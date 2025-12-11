Es jueves 11 de diciembre y el mundo entero está atento a The Game Awards 2025, la ceremonia que no solo celebra los mejores títulos y creadores, sino que también nos bombardea con anuncios y gameplays exclusivos de los juegos que definirán el futuro. Aquí te contamos todo lo que tienes que saber del evento.
Hora de inicio del The Game Awards 2025 en vivo
- México (CDMX): 7:00 PM (19:00)
- Perú: 8:00 PM (20:00)
- Colombia: 8:00 PM (20:00)
- Ecuador: 8:00 PM (20:00)
- Panamá: 8:00 PM (20:00)
- Venezuela: 9:00 PM (21:00)
- Bolivia: 9:00 PM (21:00)
- Puerto Rico: 9:00 PM (21:00)
- Argentina: 10:00 PM (22:00)
- Chile: 10:00 PM (22:00)
- Uruguay: 10:00 PM (22:00)
- Paraguay: 10:00 PM (22:00)
- España (Península): 2:00 AM (Madrugada del viernes 12)
- España (Canarias): 1:00 AM (Madrugada del viernes 12)
Ver los The Game Awards 2025 en vivo
Dónde ver lo The Game Awards 2025
La transmisión oficial estará disponible a nivel mundial en alta calidad (4K y 60 FPS) en:
- YouTube (Transmisión oficial en 4K y 60 FPS)
- Twitch (Canal oficial de The Game Awards)
- Prime Video (Amazon): Por primera vez, el evento también se transmitirá en esta plataforma de streaming.
- Otras plataformas: También estará disponible en Steam, X (Twitter), TikTok Live, Facebook Live, Instagram y Kick.
Lista Completa de Nominaciones de The Game Awards 2025
Categorías Principales
Juego del Año (Game of the Year - GOTY)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Mejor Dirección (Best Game Direction)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Split Fiction
Mejor Narrativa (Best Narrative)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Silent Hill f
Mejor Actuación (Best Performance)
- Ben Starr (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
- Charlie Cox (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
- Erika Ishii (Ghost of Yōtei)
- Jennifer English (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
- Konatsu Kato (Silent Hill f)
- Troy Baker (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle)
Mejor Dirección de Arte (Best Art Direction)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Juego Más Esperado (Most Anticipated Game)
- 007 First Light
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Witcher IV
Categorías de Género
Mejor Juego de Acción (Best Action Game)
- Battlefield 6
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Hades II
- Ninja Gaiden 4
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura (Best Action/Adventure Game)
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Split Fiction
Mejor RPG (Best RPG)
- Avowed
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- The Outer Worlds 2
Mejor Juego Independiente (Best Indie Game)
- Absolum
- Ball x Pit
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Mejor Juego de Lucha (Best Fighting Game)
- 2XKO
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage
Mejor Juego Familiar (Best Family Game)
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- LEGO Party!
- LEGO Voyagers
- Mario Kart World
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- Split Fiction
Mejor Juego de Simulación/Estrategia (Best Sim/Strategy Game)
- The Alters
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII
- Tempest Rising
- Two Point Museum
Mejor Juego Continuo (Best Ongoing Game)
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- Marvel Rivals
- No Man’s Sky
