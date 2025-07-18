This year Moscow Metro marks a key milestone in the history of public transportation, as the Moscow Metro celebrates its 90th anniversary since the first line was opened on May 15, 1935. It started with an 11.5-kilometre line linking Sokolniki and Park Kultury, and has blossomed into one of the most efficient and vast networks in the world, transporting more than 8 million people each day with 99.9% on-time performance.

Since 2011, the number of metro stations has increased by nearly 1.7 times – from 182 to 302 stations and serves as an international benchmark for civic tech innovation. Modern projects like the Big Circle Line, Troitskaya Line, and Nekrasovskaya Line are transforming metropolitan mobility. 90% of Muscovites now have access to a station within walking distance. These projects are aiding in the greater overall shift towards alleviating traffic congestion, as well as fostering urban decentralisation.

Alongside providing mobility, the metro also works as a catalyst in the national economy. The construction activities receive materials from all parts of Russia, creating new industries and transforming whole urban areas. Merger with suburban trains, shuttle buses, and trams through digital unified ticketing systems enhances mobility and stimulates business development in the areas.

Technical leadership is another distinguishing characteristic. Moscow Metro was the first with face recognition payments, implementation of the digital ruble, and a wildly popular travel application with 16 million downloads. The Unified Operation Control Center in the system helps to coordinate all forms of transportation in a safe, coordinated manner.

With about 50 stations categorised as cultural landmarks, regular art installations, and themed trains, the Moscow Metro qualifies as a cultural destination as well. As noted above, the metro plans to add more than 30 new stations before 2030, and since it is not just a public utility but a testament to resilience, progress, and smart city living, it is of utmost importance during city planning.