictures)
MEJOR COMEDIA
- ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (Searchlight Pictures)
- ‘Bros’ (Universal Pictures)
- ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (A24)
- ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ (Netflix) — GANADORA
- ‘Triangle of Sadness’ (Neon)
- ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ (Lionsgate)
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
- ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ (Netflix) — GANADORA
- ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ (A24)
- ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ (DreamWorks Animation)
- ‘Turning Red’ (Pixar)
- ‘Wendell & Wild’ (Netflix)
MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA EXTRANJERA
- ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ (Netflix)
- ‘Argentina, 1985′ (Amazon Studios)
- ‘Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths’ (Netflix)
- ‘Close’ (A24)
- ‘Decision to Leave’ (Mubi)
- ‘RRR’ (Variance Films) — GANADORA
MEJOR CANCIÓN
- ‘Lift Me Up’ — ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Marvel Studios)
- ‘Ciao Papa’ — ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ (Netflix)
- ‘Naatu Naatu’ — ‘RRR’ (Variance Films) — GANADORA
- ‘Hold My Hand’ — ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (Paramount Pictures)
- ‘Carolina’ — ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ (Sony Pictures)
- ‘New Body Rhumba’ — ‘White Noise’ (Netflix)
MEJOR SCORE/MÚSICA ORIGINAL
- Michael Giacchino — ‘The Batman’ (Warner Bros.)
- Justin Hurwitz — ‘Babylon’ (Paramount Pictures)
- John Williams — ‘The Fabelmans’ (Universal Pictures)
- Alexandre Desplat — ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ (Netflix)
- Hildur Guðnadóttir — ‘Tár’ (Focus Features) — GANADORA
- Hildur Guðnadóttir — ‘Women Talking’ (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
TELEVISIÓN
MEJOR SERIE — DRAMA
- ‘Andor’ (Disney+)
- ‘Bad Sisters’ (Apple TV+)
- ‘Better Call Saul’ (AMC) — GANADORA
- ‘The Crown’ (Netflix)
- ‘Euphoria’ (HBO)
- ‘The Good Fight’ (Paramount+)
- ‘House of the Dragon’ (HBO)
- ‘Severance’ (Apple TV+)
- ‘Yellowstone’ (Paramount Network)
MEJOR SERIE — COMEDIA
- ‘Abbott Elementary’ (ABC) — GANADORA
- ‘Barry’ (HBO)
- ‘The Bear’ (FX)
- ‘Better Things’ (FX)
- ‘Ghosts’ (CBS)
- ‘Hacks’ (HBO Max)
- ‘Reboot’ (Hulu)
- ‘Reservation Dogs’ (FX)
MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA
- ‘The Dropout’ (Hulu) — GANADORA
- ‘Gaslit’ (Starz)
- ‘The Girl from Plainville’ (Hulu)
- ‘The Offer’ (Paramount+)
- ‘Pam & Tommy’ (Hulu)
- ‘Station Eleven’ (HBO Max)
- ‘This Is Going to Hurt’ (AMC+)
- ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ (FX)
MEJOR PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- ‘Fresh’ (Hulu)
- ‘Prey’ (Hulu)
- ‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ (Showtime)
- ‘The Survivor’ (HBO)
- ‘Three Months’ (Paramount+)
- ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ (The Roku Channel) — GANADORA
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE — DRAMA
- Jeff Bridges — ‘The Old Man’ (FX)
- Sterling K. Brown — ‘This Is Us’ (NBC)
- Diego Luna — ‘Andor’ (Disney+)
- Bob Odenkirk — ‘Better Call Saul’ (AMC) — GANADOR
- Adam Scott — ‘Severance’ (Apple TV+)
- Antony Starr — ‘The Boys’ (Prime Video)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE — DRAMA
- Christine Baranski — ‘The Good Fight’ (Paramount+)
- Sharon Horgan — ‘Bad Sisters’ (Apple TV+)
- Laura Linney — ‘Ozark’ (Netflix)
- Mandy Moore — ‘This Is Us’ (NBC)
- Kelly Reilly — ‘Yellowstone’ (Paramount Network)
- Zendaya — ‘Euphoria’ (HBO) — GANADORA
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE — COMEDIA
- Matt Berry — ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ (FX)
- Bill Hader — ‘Barry’ (HBO)
- Keegan-Michael Key — ‘Reboot’ (Hulu)
- Steve Martin — ‘Only Murders in the Building’ (Hulu)
- Jeremy Allen White — ‘The Bear’ (FX) — GANADOR
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai — ‘Reservation Dogs’ (FX)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE — COMEDIA
- Christina Applegate — ‘Dead to Me’ (Netflix)
- Quinta Brunson — ‘Abbott Elementary’ (ABC)
- Kaley Cuoco — ‘The Flight Attendant’ (HBO Max)
- Renée Elise Goldsberry — ‘Girls5eva’ (Peacock)
- Devery Jacobs — ‘Reservation Dogs’ (FX)
- Jean Smart — ‘Hacks’ (HBO Max) — GANDORA
