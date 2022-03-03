Redacción EC

El Comercio

buenas.practicas@comercio.com.pe

1 de 11
Considerado el más fiel aliado de Bruce Wayne y su alter ego Batman a lo largo de su vida, Alfred Pennyworth ha sido una presencia infaltable en todas las adaptaciones del héroe a la pantalla chica y grande. Presentado en 1943, el mayordomo inicialmente fue una contraparte más cómica para el 'caballero de la noche' y Robin, pero a lo largo de los años su figura ha madurado para convertirse en la principal figura paterna de Bruce luego del asesinato de sus padres. (Foto composición con imágenes de Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Pictures y DC Comics)
Alfred Pennyworth

Considerado el más fiel aliado de Bruce Wayne y su alter ego Batman a lo largo de su vida, Alfred Pennyworth ha sido una presencia infaltable en todas las adaptaciones del héroe a la pantalla chica y grande. Presentado en 1943, el mayordomo inicialmente fue una contraparte más cómica para el 'caballero de la noche' y Robin, pero a lo largo de los años su figura ha madurado para convertirse en la principal figura paterna de Bruce luego del asesinato de sus padres. (Foto composición con imágenes de Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Pictures y DC Comics)

2 de 11
El actor que le dió a Alfred su apariencia más icónica. Austin, un intérprete británico con más familiaridad en las tablas, hizo el rol del fiel mayordomo durante los seriales que Columbia Pictures lanzó en 1943. Su porte aristocrático y su fino bigote se hicieron tan representativos que DC Comics los copió para la apariencia del personaje en las tiras cómicas. (Fuente: Columbia Pictures)
William Austin - "Batman" (1943)

El actor que le dió a Alfred su apariencia más icónica. Austin, un intérprete británico con más familiaridad en las tablas, hizo el rol del fiel mayordomo durante los seriales que Columbia Pictures lanzó en 1943. Su porte aristocrático y su fino bigote se hicieron tan representativos que DC Comics los copió para la apariencia del personaje en las tiras cómicas. (Fuente: Columbia Pictures)

3 de 11
Seis años después del éxito del serial de "Batman", el 'caballero de la noche' regresó con nuevas aventuras y un nuevo elenco, incluyendo un reemplazo para Alfred con Eric Wilton, un consumado actor británico recordado por sus roles secundarios en clásicos del cine como "Wuthering Heights" (1936), "Gaslight" (1944) y "A Star is Born" (1954). (Fuente: Columbia Pictures)
Eric Wilton - "Batman and Robin" (1949)

Seis años después del éxito del serial de "Batman", el 'caballero de la noche' regresó con nuevas aventuras y un nuevo elenco, incluyendo un reemplazo para Alfred con Eric Wilton, un consumado actor británico recordado por sus roles secundarios en clásicos del cine como "Wuthering Heights" (1936), "Gaslight" (1944) y "A Star is Born" (1954). (Fuente: Columbia Pictures)

4 de 11
Continuando la tradición de artistas británicos interpretando al igualmente inglés mayordomo, Alan Napier fue el siguiente en ponerse en el papel de Alfred para la serie de televisión de "Batman" protagonizada por Adam West. Con amplia experiencia en las tablas, Napier presentó a Alfred como una figura cordial y dotada de un agudo sentido del humor. También lo mostró como un fiel y competente aliado del superhéroe, salvándolo de trampas y peligro en numerosas ocasiones. (Foto: 20th Television)
Alan Napier - "Batman" (1966)

Continuando la tradición de artistas británicos interpretando al igualmente inglés mayordomo, Alan Napier fue el siguiente en ponerse en el papel de Alfred para la serie de televisión de "Batman" protagonizada por Adam West. Con amplia experiencia en las tablas, Napier presentó a Alfred como una figura cordial y dotada de un agudo sentido del humor. También lo mostró como un fiel y competente aliado del superhéroe, salvándolo de trampas y peligro en numerosas ocasiones. (Foto: 20th Television)

5 de 11
Un nuevo Alfred para una nueva era cinematográfica. Michael Gough, un reconocido actor británico de televisión, fue una de las únicas constantes para la desigual era cinematográfica empezada por Tim Burton y 'asesinada' por Joel Schumacher, sirviendo como mayordomo de las versiones de Bruce Wayne interpretadas por Michael Keaton, George Clooney y Val Kilmer y otorgándole al personaje un aire paternal ausente en anteriores interpretaciones. (Foto: Warner Bros. Pictures)
Michael Gough - "Batman" (1989), "Batman Returns" (1992), "Batman Forever" (1995) y "Batman & Robin" (1997)

Un nuevo Alfred para una nueva era cinematográfica. Michael Gough, un reconocido actor británico de televisión, fue una de las únicas constantes para la desigual era cinematográfica empezada por Tim Burton y 'asesinada' por Joel Schumacher, sirviendo como mayordomo de las versiones de Bruce Wayne interpretadas por Michael Keaton, George Clooney y Val Kilmer y otorgándole al personaje un aire paternal ausente en anteriores interpretaciones. (Foto: Warner Bros. Pictures)

6 de 11
¿Un Alfred sin Batman? Ese fue el rol de la versión del personaje interpretada por Ian Abercrombie para la serie "Birds of Prey", centrada en un nuevo grupo de heroínas encabezado por Helena Wayne, la hija de Bruce y Selina Kyle y la vigilante conocida como Huntress. Alfred sirve como mentor y benefactor para los protagonistas de la serie, manejando los asuntos para el todavía escondido Batman. (Fuente: Warner Bros. Television)
Ian Abercrombie - "Birds of Prey" (2002)

