The clash between Luffy and Doflamingo has finally begun. Meanwhile, the Birdcage closes in on Dressrosa. What will happen to our Straw Hats?!



One Piece Season 11 Voyage 8 (eps 720-732) arrives on digital storefronts 8/17. Find out when it streams 👉 https://t.co/HbjtV8J23L pic.twitter.com/hpvi5ZeqPZ