La 76 Edición de los Premios Emmy 2024 continúan una gala espléndida, en la que se espera que la serie “Shogun”, de FX y disponible en América Latina por Disney+, haga historia al ganar como una serie de habla no inglesa en la categoría Mejor drama de la ceremonia del cine y la televisión.

De hecho, “Shogun”, serie protagonizada por Takehiro Hira, ya pasó a los récords de los llamados ‘Oscar de la TV’ en Estados Unidos, pues se convertió en la segunda producción de habla no inglesa que consigue una nominación en la categoría principal de los Premios Emmys 2024. Previamente, el logro lo había ostentado la coreana “El juego del calamar” (”Squid Game”).

Esta noche, los conductores de la velada que se llevará a cabo en el Teatro Peacock de Los Ángeles, California, serán los actores Dan y Eugene Levy, que interpretaban a un padre e hijo en la serie “Schitt’s Creek” (2015) y que son familia en la vida real.

Lista completa de ganadores

A continuación, te iremos contando quiénes son los ganadores de las principales categorías de los Premios Emmy 2024, cuando se resalten en formato de letra negrita. Algunos premios ya fueron anunciados una semana antes en la gala de los Creative Emmy Awards, donde destacaron logros técnicos, entre otros, como Mejor actor invitado de drama, que se lo llevó Néstor Carbonell de “Shōgun”. La lista se actualizará conforme los galardonados sean premiados durante la gala.

(Actualizaremos en vivo)

Mejor serie de drama

Fallout

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem





Mejor comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows





Mejor serie limitada o antológica

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country





Mejor actriz de drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show





Mejor actor de drama

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Dominic West, The Crown





Mejor actor de comedia

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs





Mejor actriz de comedia

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale





Mejor actriz en serie limitada o serie o película antológica

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans





Mejor actor en serie limitada o serie o película antológica

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley





Mejor actriz de reparto de comedia

Carol Burnett, Palme Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building





Mejor actor de reparto en comedia

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live





Mejor actriz de reparto en drama

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show





Mejor actor de reparto en drama

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown





Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada o serie o película antológica

Daokta Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country





Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada o serie o película antológica

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans





Mejor actriz invitada en comedia

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live





Mejor actor invitado de comedia

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building

Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live

Christopher Lloyd, Hacks

Bob Odenkirk, The Bear

Will Poulter, The Bear





Mejor actriz invitada de drama

Michaela Coel, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Claire Foy, The Crown

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Sarah Paulson, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Parker Posey, Mr. and Mrs. Smith





Mejor actor invitado de drama

Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun

Paul Dano, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

John Turturro, Mr. and Mrs. Smith





Mejor Talk Show

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert





Mejor show de variedades

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live





Mejor reality

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice





Mejor host en reality o programa de competencias

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Alan Cumming, The Traitors

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

Jeff Probst, Survivor

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John, Shark Tank





Mejor programa animado

Blue Eye Samurai

Bob’s Burgers

Scavengers Reign

The Simpsons

X-Men ‘97





Mejor película para TV

Mr. Monk’s Last Case

Quiz Lady

Red, White and Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story





Mejor documental o especial de no ficción

Jim Henson Idea Man

The Greatest Night in Pop

STEVE! (Martin) a documentary in 2 pieces

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

Girls State





Mejor documental o serie especial

Beckham

The Jinx — Part Two

STAX: Soulsville U.S.A.

Telemarketers

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of TV





Mejor dirección de una serie de drama

Stephen Daldry, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep,” The Crown

Mimi Leder, “The Overview Effect,” The Morning Show

Hiro Murai, “First Date,” Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Frederick E.O. Toye, “Chapter Nine: Crimson Sky,” Shо̄gun

Saul Metzstein, “Strange Games,” Slow Horses

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, “Beat L.A.,” Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty





Mejor dirección de una serie de comedia

Randall Einhorn, “Party,” Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer, “Fishes,” The Bear

Ramy Youssef, “Honeydew,” The Bear

Guy Ritchie, “Refined Aggression,” The Gentlemen

Lucia Aniello, “Bulletproof,” Hacks

Mary Lou Belli, “I’m The Pappy,” The Ms. Pat Show





Mejor dirección de una serie limitada o película para TV

Weronika Tofilska, “Episode 4,” Baby Reindeer

Noah Hawley, “The Tragedy of the Commons,” Fargo

Gus Van Sant, “Pilot,” Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Millicent Shelton, “Poirot,” Lessons in Chemistry

Steven Zaillian, Ripley

Issa López, True Detective: Night Country





Mejor guion de serie de comedia

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, “Bulletproof,” Hacks

Jake Bender and Zach Dunn, “Pride Parade,” What We Do in the Shadows

Quinta Brunson, “Career Day,” Abbott Elementary

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, “Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good,” The Other Two

Meredith Scardino and Sam Means, “Orlando,” Girls5eva

Christopher Storer and Joanna Carlo, “Fishes,” The Bear





Mejor guion de serie de drama

Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente, “Anjin,” Shōgun

Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare, “Ritz,” The Crown

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, “The End,” Fallout

Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, “First Date,” Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Will Smith, “Negotiating With Tigers,” Slow Horses





Mejor guion por serie de edición limitada

Charlie Brooker, “Joan Is Awful,” Black Mirror

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Noah Hawley, “The Tragedy of the Commons,” Fargo

Issa López, “Part 6,” True Detective: Night Country

Ron Nyswaner, “You’re Wonderful,” Fellow Travelers

Steven Zaillian, Ripley





Mejor guión de series de variedades

The Daily Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live





Mejor guión de especial de variedades

The Oscars

Mike Birbiglia, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool

John Early, Now More Than Ever

Alex Edelman, Just for Us

Jacqueline Novak, Get On Your Knees





¿Dónde ver los Emmy?

La edición 2024 de los Premios Emmy se podrá ver en televisión por la cadena TNT (en América Latina) y por ABC (en los Estados Unidos). En streaming, se podrá ver en estas cuatro alternativas:

Max (para América Latina)

DGo (para América Latina)

Peacock (para los Estados Unidos)

Hulu (para los Estados Unidos, pero al día siguiente de la emisión)

¿A qué hora son los Emmy?

Estos son los horarios oficiales por país para seguir la gala de los Premios Emmy 2024:

Perú, Colombia, Ecuador: 19 horas.

México: 18 horas.

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay: 21 horas.

Venezuela, Bolivia: 20 horas.

¿Qué series son favoritas para ganar los Emmy 2024?

Shogun”, el drama en japonés de FX, es la gran favorita de la noche con sus 25 nominaciones. Le siguen dos comedias: “The Bear” (FX), con 23, y “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu), con 21.

Se espera también que brillen series como “Bebé reno” de Netflix y “The Crown”, también de Netflix.