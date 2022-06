2 days to go!



19 #asteroids were discovered in 1922, 100 years ago, and another 11 were discovered 150 years ago, in 1872. There are 30 asteroids that deserve to have their story told.



You still have time. Join us register your event: #asteroidday https://t.co/MaWkms5vVQ pic.twitter.com/FoJG3nKCf9