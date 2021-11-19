Con motivo del Black Friday que se celebra el 26 de noviembre, Sony Interactive Entertainment ha confirmado que ya comenzó la promoción de ofertas de PlayStation con decenas de títulos de PS4 y PS5 a precios más bajos de lo habitual.
A partir de este viernes 19 podrás acceder a las ofertas de PlayStation por el Black Friday 2021 a través de esta página web, y también a través de la aplicación de PS Store directamente desde la consola.
Recuerda que todos los descuentos en los juegos que te indicaremos a continuación, estarán disponibles hasta el 29 de noviembre, fecha en la que se celebra el Cyber Monday 2021, tradicionalmente, según indica PlayStation Blog.
Juegos de PS4 y PS5 con las mejores ofertas por el Black Friday
- FIFA 22 (PS4)
- Far Cry 6 Standard Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- NBA 2K22 (PS4 y PS5)
- Madden NFL 22 (PS4)
- Tales of Arise (PS4 y PS5)
- Deathloop
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Hinokami Chronicles
- Resident Evil Village (PS4 y PS5)
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Life is Strange: True Colors (PS4 y PS5)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (PS4 y PS5)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Deluxe Edition
- Aeon Must Die!
- AFL Evolution 2
- Air Conflicts: Double Pack
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Deluxe Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition
- Apex Legends – Champion Edition
- Apex Legends – Gibraltar Edition
- Apex Legends – Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack
- Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition
- Apex Legends – Octane Edition
- Apex Legends – Pathfinder Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4 y PS5)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate (PS4 y PS5)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – GOLD EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – DELUXE EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle
- Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX
- Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX
- Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack
- Atelier Ryza Season Pass ‘Kurken Island Jam-packed Pass’
- Atelier Ryza: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout
- Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX
- Back 4 Blood Annual Pass
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions
- Black Desert – 11,500 Pearls
- Black Desert – 2,040 Pearls
- Black Desert – 3,200 Pearls
- Black Desert – 4,360 Pearls
- Black Desert – 6,600 Pearls
- Black Desert – Conqueror Item Pack
- Black Desert – Explorer Item Pack
- Black Desert – Traveler Item Pack
- Black Desert: Conqueror Edition
- Black Desert: Explorer Edition
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition
- Borderlands 3 PS4 y PS5
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass Bundle
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass PS4 y PS5
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 PS4 y PS5
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Deluxe Edition
- Collector’s Pack
- Conan Exiles – Complete Edition October 2021
- Conan Exiles – Isle of Siptah
- Cyberpunk 2077
- DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin
- DARK SOULS III
- DARK SOULS III – Deluxe Edition
- DARK SOULS III – Season Pass
- DARK SOULS III : The Ringed City
- DARK SOULS: REMASTERED
- Deal of the Day Unlock
- DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT
- DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT Digital Deluxe Edition
- DEATHLOOP Deluxe Edition
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Demon’s Souls
- Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition
- Desperados III – Digital Deluxe
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light + 1 Season
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Destiny 2: Legendary Edition
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Companion: Sir Lora the Squirrel
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
- DOOM Eternal – Year One Pass
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone)
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Edition
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Ultimate Edition
- Dragon Hugger Costume Pack
- Dungeons 2
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- Embr
- F1 2021: Braking Point Content Pack
- F1 2021: Deluxe Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- F1 2021: Deluxe Upgrade Pack
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 76
- Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle
- Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- FAR CRY 6 Gold Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Farming Simulator 19
- Farming Simulator 19 – Alpine Expansion
- Farming Simulator 19 – Anderson Group Equipment Pack
- Farming Simulator 19 – Bourgault DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – CLAAS DOMINATOR 108 SL MAXI DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – CLAAS TORION 1914 Dev Mule DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – GRIMME Equipment Pack
- Farming Simulator 19 – John Deere Cotton DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – Kverneland & Vicon Equipment Pack
- Farming Simulator 19 – Mahindra Retriever DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion
- Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition
- Farming Simulator 19 – Rottne DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass
- Fast Food Costume Pack
- FIFA 22 PS5
- FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition PS4 y PS5
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Digital Deluxe Edition
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE Digital Deluxe Edition
- Fortnite – Magma Masters Pack
- Fortnite – The Lars Pack
- Fruit Pirate Costume Pack
- Future Fashion Pack
- Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
- Guilty Gear -Strive- Deluxe Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Guilty Gear -Strive- Ultimate Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Hades
- Hell Let Loose
- Hell’s Rangers Content Pack
- HITMAN 3 – Deluxe Pack
- HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition
- Hunting Simulator 2
- Hunting Simulator 2 Elite Edition
- Icy Adventure Costume Pack
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – Digital Standard Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING – GOLD EDITION (PS4 y PS5)
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING (PS4 y PS5)
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING SEASON PASS
- Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition
- It Takes Two PS4 y PS5
- JETT: The Far Shore
- JUMP FORCE
- JUMP FORCE – Characters Pass
- JUMP FORCE – Characters Pass 2
- JUMP FORCE – Ultimate Edition
- Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition
- Just Dance 2022
- KINGDOM HEARTS All-In-One Package
- KINGDOM HEARTS III
- KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind
- KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind + Concert Video
- KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – Fate Edition
- Knockout City Deluxe Upgrade
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Little Nightmares II (PS4 y PS5)
- Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Lost Judgment Digital Ultimate Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Lost Judgment (PS4 y PS5)
