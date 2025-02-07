La temporada de premios sigue en marcha, y los Critics Choice Awards 2025 se preparan para reconocer lo mejor del cine y la televisión. Luego de dos retrasos debido a los incendios forestales en Los Ángeles, la ceremonia finalmente se llevará a cabo este viernes 7 de febrero en el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California. ¿A qué hora iniciará el evento en TNT y Netflix? Aquí te lo contamos.
Hora de inicio de los Critics Choice Awards 2025
Los Critics Choice Awards 2025 inician a las siguientes horas en Latinoamérica y España:
- México: 9:00 a.m.
- Colombia: 9:00 a.m.
- Ecuador: 9:00 a.m.
- Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.
- Chile: 11:00 a.m.
- Argentina: 11:00 a.m.
- Perú: 9:00 a.m.
- Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.
- Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
- Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
- España: 4:00 pm. (hora peninsular)
Dónde ver los Critics Choice Awards 2025 en vivo
Los Critics Choice Awards 2025 se transmitirán en TNT para América Latina y estarán disponibles en Netflix para quienes prefieran ver la ceremonia en streaming. Además, las redes sociales del evento compartirán momentos clave, entrevistas y reacciones en tiempo real.
Opciones para ver la premiación en diferentes países
Latinoamérica:
- TV por cable: TNT
- Streaming: Netflix, Max
Estados Unidos:
- TV: The CW Network
- Streaming: Aplicaciones de The CW y servicios con TV en vivo como Hulu + Live TV y YouTube TV
España:
- Por confirmar (Se espera que algún canal de TV o plataforma de streaming adquiera los derechos)
Pasos para ver los Critics Choice Awards 2025 en vivo
Si tienes cable
- Sintoniza el canal TNT en tu servicio de televisión a la hora del evento.
- Asegúrate de que tu plan de TV incluye TNT.
Si quieres verlo en streaming
- Abre Netflix en tu dispositivo.
- Busca “Critics Choice Awards 2025” en la barra de búsqueda.
- Haz clic en el evento y disfruta de la transmisión en vivo.
Si estás en EE. UU. y quieres verlo en The CW
- Enciende tu televisor y sintoniza The CW Network.
- También puedes verlo en The CW App o en plataformas con TV en vivo como Hulu + Live TV.
Si estás en otro país y no tienes acceso directo
- Usa una VPN para conectarte a una región donde se transmita el evento (EE. UU. para The CW o Latinoamérica para Netflix).
- Abre la plataforma correspondiente (Netflix o The CW App).
- Disfruta la premiación sin restricciones.
Las películas con más nominaciones
Este año, las grandes protagonistas son “Cónclave” y “Wicked”, que encabezan la lista con 11 nominaciones cada una, incluyendo Mejor Película y Mejor Dirección. Muy de cerca les siguen “Dune: Part Two” y “Emilia Pérez”, ambas con 10 menciones.
Otras cintas que competirán por los galardones son “A Complete Unknown”, “Anora”, “The Brutalist”, “Nickel Boys”, “Sing Sing” y “The Substance”, lo que promete una reñida disputa en las principales categorías.
Las series que buscan llevarse el premio
En televisión, la producción que más ha llamado la atención es “Shōgun”, la ambiciosa serie de FX inspirada en la novela de James Clavell, que llega a la ceremonia con seis nominaciones. Otras ficciones que han conseguido múltiples menciones son “Abbott Elementary”, “The Diplomat”, “Disclaimer”, “Hacks”, “The Penguin” y “What We Do in the Shadows”, todas con cuatro nominaciones.
Lista de nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2025
Mejor película
- A Complete Unknown
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Cónclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
- The Substance
- Wicked
Mejor Actor
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig, Queer
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Cónclave
- Hugh Grant, Heretic
Mejor actriz
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
- Angelina Jolie, Maria
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, The Substance
Mejor actor de reparto
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
- Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Margaret Qualley, The Substance
- Isabella Rossellini, Cónclave
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Mejor actor/actriz joven
- Alyla Browne, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
- Elliott Heffernan, Blitz
- Maisy Stella, My Old Ass
- Izaac Wang, Didi
- Alisha Weir, Abigail
- Zoe Ziegler, Janet Planet
Mejor reparto
- Anora
- Cónclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Saturday Night
- Sing Sing
- Wicked
Mejor Director
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Edward Berger, Cónclave
- Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
- Jon M. Chu, Wicked
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
- RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys
- Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two
Mejor guion original
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David, 5 de septiembre
- Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
- Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
- Justin Kuritzkes, Challengers
Mejor guion adaptado
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox, Wicked
- Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley, Sing Sing
- RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys
- Peter Straughan, Cónclave
- Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Dune: Part Two
Mejor fotografía
- Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu
- Alice Brooks, Wicked
- Lol Crawley, The Brutalist
- Stéphane Fontaine, Cónclave
- Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two
- Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys
Mejor diseño de producción
- Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia, The Brutalist
- Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales, Wicked
- Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter, Cónclave
- Craig Lathrop, Beatrice Brentnerova, Nosferatu
- Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff, Gladiator II
- Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau, Dune: Part Two
Mejor montaje
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Marco Costa, Challengers
- Nick Emerson, Cónclave
- David Jancso, The Brutalist
- Joe Walker, Dune: Part Two
- Hansjörg Weißbrich, 5 de septiembre
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Lisy Christl, Cónclave
- Linda Muir, Nosferatu
- Massimo Cantini Parrini, Maria
- Paul Tazewell, Wicked
- Jacqueline West, Dune: Part Two
- Janty Yates, Dave Crossman, Gladiator II
Mejor peluquería y maquillaje
- Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Equipo de peluquería y maquillaje, Dune: Part Two
- Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Pierre-Olivier Persin, The Substance
- Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount, Wicked
- Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White, Nosferatu
- Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier, A Complete Unknown
Mejores efectos visuales
- Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould, Gladiator II
- Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk, Wicked
- Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer, Dune: Part Two
- Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs, Better Man
- Bryan Jones, Chervin Shafaghi, Pierre Olivier-Persin, Jean Miel, The Substance
- Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Mejor película de animación
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Mejor comedia
- A Real Pain
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Hit Man
- My Old Ass
- Saturday Night
- Thelma
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
- All We Imagine as Light
- Emilia Pérez
- Flow
- I’m Still Here
- Rótula
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Mejor canción
- ‘Beautiful That Way’, Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus y Lykke Li (The Last Showgirl)
- ‘Compress/Repress’, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino (Challengers)
- ‘El Mal’, Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille (Emilia Pérez)
- ‘Harper y Will van al Oeste’, Kristen Wiig (Will & Harper)
- ‘Besa el Cielo’, Maren Morris (The Wild Robot)
- ‘Mi Camino’, Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)
Mejor Banda Sonora
- Volker Bertelmann, Cónclave
- Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
- Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
- Clément Ducol & Camille, Emilia Pérez
- Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross, Challengers
- Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two
Chelsea Handler regresará como presentadora de los Critics Choice Awards 2025.Fuente: @criticschoice
Lista completa de nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2025 (Televisión)
Mejor serie dramática
- El Jackal (Peacock)
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Evil (Paramount+)
- Industry (HBO|Max)
- Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
- The Old Man (FX)
- Shogun (FX/Hulu)
- Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
Mejor actor en serie dramática
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man (FX)
- Ncuti Gatwa, Doctor Who (Disney+)
- Eddie Redmayne, El Jackal (Peacock)
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun (FX/Hulu)
- Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Antony Starr, The Boys (Prime Video)
Mejor actriz en serie dramática
- Caitriona Balfe, Outlander (Starz)
- Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)
- Shanola Hampton, Found (NBC)
- Keira Knightley, Black Doves (Netflix)
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Anna Sawai, Shogun (FX/Hulu)
Mejor actor secundario en serie dramática
- Tadanobu Asano, Shogun (FX/Hulu)
- Michael Emerson, Evil (Paramount+)
- Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Found (NBC)
- Takehiro Hira, Shogun (FX / Hulu)
- John Lithgow, The Old Man (FX)
- Sam Reid, Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
Mejor actriz secundaria en serie dramática
- Moeka Hoshi. Shogun (FX/Hulu)
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Nicole Kidman, Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+)
- Skye P. Marshall, Matlock (CBS)
- Anna Sawai, Pachinko (Apple TV+)
- Fiona Shaw, Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- English Teacher (FX)
- Hacks (HBO|Max)
- Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Somebody Somewhere (HBO|Max)
- St. Denis Medical (NBC)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Mejor actor en serie de comedia
- Brian Jordan Alvarez, English Teacher (FX)
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO|Max)
- Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO|Max)
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
Mejor actor secundario en serie de comedia
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks (HBO|Max)
- Asher Grodman, Ghosts (CBS)
- Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts (CBS)
- Michael Urie, Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Mejor actriz secundaria en serie de comedia
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear (FX/Hulu)
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO|Max)
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher (FX)
- Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along (Disney+)
- Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
Mejor miniserie
- Bebé Reno (Netflix)
- Desprecio (Apple TV+)
- Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)
- Mr Bates vs the Post Office (PBS)
- The Penguin (HBO|Max)
- Ripley (Netflix)
- True Detective: Night Country (HBO|Max)
- We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)
Mejor para televisión
- The Great Lillian Hall (HBO|Max)
- It’s What’s Inside (Netflix)
- Música (Prime Video)
- Out of My Mind (Disney+)
- Rebel Ridge (Netflix)
- V/H/S/Beyond (Shudder)
Mejor actor en miniserie o película para televisión
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin (HBO|Max)
- Richard Gadd, Bebé Reno (Netflix)
- Tom Hollander, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
- Kevin Kline, Desprecio (Apple TV+)
- Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+)
- Andrew Scott, Ripley (Netflix)
Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para Televisión
- Cate Blanchett, Desprecio (Apple TV+)
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)
- Jessica Lange, The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin (HBO|Max)
- Phoebe-Rae Taylor, Out of My Mind (Disney+)
- Naomi Watts, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
Mejor actor secundario en miniserie o película para televisión
- Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer (HBO|Max)Hugh Grant, The Regime (HBO|Max)Ron Cephas Jones, Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic)Logan Lerman, We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)Liev Schreiber, La pareja perfecta (Netflix)Treat Williams, FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
Mejor actriz secundaria en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley (Netflix)
- Leila George, Desprecio (Apple TV+)
- Betty Gilpin, Three Women (Starz)
- Jessica Gunning, Bebé Reno (Netflix)
- Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin (HBO|Max)
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country (HBO|Max)
Mejor Serie en Idioma Extranjero
- Acapulco (Apple TV+)
- Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video)
- La Máquina (Hulu)
- The Law According to Lidia Poët (Netflix)
- My Brilliant Friend (HBO|Max)
- Pachinko (Apple TV+)
- Senna (Netflix)
- El juego del calamar (Netflix)
Mejor serie animada
- Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video)
- Bluey (Disney+)
- Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
- Invincible (Prime Video)
- The Simpsons (Fox)
- X-Men ’97 (Disney+)
Mejor Talk Show
- Hot Ones (YouTube)
- The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
- The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
- John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (Netflix)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Mejor especial de comedia
- Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)
- Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)
- Kevin James: Irregardless (Prime Video)
- Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die (HBO | Max)
- Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (Netflix)
- Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO | Max)
