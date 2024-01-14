Los Premios Emmy 2024 llegan después de haber sufrido un retraso por la huelga de actores de Hollywood. Hoy, lunes 15 de enero, tenemos la transmisión en vivo gracias a HBO Max. ¿A qué hora será? Aquí te lo contamos.
Hora confirmada de transmisión de los Premios Emmy 2024 en vivo
Los Premios Emmy 2024 serán transmitidos este día lunes 15 de enero a estas horas en Latinoamérica y España:
- México: 8:00 p.m. (hora central)
- Colombia: 8:00 p.m.
- Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.
- Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.
- Chile: 10:00 p.m.
- Argentina: 10:00 p.m.
- Perú: 8:00 p.m.
- Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.
- Paraguay: 9:00 p.m.
- Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.
- España: 3:00 a.m. (hora peninsular)
¿Dónde ver los Premios Emmy 2024?
- Vía HBO Max
La plataforma de streaming, HBO Max, ha confirmado la transmisión de los Premios Emmy 2024 completamente en vivo, desde la alfombra roja.
Tráiler de los Emmys 2024
Lista oficial de nominados
Mejor serie Drama
- Andor (Disney+)
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- La casa del dragón (HBO Max)
- The Last of Us (HBO Max)
- Succession (HBO Max)
- The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Mejor serie Comedia
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO)
- The Bear (FX)
- Jury Duty (Freevee)
- La maravillosa Sra. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Solo asesinatos en el edificio (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Merlina (Netflix)
Mejor Miniserie
- Beef (Netflix)
- Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer (Netflix)
- Todos quieren a Daisy Jones (Prime Video)
- Fleishman está en apuros (Star+)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
Mejor actriz principal Drama
- Sharon Horgan - Best Interests
- Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss - El cuento de la criada
- Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
- Keri Russell - La diplomática
- Sarah Snook - Succession
Mejor actor principal Drama
- Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong - Succession
Mejor actriz de reparto Drama
- Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
- Meghann Fahy - The White Lotus
- Sabrina Impacciatore - The White Lotus
- Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
- Simona Tabasco - The White Lotus
Mejor actor de reparto Drama
- F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus
- Nicholas Braun - Succession
- Michael Imperioli - The White Lotus
- Theo James - The White Lotus
- Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
- Alan Ruck - Succession
- Will Sharpe - The White Lotus
- Alexander Skarsgard - Succession
Mejor actriz invitada Drama
- Hiam Abbass - Succession
- Cherry Jones - Succession
- Melanie Lynskey - The Last of Us
- Storm Reid - The Last of Us
- Anna Torv - The Last of Us
- Harriet Walter - Succession
Mejor actor invitado Drama
- Murray Bartlett - The Last of Us
- James Cromwell - Succession
- Lamar Johnson - The Last of Us
- Arian Moayed - Succession
- Nick Offerman - The Last of Us
- Keivonn Montreal Woodard - The Last of Us
Mejor actriz principal Comedia
- Christina Applegate - Muertos para mí
- Rachel Brosnahan - La maravillosa Sra. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega - Merlina
Mejor actor principal Comedia
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Jason Segel - Terapia sin filtro
- Martin Short - Only murders in the building
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Mejor actriz de reparto Comedia
- Alex Borstein - La maravillosa Sra. Maisel
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
- Jessica Williams - Terapia sin filtro
Mejor actor de reparto Comedia
- Anthony Carrigan - Barry
- Phil Dunster - Ted Lasso
- Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
- James Marsden - Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
- Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler - Barry
Mejor actriz invitada Comedia
- Becky Ann Baker - Ted Lasso
- Quinta Brunson - Saturday Night Live
- Taraji P. Henson - Colegio Abbott
- Judith Light - Poker Face
- Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso
- Harriet Walter - Ted Lasso
Mejor actor invitado Comedia
- Jon Bernthal - The Bear
- Luke Kirby - La maravillosa Sra. Maisel
- Nathan Lane - Only murders in the building
- Pedro Pascal - Saturday Night Live
- Oliver Platt - The Bear
- Sam Richardson - Ted Lasso
Mejor actriz principal Miniserie
- Lizzy Caplan - Fleishman está en apuros
- Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy
- Dominique Fishback - Swarm
- Kathryn Hahn - The Pretty Things
- Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & the six
- Ali Wong - Beef
Mejor actor principal Miniserie
- Taron Egerton - Encerrado con el diablo
- Kumail Nanjiani - Welcome to Chippendales
- Evan Peters - Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer
- Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: La historia de Al Yankovic
- Michael Shannon - George & Tammy
- Steven Yeun - Beef
Mejor actriz de reparto Miniserie
- Annaleigh Ashford - Welcome to Chippendales
- Maria Bello - Beef
- Claire Danes - Fleishman está en apuros
- Juliette Lewis - Welcome to Chippendales
- Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones & the six
- Niecy Nash-Betts - Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer
- Merritt Wever - The Pretty Things
Mejor actor de reparto Miniserie
- Murray Bartlett - Welcome to Chippendales
- Paul Walter Hauser - Encerrado con el diablo
- Richard Jenkins - Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer
- Joseph Lee - Beef
- Ray Liotta’ - Encerrado con el diablo
- Young Mazino - Beef
- Jesse Plemons - Love & Death
Mejor serie Animación
- Bob’s Burgers
- Entergalactic
- Primal
- Rick y Morty
- Los Simpson
Mejor Película para televisión
- Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
- Fire Island
- El retorno de las brujas 2
- Predator: La presa
- Weird: La historia de Al Yankovic