- LUMINES REMASTERED
- Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition PS4 y PS5
- Madden NFL 22 PS5
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Trilogy
- Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther Heroic Starter Pack (PS4)
- Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther Heroic Starter Pack (PS5)
- Marvel’s Avengers Black Widow Heroic Starter Pack (PS4)
- Marvel’s Avengers Black Widow Heroic Starter Pack (PS5)
- Marvel’s Avengers Captain America Heroic Starter Pack (PS4)
- Marvel’s Avengers Captain America Heroic Starter Pack (PS5)
- Marvel’s Avengers Heroic Starter Pack
- Marvel’s Avengers Hulk Heroic Starter Pack (PS4)
- Marvel’s Avengers Hulk Heroic Starter Pack (PS5)
- Marvel’s Avengers Iron Man Heroic Starter Pack (PS4)
- Marvel’s Avengers Iron Man Heroic Starter Pack (PS5)
- Marvel’s Avengers Kate Bishop Heroic Starter Pack (PS4)
- Marvel’s Avengers Kate Bishop Heroic Starter Pack (PS5)
- Marvel’s Avengers Ms. Marvel Heroic Starter Pack (PS4)
- Marvel’s Avengers Ms. Marvel Heroic Starter Pack (PS5)
- Marvel’s Avengers Thor Heroic Starter Pack (PS4)
- Marvel’s Avengers Thor Heroic Starter Pack (PS5)
- Marvel’s Avengers: Exclusive Digital Edition
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4 y PS5)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4 y PS5)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Heroes of the Inner Sphere
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – JumpShip Edition
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Legend of the Kestrel Lancers
- Megalodon Shark Cash Card
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition
- Metro Exodus: Gold Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor-Game of the Year Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition
- MLB The Show 21 Digital Deluxe Edition
- MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Edition
- MLB The Show 21 (PS4)
- MLB The Show 21 (PS5)
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3
- Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Special Edition
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe
- MotoGP 19
- NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition
- NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition for PS5
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition
- NHL 22 PS4
- NHL 22 PS5
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition
- Nightmare Pack
- Nioh
- Nioh – Complete Edition
- Nioh 2
- Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition
- No Man’s Sky (PS4 y PS5)
- Orcs Must Die! 3
- OUTRIDERS (PS4 y PS5)
- Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition
- Paladins Deluxe Edition
- Paladins Gold Edition
- Paladins Season Pass 2021
- Paladins Sky Whale Pack
- Paladins Starter Edition
- Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition
- Persona 5 Strikers
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Edition
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe
- Popstar Pack
- Port Royale 4
- Praetorians – HD Remaster
- Project CARS 3
- Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition
- Psychonauts 2
- Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition
- Red Dead Online
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode
- RESIDENT EVIL 2 Deluxe Edition
- RESIDENT EVIL 3
- Resident Evil Village & Resident Evil 7 Complete Bundle (PS4 y PS5)
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
- Returnal
- Returnal Digital Deluxe Edition
- Rez Infinite
- RIDE 3
- RIDE 3 – Gold Edition
- Riders Republic Gold Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Riders Republic (PS4 y PS5)
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Rocket League – Red Hot Bundle
- Rogue Company: Rogue Edition
- Rogue Company: Ultimate Edition
- Rogue Company: Year 1 Pass
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4 y PS5)
- Sakura Wars Digital Deluxe Edition
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle
- SMITE Digital Deluxe Edition 2021
- SMITE Season Pass 2021
- SMITE Ultimate God Pack Bundle
- Sniper Elite VR
- SnowRunner
- SnowRunner – Season 1: Search & Recover
- SnowRunner – Season 2: Explore & Expand
- SnowRunner – Season 4: New Frontiers
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe
- Sonic Colours: Ultimate
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Upgrade
- STAR WARS: Squadrons
- Street Fighter V
- Street Fighter V – Champion Edition Upgrade Kit
- Street Fighter V – Season 5 Character Pass
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- Street Power Football
- Stubs (1,000) for MLB The Show 21
- Stubs (11,000) for MLB The Show 21
- Stubs (150,000) for MLB The Show 21
- Stubs (24,000) for MLB The Show 21
- Stubs (5,000) for MLB The Show 21
- Stubs (67,500) for MLB The Show 21
- Subnautica: Below Zero (PS4 y PS5)
- Sugar Plum Pack
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania (PS4 y PS5)
- Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Dark Pictures Anthology – Triple Pack (PS4 y PS5)
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood CE
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood CE Upgrade
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Upgrade
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8
- The Last of Us Part II
- The Nioh Collection
- The Outer Worlds
- The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
- The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
- The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
- The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle
- The Sims 4 City Living
- The Sims 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack
- The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition
- The Sims 4 Discover University
- The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle
- The Sims 4 Get Famous
- The Sims 4 Get to Work
- The Sims 4 Get Together
- The Sims 4 Island Living
- The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle
- The Sims 4 Seasons
- The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack
- The Surge 2
- The Surge 2 – Season Pass
- The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2022 Edition
- Train Sim World 2
- Train Sim World 2: Rush Hour – Boston Sprinter
- Train Sim World 2: Rush Hour – London Commuter
- Train Sim World 2: Rush Hour – Nahverkehr Dresden
- Tron Costume Pack
- Tropico 6 – El Prez Edition
- Two Point Hospital: Close Encounters
- Two Point Hospital: Exhibition Items Pack
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Upgrade
- Two Point Hospital: Off the Grid
- Two Point Hospital: Retro Items Pack
- UFC 4 Deluxe Edition
- Warframe: Initiate Pack
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Season Pass
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia
- Wolfenstei II: The New Colossus Deluxe Edition (CUSA07377)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe Edition (CUSA07378)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe Edition (CUSA07379)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- World War Z: Aftermath
- WRC 10 – Deluxe Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4 y PS5)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition
- WWZ Upgrade to Aftermath
- WWZ: Aftermath – Explorer Weapons Pack
- WWZ: Aftermath – Zeke Hunter Weapons Pack
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition (PS4 y PS5)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4 y PS5)
