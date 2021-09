ARMY PONLE CORAZÓN, on behalf of Jeon #Jungkook 🎂 @BTS_twt



As part of our participation in "Ponle Corazón 2021" collection, we've made a little but meaningful donation to Peruvian Cancer Foundation (@FPCPERU), to help cancer patients in Peru.



Thank you for inspiring us JK ♥ pic.twitter.com/KTLN2QKtuj