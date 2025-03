Coca-Cola es el mayor contaminante de plástico a nivel mundial, seguida de PepsiCo, Nestlé, Danone y Altria, según un estudio de 2024 publicado en Science Advances.That's enough plastic to fill the stomachs of 18 million whales. The report arrives amid mounting concern over the human health risks posed by the spread of microplastics, which scientists increasingly link to cancer, infertility, heart disease, and more. In a statement to AFP, a Coca-Cola spokesperson said that while the company's efforts currently focus on using more recycled materials and improving collection systems "We have been investing and remain committed to expand our refillable packaging options, and this work will continue as part of our consumer-centric strategy." (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

