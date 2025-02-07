La temporada de premios sigue en marcha, y los Critics Choice Awards 2025 se preparan para reconocer lo mejor del cine y la televisión. Luego de dos retrasos debido a los incendios forestales en Los Ángeles, la ceremonia finalmente se llevará a cabo este viernes 7 de febrero en el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California. ¿A qué hora iniciará el evento en TNT y Netflix? Aquí te lo contamos.

Hora de inicio de los Critics Choice Awards 2025

Los Critics Choice Awards 2025 inician a las siguientes horas en Latinoamérica y España:

México: 9:00 a.m.

Colombia: 9:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 9:00 a.m.

Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.

Chile: 11:00 a.m.

Argentina: 11:00 a.m.

Perú: 9:00 a.m.

Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.

Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.

España: 4:00 pm. (hora peninsular)

Dónde ver los Critics Choice Awards 2025 en vivo

Los Critics Choice Awards 2025 se transmitirán en TNT para América Latina y estarán disponibles en Netflix para quienes prefieran ver la ceremonia en streaming. Además, las redes sociales del evento compartirán momentos clave, entrevistas y reacciones en tiempo real.

Opciones para ver la premiación en diferentes países

Latinoamérica:

TV por cable: TNT

TNT

Streaming: Netflix, Max

Estados Unidos:

TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Streaming: Aplicaciones de The CW y servicios con TV en vivo como Hulu + Live TV y YouTube TV

España:

Por confirmar (Se espera que algún canal de TV o plataforma de streaming adquiera los derechos)

Pasos para ver los Critics Choice Awards 2025 en vivo

Si tienes cable

Sintoniza el canal TNT en tu servicio de televisión a la hora del evento. Asegúrate de que tu plan de TV incluye TNT.

Si quieres verlo en streaming

Abre Netflix en tu dispositivo. Busca “Critics Choice Awards 2025” en la barra de búsqueda. Haz clic en el evento y disfruta de la transmisión en vivo.

Si estás en EE. UU. y quieres verlo en The CW

Enciende tu televisor y sintoniza The CW Network. También puedes verlo en The CW App o en plataformas con TV en vivo como Hulu + Live TV.

Si estás en otro país y no tienes acceso directo

Usa una VPN para conectarte a una región donde se transmita el evento (EE. UU. para The CW o Latinoamérica para Netflix). Abre la plataforma correspondiente (Netflix o The CW App). Disfruta la premiación sin restricciones.

Las películas con más nominaciones

Este año, las grandes protagonistas son “Cónclave” y “Wicked”, que encabezan la lista con 11 nominaciones cada una, incluyendo Mejor Película y Mejor Dirección. Muy de cerca les siguen “Dune: Part Two” y “Emilia Pérez”, ambas con 10 menciones.

Otras cintas que competirán por los galardones son “A Complete Unknown”, “Anora”, “The Brutalist”, “Nickel Boys”, “Sing Sing” y “The Substance”, lo que promete una reñida disputa en las principales categorías.

Las series que buscan llevarse el premio

En televisión, la producción que más ha llamado la atención es “Shōgun”, la ambiciosa serie de FX inspirada en la novela de James Clavell, que llega a la ceremonia con seis nominaciones. Otras ficciones que han conseguido múltiples menciones son “Abbott Elementary”, “The Diplomat”, “Disclaimer”, “Hacks”, “The Penguin” y “What We Do in the Shadows”, todas con cuatro nominaciones.

Lista de nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2025

Mejor película

A Complete Unknown

Anora

The Brutalist

Cónclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

The Substance

Wicked

Mejor Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Cónclave

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Mejor actriz

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Mejor actor de reparto

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Mejor actriz de reparto

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Cónclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Mejor actor/actriz joven

Alyla Browne, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Elliott Heffernan, Blitz

Maisy Stella, My Old Ass

Izaac Wang, Didi

Alisha Weir, Abigail

Zoe Ziegler, Janet Planet

Mejor reparto

Anora

Cónclave

Emilia Pérez

Saturday Night

Sing Sing

Wicked

Mejor Director

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Cónclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Jon M. Chu, Wicked

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys

Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two

Mejor guion original

Sean Baker, Anora

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David, 5 de septiembre

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Justin Kuritzkes, Challengers

Mejor guion adaptado

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox, Wicked

Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley, Sing Sing

RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys

Peter Straughan, Cónclave

Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Dune: Part Two

Mejor fotografía

Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu

Alice Brooks, Wicked

Lol Crawley, The Brutalist

Stéphane Fontaine, Cónclave

Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two

Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys

Mejor diseño de producción

Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia, The Brutalist

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales, Wicked

Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter, Cónclave

Craig Lathrop, Beatrice Brentnerova, Nosferatu

Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff, Gladiator II

Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau, Dune: Part Two

Mejor montaje

Sean Baker, Anora

Marco Costa, Challengers

Nick Emerson, Cónclave

David Jancso, The Brutalist

Joe Walker, Dune: Part Two

Hansjörg Weißbrich, 5 de septiembre

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Lisy Christl, Cónclave

Linda Muir, Nosferatu

Massimo Cantini Parrini, Maria

Paul Tazewell, Wicked

Jacqueline West, Dune: Part Two

Janty Yates, Dave Crossman, Gladiator II

Mejor peluquería y maquillaje

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Equipo de peluquería y maquillaje, Dune: Part Two

Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Pierre-Olivier Persin, The Substance

Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount, Wicked

Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White, Nosferatu

Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier, A Complete Unknown

Mejores efectos visuales

Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould, Gladiator II

Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk, Wicked

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer, Dune: Part Two

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs, Better Man

Bryan Jones, Chervin Shafaghi, Pierre Olivier-Persin, Jean Miel, The Substance

Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Mejor película de animación

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Mejor comedia

A Real Pain

Deadpool & Wolverine

Hit Man

My Old Ass

Saturday Night

Thelma

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

Flow

I’m Still Here

Rótula

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Mejor canción

‘Beautiful That Way’, Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus y Lykke Li (The Last Showgirl)

‘Compress/Repress’, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino (Challengers)

‘El Mal’, Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille (Emilia Pérez)

‘Harper y Will van al Oeste’, Kristen Wiig (Will & Harper)

‘Besa el Cielo’, Maren Morris (The Wild Robot)

‘Mi Camino’, Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)

Mejor Banda Sonora

Volker Bertelmann, Cónclave

Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot

Clément Ducol & Camille, Emilia Pérez

Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross, Challengers

Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two

Chelsea Handler regresará como presentadora de los Critics Choice Awards 2025.Fuente: @criticschoice

Lista completa de nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2025 (Televisión)

Mejor serie dramática

El Jackal (Peacock)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Evil (Paramount+)

Industry (HBO|Max)

Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

The Old Man (FX)

Shogun (FX/Hulu)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Mejor actor en serie dramática

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man (FX)

Ncuti Gatwa, Doctor Who (Disney+)

Eddie Redmayne, El Jackal (Peacock)

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun (FX/Hulu)

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat (Netflix)

Antony Starr, The Boys (Prime Video)

Mejor actriz en serie dramática

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander (Starz)

Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)

Shanola Hampton, Found (NBC)

Keira Knightley, Black Doves (Netflix)

Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)

Anna Sawai, Shogun (FX/Hulu)

Mejor actor secundario en serie dramática

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun (FX/Hulu)

Michael Emerson, Evil (Paramount+)

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Found (NBC)

Takehiro Hira, Shogun (FX / Hulu)

John Lithgow, The Old Man (FX)

Sam Reid, Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

Mejor actriz secundaria en serie dramática

Moeka Hoshi. Shogun (FX/Hulu)

Allison Janney, The Diplomat (Netflix)

Nicole Kidman, Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+)

Skye P. Marshall, Matlock (CBS)

Anna Sawai, Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Fiona Shaw, Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

English Teacher (FX)

Hacks (HBO|Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO|Max)

St. Denis Medical (NBC)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor actor en serie de comedia

Brian Jordan Alvarez, English Teacher (FX)

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO|Max)

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO|Max)

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Mejor actor secundario en serie de comedia

Paul W. Downs, Hacks (HBO|Max)

Asher Grodman, Ghosts (CBS)

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts (CBS)

Michael Urie, Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Mejor actriz secundaria en serie de comedia

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO|Max)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher (FX)

Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along (Disney+)

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Mejor miniserie

Bebé Reno (Netflix)

Desprecio (Apple TV+)

Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)

Mr Bates vs the Post Office (PBS)

The Penguin (HBO|Max)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO|Max)

We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)

Mejor para televisión

The Great Lillian Hall (HBO|Max)

It’s What’s Inside (Netflix)

Música (Prime Video)

Out of My Mind (Disney+)

Rebel Ridge (Netflix)

V/H/S/Beyond (Shudder)

Mejor actor en miniserie o película para televisión

Colin Farrell, The Penguin (HBO|Max)

Richard Gadd, Bebé Reno (Netflix)

Tom Hollander, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Kevin Kline, Desprecio (Apple TV+)

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+)

Andrew Scott, Ripley (Netflix)

Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para Televisión

Cate Blanchett, Desprecio (Apple TV+)

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)

Jessica Lange, The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin (HBO|Max)

Phoebe-Rae Taylor, Out of My Mind (Disney+)

Naomi Watts, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Mejor actor secundario en miniserie o película para televisión

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer (HBO|Max)Hugh Grant, The Regime (HBO|Max)Ron Cephas Jones, Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic)Logan Lerman, We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)Liev Schreiber, La pareja perfecta (Netflix)Treat Williams, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Mejor actriz secundaria en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión

Dakota Fanning, Ripley (Netflix)

Leila George, Desprecio (Apple TV+)

Betty Gilpin, Three Women (Starz)

Jessica Gunning, Bebé Reno (Netflix)

Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin (HBO|Max)

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country (HBO|Max)

Mejor Serie en Idioma Extranjero

Acapulco (Apple TV+)

Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video)

La Máquina (Hulu)

The Law According to Lidia Poët (Netflix)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO|Max)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Senna (Netflix)

El juego del calamar (Netflix)

Mejor serie animada

Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video)

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Invincible (Prime Video)

The Simpsons (Fox)

X-Men ’97 (Disney+)

Mejor Talk Show

Hot Ones (YouTube)

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (Netflix)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Mejor especial de comedia

Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)

Kevin James: Irregardless (Prime Video)

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die (HBO | Max)

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO | Max)