¿Un Alfred sin Batman? Ese fue el rol de la versión del personaje interpretada por Ian Abercrombie para la serie "Birds of Prey", centrada en un nuevo grupo de heroínas encabezado por Helena Wayne, la hija de Bruce y Selina Kyle y la vigilante conocida como Huntress. Alfred sirve como mentor y benefactor para los protagonistas de la serie, manejando los asuntos para el todavía escondido Batman. (Fuente: Warner Bros. Television)

7 de 11
Con Michael Gough dejando el nombre de Alfred en alto, las expectativas para la siguiente interpretación del personaje eran igualmente elevadas. Quién mejor para cumplirlas que uno de los actores ingleses más prestigiosos, Michael Caine. El ganador del Oscar presenta a un Alfred igualmente leal a Bruce Wayne, lleno de ácido humor británico y quien sirve como brújula moral para Batman a lo largo de la trilogía de Christopher Nolan. (Foto: Warner Bros. Pictures)
Michael Caine - "Batman Begins" (2005), "The Dark Knight" (2008) y "The Dark Knight Rises" (2012)

Con Michael Gough dejando el nombre de Alfred en alto, las expectativas para la siguiente interpretación del personaje eran igualmente elevadas. Quién mejor para cumplirlas que uno de los actores ingleses más prestigiosos, Michael Caine. El ganador del Oscar presenta a un Alfred igualmente leal a Bruce Wayne, lleno de ácido humor británico y quien sirve como brújula moral para Batman a lo largo de la trilogía de Christopher Nolan. (Foto: Warner Bros. Pictures)

8 de 11
Alfred toma un papel más prominente en "Gotham", una precuela de Batman quelo muestra más en su rol como guardián de un joven Bruce Wayne. Aunque varias otras versiones de Alfred han tenido como parte de su historia su servicio militar, la interpretada por Sean Pertwee enfatiza aún más sus habilidades de combate, dándole pelea a algunos de los villanos de la serie. Adicionalmente, a diferencia de los perfectos modales que lo caracterizaban en iteraciones anteriores, este Alfred es más proclive a lenguaje vulgar y exabruptos. (Foto: Warner Bros. Television Distribution).
Sean Pertwee - "Gotham" (2014)

Alfred toma un papel más prominente en "Gotham", una precuela de Batman quelo muestra más en su rol como guardián de un joven Bruce Wayne. Aunque varias otras versiones de Alfred han tenido como parte de su historia su servicio militar, la interpretada por Sean Pertwee enfatiza aún más sus habilidades de combate, dándole pelea a algunos de los villanos de la serie. Adicionalmente, a diferencia de los perfectos modales que lo caracterizaban en iteraciones anteriores, este Alfred es más proclive a lenguaje vulgar y exabruptos. (Foto: Warner Bros. Television Distribution).

9 de 11
De personaje secundario a protagonista. En esta precuela de "Gotham" Jack Bannon interpreta a la versión más joven de Alfred Pennyworth, un exoperativo de las fuerzas especiales británicas que descubre una conspiración contra la corona. Ayudándolo están Thomas Wayne y Martha Kane, dos agentes estadounidense que serán los futuros padres de Bruce Wayne. (Foto: Warner Bros. Television Distribution)
Jeremy Irons - Universo Extendido de DC: "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" (2016) y "Justice League" (2017)

De personaje secundario a protagonista. En esta precuela de "Gotham" Jack Bannon interpreta a la versión más joven de Alfred Pennyworth, un exoperativo de las fuerzas especiales británicas que descubre una conspiración contra la corona. Ayudándolo están Thomas Wayne y Martha Kane, dos agentes estadounidense que serán los futuros padres de Bruce Wayne. (Foto: Warner Bros. Television Distribution)

10 de 11
De personaje secundario a protagonista. En esta precuela de "Gotham" Jack Bannon interpreta a la versión más joven de Alfred Pennyworth, un exoperativo de las fuerzas especiales británicas que descubre una conspiración contra la corona. Ayudándolo están Thomas Wayne y Martha Kane, dos agentes estadounidenses que serán los futuros padres de Bruce Wayne. (Foto: Warner Bros. Television Distribution)
Jack Bannon - "Pennyworth" (2019)

De personaje secundario a protagonista. En esta precuela de "Gotham" Jack Bannon interpreta a la versión más joven de Alfred Pennyworth, un exoperativo de las fuerzas especiales británicas que descubre una conspiración contra la corona. Ayudándolo están Thomas Wayne y Martha Kane, dos agentes estadounidenses que serán los futuros padres de Bruce Wayne. (Foto: Warner Bros. Television Distribution)

11 de 11
La última versión de Alfred es la interpretada por el actor y director Andy Serkis. Aunque todavía no tenemos muchos detalles de su interpretación, tomando en cuenta que la película recién saldrá el 3 de marzo, Serkis ya nos ha adelantado que su versión del personaje no tendrá una relación paternal con Bruce Wayne. "Es un exsoldado. Trabajó para el servicio secreto, pero una cosa que no es, es ser un padre o tener las herramientas para serlo", afirmó en una reciente entrevista con Digital Spy. (Foto: Warner Bros. Pictures)
Andy Serkis - "The Batman" (2022)

La última versión de Alfred es la interpretada por el actor y director Andy Serkis. Aunque todavía no tenemos muchos detalles de su interpretación, tomando en cuenta que la película recién saldrá el 3 de marzo, Serkis ya nos ha adelantado que su versión del personaje no tendrá una relación paternal con Bruce Wayne. "Es un exsoldado. Trabajó para el servicio secreto, pero una cosa que no es, es ser un padre o tener las herramientas para serlo", afirmó en una reciente entrevista con Digital Spy. (Foto: Warner Bros. Pictures)


TAGS RELACIONADOS