Las mejores películas de la temporada han sido elegidas por La Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood y este 27 de marzo se entregarán los premios Oscar a aquellas que, entre estos títulos, acapararon la mayor aprobación de la crítica especializada y miembros de la entidad organizadora.
¿Tú tienes a tus elegidas? Muchas de las películas nominadas ya están disponible en streaming y en esta nota te contamos en qué plataformas puedes verlas para que alistes tu veredicto.
“The Power of the Dog” (”El poder del perro”), de Jane Campion, parte como una de las favoritas con nominaciones en la categorías más importantes. Entre ellas, Mejor dirección, Mejor película, Mejor actor principal y de reparto y Mejor actriz por el trabajo de su elenco: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst y Jesse Plemons.
TE PUEDE INTERESAR
Otros títulos que destacan entre los nominados a los Oscar 2022 son “Rey Richard”, “Coda” y “Don’t Look Up”, un estreno que en su momento dividió la crítica.
Ahora sí, toma nota y descubre dónde puedes ver en streaming todas estas películas antes de la entrega de los premios Oscar:
|Título
|Nº de nominaciones
|¿Dónde ver?
|“Belfast”
|7
|Apple TV+
|“Coda”
|3
|Prime Video
|“El poder del perro”
|12
|Netflix
|“Being the Ricardos”
|2
|Prime Video
|“West Side Story”
|7
|No disponible en streaming
|“Don’t Look Up”
|4
|Netflix
|“King Richard”
|6
|HBO Max
|“Cruella”
|2
|Disney+
|“Dune”
|10
|HBO Max
|“Spencer”
|1
|Mubi
|“Tick Tick... Boom”
|2
|Netflix
|“Madres paralelas”
|2
|Netflix
|“Encanto”
|3
|Disney+
|“Cyrano”
|1
|No disponible en streaming
|Título
|Nº de nominaciones
|¿Dónde ver?
|“No Time To Die”
|3
|No disponible en streaming
|“Drive My Car”
|4
|Vudu y Amazon (por alquiler)
|“Licorice Pizza”
|3
|Mubi
|“The Worst Person in the World”
|2
|En Hulu próximamente
|“Coming 2 America”
|1
|Prime Video
|“Nightmare Alley”
|3
|Hulu
|“The Tragedy of MacBeth”
|2
|Apple TV+
|“House of Gucci”
|1
|Vudu
|Título
|Nº de nominaciones
|¿Dónde ver?
|“Los ojos de Tammy Faye”
|2
|Hulu
|“Free Guy”
|1
|Star+
|“Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los Diez Anillos”
|1
|Disney+
|“Spider-Man: No Way Home”
|1
|No disponible en streaming
|Título
|Nº de nominaciones
|¿Dónde ver?
|“La hija oscura”
|3
|Netflix
|“Luca”
|1
|Disney+
|“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”
|1
|Netflix
|“Raya and the Last Dragon”
|1
|Disney+
|“Flee”
|1
|Hulu
|“Ascension” (documental)
|1
|Paramount+
|“Attica” (documental)
|1
|Mubi
|“Summer of Soul” (documental)
|1
|Hulu
|“Writing With Fire” (documental)
|1
|No disponible en streaming
|“Fue la mano de Dios”
|1
|Netflix
|“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”
|1
|No disponible en streaming
¿En qué categorías compiten estas películas? Te lo contamos a continuación.
Lista completa de nominados:
Mejor actor de reparto
- Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)
- Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)
- Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)
- J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)
- Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)
- Judy Dench (“Belfast”
- Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)
Mejor cortometraje animado
- “Affairs of the Art”
- “Bestia”
- “Boxballet”
- “Robin Robin”
- “The Windshield Wiper”
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- “Cruella”
- “Cyrano”
- “Dune”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “West Side Story”
Mejor cortometraje de acción real
- “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”
- “The Dress”
- “The Long Goodbye”
- “On My Mind”
- “Please Hold”
Mejor banda sonora
- “Don’t Look Up,” Nicholas Britell
- “Dune,” Hans Zimmer
- “Encanto,” Germaine Franco
- “Parallel Mothers,” Alberto Iglesias
- “The Power of the Dog,” Jonny Greenwood
Mejor sonido
- “Belfast”
- “Dune”
- “No Time to Die”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “West Side Story”
Mejor guion adaptado
- “CODA,” Siân Heder
- “Drive My Car,” Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
- “Dune,” Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
- “The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal
- “The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion
Mejor guion original
- “Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh
- “Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay, David Sirota
- “King Richard,” Zach Baylin
- “Licorice Pizza,” Paul Thomas Anderson
- “The Worst Person in the World,” Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer
Mejor actor principal
- Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)
- Will Smith (“King Richard”)
- Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)
Mejor actriz principal
- Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)
- Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)
- Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)
- Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)
- Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)
Mejor película animada
- “Encanto”
- “Flee”
- “Luca”
- “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”
- “Raya and the Last Dragon”
Mejor cinematografía
- “Dune,” Greig Fraser
- “Nightmare Alley,” Dan Laustsen
- “The Power of the Dog,” Ari Wegner
- “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Bruno Delbonnel
- “West Side Story,” Janusz Kamiński
Mejor película documental
- “Ascension”
- “Attica”
- “Flee”
- “Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”
- “Writing With Fire”
Mejor corto documental
- “Audible”
- “Lead Me Home”
- “The Queen of Basketball”
- “Three Songs for Benazir”
- “When We Were Bullies”
Mejor edición
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “Tick, Tick … Boom!”
Mejor película internacional
- “Drive My Car” (Japan)
- “Flee” (Denmark)
- “The Hand of God” (Italy)
- “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bhutan)
- “The Worst Person in the World” (Norway)
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- “Coming 2 America”
- “Cruella”
- “Dune”
- “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- “House of Gucci”
Mejor canción original
- “Be Alive” (“King Richard”), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
- “Dos Oruguitas” (“Encanto”), Lin-Manuel Miranda
- “Down to Joy” (“Belfast”), Van Morrison
- “No Time to Die” (“No Time to Die”), Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
- “Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days”), Diane Warren
Mejor diseño de producción
- “Dune”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
- “West Side Story”
Mejores efectos visuales
- “Dune”
- “Free Guy”
- “No Time to Die”
- “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Mejor director
- Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)
- Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)
Mejor película
- “Belfast”
- “CODA”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Drive My Car”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “West Side Story”
Las comediantes Amy Schumer, Regina Hall y Wanda Sykes serán las conductoras de la ceremonia de este año. La gala será retransmitida por el canal ABC en Estados Unidos y por múltiples televisiones en todo el mundo.
VIDEO RECOMENDADO
TE PUEDE INTERESAR
- Premios Oscar: Will Smith y Benedict Cumberbatch dejan pocas opciones a Javier Bardem
- Oscar 2022 y Andrew Garfield: “Tick, Tick... Boom!”, “Spiderman” y cómo cambió su vida en solo 3 meses
- Oscar 2022: Kirsten Dunst, Judi Dench y Ariana DeBose, tres talentos que luchan por el premio
- Oscar 2022: conoce los nominados a Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
- Oscar 2022: estos son los nominados a la categoría Mejor Diseño de Vestuario