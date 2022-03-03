La última versión de Alfred es la interpretada por el actor y director Andy Serkis. Aunque todavía no tenemos muchos detalles de su interpretación, tomando en cuenta que la película recién saldrá el 3 de marzo, Serkis ya nos ha adelantado que su versión del personaje no tendrá una relación paternal con Bruce Wayne. "Es un exsoldado. Trabajó para el servicio secreto, pero una cosa que no es, es ser un padre o tener las herramientas para serlo", afirmó en una reciente entrevista con Digital Spy. (Foto: Warner Bros. Pictures)