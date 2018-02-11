Jennifer Aniston cumple 49 años en su mejor momento | VIDEO

Jennifer Aniston cumple hoy 49 años en uno de sus mejores momentos profesionales y personales.
Este 2018, la actriz regresará a la TV con su primer proyecto para la pantalla chica en 10 años: una serie sin nombre oficial anunciado que ya ha sido comprada por Apple y que contará también con Reese Whiterspoon en rol protagónico.
A la par, trabaja en un proyecto con Sophie Goodhart sobre una pareja de los suburbios que busca recuperar la vitalidad de su juventud. El filme será producido por STX Entertainment, los mismos detrás del éxito de "Bad Moms" ("El club de las madres rebeldes").
Jennifer Aniston tiene una relación amorosa con el actor Justin Theraux desde hace más de cinco años. Juntos comparten una mansión en Bel Air, que recientemente se animaron a mostrar en una revista de arquitectura.
Although Jennifer Aniston’s career remains as big as ever (next up she plays a former beauty-pageant queen in the indie comedy Dumplin’), the life and home she has built keep her priorities in order. “There was a time when I thought there was something romantic about picking up and trotting off somewhere different every three months. Now I’m becoming more particular about the projects I take,” she says. “I look around at my husband and my dogs and our home, and there’s nowhere else I want to be.” Sundays at the Aniston-Theroux home are reserved for cooking and frolicking by the pool with friends, children, and dogs. “We put out a mean taco bar, and the chili’s pretty good in the colder months,” the actress says. Get a closer look at their home through the #linkinbio Photo by @francoisdischinger; design by @stephenshadley; text by @mayer.rus
Aunque tiene varios títulos en su filmografía, Jennifer Aniston es todavía recordada por su rol de Rachel en "Friends".
En una entrevista con Ellen DeGeneres, la actriz dijo sobre una posible reunión del elenco en TV: "Todo es posible. Si George Clooney se casó, cualquier cosa puede pasar".
