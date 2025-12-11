The Game Awards 2025 es hoy y podrás verlo a través de YouTube. (Foto: The Game Awards)
Paolo Valdivia
Es jueves 11 de diciembre y el mundo entero está atento a , la ceremonia que no solo celebra los mejores títulos y creadores, sino que también nos bombardea con anuncios y gameplays exclusivos de los juegos que definirán el futuro. Aquí te contamos todo lo que tienes que saber del evento.

Hora de inicio del The Game Awards 2025 en vivo

  • México (CDMX): 7:00 PM (19:00)
  • Perú: 8:00 PM (20:00)
  • Colombia: 8:00 PM (20:00)
  • Ecuador: 8:00 PM (20:00)
  • Panamá: 8:00 PM (20:00)
  • Venezuela: 9:00 PM (21:00)
  • Bolivia: 9:00 PM (21:00)
  • Puerto Rico: 9:00 PM (21:00)
  • Argentina: 10:00 PM (22:00)
  • Chile: 10:00 PM (22:00)
  • Uruguay: 10:00 PM (22:00)
  • Paraguay: 10:00 PM (22:00)
  • España (Península): 2:00 AM (Madrugada del viernes 12)
  • España (Canarias): 1:00 AM (Madrugada del viernes 12)

Ver los The Game Awards 2025 en vivo

Dónde ver lo The Game Awards 2025

La transmisión oficial estará disponible a nivel mundial en alta calidad (4K y 60 FPS) en:

  • (Transmisión oficial en 4K y 60 FPS)
  • Twitch (Canal oficial de The Game Awards)
  • Prime Video (Amazon): Por primera vez, el evento también se transmitirá en esta plataforma de streaming.
  • Otras plataformas: También estará disponible en Steam, X (Twitter), TikTok Live, Facebook Live, Instagram y Kick.

Lista Completa de Nominaciones de The Game Awards 2025

Categorías Principales

Juego del Año (Game of the Year - GOTY)

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Mejor Dirección (Best Game Direction)

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Split Fiction

Mejor Narrativa (Best Narrative)

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Silent Hill f

Mejor Actuación (Best Performance)

  • Ben Starr (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
  • Charlie Cox (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
  • Erika Ishii (Ghost of Yōtei)
  • Jennifer English (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
  • Konatsu Kato (Silent Hill f)
  • Troy Baker (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle)

Mejor Dirección de Arte (Best Art Direction)

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Juego Más Esperado (Most Anticipated Game)

  • 007 First Light
  • Grand Theft Auto VI
  • Marvel’s Wolverine
  • Resident Evil Requiem
  • The Witcher IV

Categorías de Género

Mejor Juego de Acción (Best Action Game)

  • Battlefield 6
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • Hades II
  • Ninja Gaiden 4
  • Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura (Best Action/Adventure Game)

  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Split Fiction

Mejor RPG (Best RPG)

  • Avowed
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Monster Hunter Wilds
  • The Outer Worlds 2

Mejor Juego Independiente (Best Indie Game)

  • Absolum
  • Ball x Pit
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Mejor Juego de Lucha (Best Fighting Game)

  • 2XKO
  • Capcom Fighting Collection 2
  • Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
  • Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
  • Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

Mejor Juego Familiar (Best Family Game)

  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • LEGO Party!
  • LEGO Voyagers
  • Mario Kart World
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
  • Split Fiction

Mejor Juego de Simulación/Estrategia (Best Sim/Strategy Game)

  • The Alters
  • Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
  • Jurassic World Evolution 3
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VII
  • Tempest Rising
  • Two Point Museum

Mejor Juego Continuo (Best Ongoing Game)

  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • Marvel Rivals
  • No Man’s Sky

