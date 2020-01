I feel Billie Eilish's pain! I wore baggy clothes sometimes to hide the fact that I was heavy chested (still am) because I was uncomfortable by the unwanted attention I received at 15/16. If it wasn't already clear, society needs to stop sexualizing teenage girls! #MondayThoughts https://t.co/sPqDplFAHB pic.twitter.com/14cMjPuWU5