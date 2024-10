🇰🇵🇰🇷North Korea blew up parts of the Gyeongui Line and Donghae Line, which connect the two Koreas, around 12:00 p.m. local time, just north of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.



South Korean forces conducted a responsive firing… pic.twitter.com/eAd4v1MEIY