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TV
- Ben Foster — ‘The Survivor’ (HBO)
- Andrew Garfield — ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ (FX)
- Samuel L. Jackson — ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ (Apple TV+)
- Daniel Radcliffe — ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ (The Roku Channel) — GANADOR
- Sebastian Stan — ‘Pam & Tommy’ (Hulu)
- Ben Whishaw — ‘This is Going to Hurt’ (AMC+)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TV
- Julia Garner — ‘Inventing Anna’ (Netflix)
- Lily James — ‘Pam & Tommy’ (Hulu)
- Amber Midthunder — ‘Prey’ (Hulu)
- Julia Roberts — ‘Gaslit’ (Starz)
- Michelle Pfeiffer — ‘The First Lady’ (Showtime)
- Amanda Seyfried — ‘The Dropout ‘(Hulu) — GANADORA
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE — DRAMA
- Andre Braugher — ‘The Good Fight’ (Paramount+)
- Ismael Cruz Córdova — ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ (Prime Video)
- Michael Emerson — ‘Evil’ (Paramount+)
- Giancarlo Esposito — ‘Better Call Saul’ (AMC) — GANADOR
- John Lithgow — ‘The Old Man’ (FX)
- Matt Smith — ‘House of the Dragon’ (HBO)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE — DRAMA
- Milly Alcock — ‘House of the Dragon’ (HBO)
- Carol Burnett — ‘Better Call Saul’ (AMC)
- Jennifer Coolidge — ‘The White Lotus’ (HBO) — GANADORA
- Julia Garner — ‘Ozark’ (Netflix)
- Audra McDonald — ‘The Good Fight’ (Paramount+)
- Rhea Seehorn — ‘Better Call Saul’ (AMC)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE — COMEDIA
- Brandon Scott Jones — ‘Ghosts’ (CBS)
- Leslie Jordan — ‘Call Me Kat’ (Fox)
- James Marsden — ‘Dead to Me’ (Netflix)
- Chris Perfetti — ‘Abbott Elementary’ (ABC)
- Tyler James Williams — ‘Abbott Elementary’ (ABC)
- Henry Winkler — ‘Barry’ (HBO) — GANADOR
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE — COMEDIA
- Paulina Alexis — ‘Reservation Dogs’ (FX)
- Ayo Edebiri — ‘The Bear’ (FX)
- Marcia Gay Harden — ‘Uncoupled’ (Netflix)
- Janelle James — ‘Abbott Elementary’ (ABC)
- Annie Potts — ‘Young Sheldon’ (CBS)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph — ‘Abbott Elementary’ (ABC) — GANADORA
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TV
- Murray Bartlett — ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ (Hulu)
- Domhnall Gleeson — ‘The Patient’ (FX)
- Matthew Goode — ‘The Offer’ (Paramount+)
- Paul Walter Hauser — ‘Black Bird’ (Apple TV+) — GANADOR
- Ray Liotta — ‘Black Bird’ (Apple TV+)
- Shea Whigham — ‘Gaslit’ (Starz)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TV
- Claire Danes — ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ (FX)
- Dominique Fishback — ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ (Apple TV+)
- Betty Gilpin — ‘Gaslit’ (Starz)
- Melanie Lynskey — ‘Candy’ (Hulu)
- Niecy Nash-Betts — ‘Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ (Netflix) — GANADORA
- Juno Temple — ‘The Offer’ (Paramount+)
MEJOR SERIE EXTRANJERA
- ‘1899′ (Netflix)
- ‘Borgen’ (Netflix)
- ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ (Netflix)
- ‘Garcia!’ (HBO Max)
- ‘The Kingdom Exodus’ (MUBI)
- ‘Kleo’ (Netflix)
- ‘My Brilliant Friend’ (HBO)
- ‘Pachinko’ (Apple TV+) — GANADORA
- ‘Tehran’ (Apple TV+)
MEJOR SERIE ANIMADA
- ‘Bluey’ (Disney+)
- ‘Bob’s Burgers’ (Fox)
- ‘Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal’ (Adult Swim)
- ‘Harley Quinn’ (HBO Max) — GANADORA
- ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ (Paramount+)
- ‘Undone’ (Prime Video)
MEJOR TALK SHOW
- ‘The Amber Ruffin Show’ (Peacock)
- ‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’ (TBS)
- ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ (Syndicated)
- ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ (HBO) — GANADOR
- ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ (NBC)
- ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ (Bravo)
MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA
- ‘Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune’ (Netflix)
- ‘Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel’ (HBO)
- ‘Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual’ (Netflix)
- ‘Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth’ (HBO)
- ‘Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special’ (Netflix) — GANADOR
- ‘Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early’ (Peacock)
