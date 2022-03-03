1 de 11
Alfred Pennyworth
William Austin - "Batman" (1943)
Eric Wilton - "Batman and Robin" (1949)
Alan Napier - "Batman" (1966)
Michael Gough - "Batman" (1989), "Batman Returns" (1992), "Batman Forever" (1995) y "Batman & Robin" (1997)
Ian Abercrombie - "Birds of Prey" (2002)
Michael Caine - "Batman Begins" (2005), "The Dark Knight" (2008) y "The Dark Knight Rises" (2012)
Sean Pertwee - "Gotham" (2014)
Jeremy Irons - Universo Extendido de DC: "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" (2016) y "Justice League" (2017)
Jack Bannon - "Pennyworth" (2019)
Andy Serkis - "The Batman" (2022)