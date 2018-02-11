Jennifer Aniston cumple 49 años en su mejor momento | VIDEO

Módulos Temas Día
Jennifer Aniston cumple 49 años en su mejor momento

La actriz estadounidense celebra un año más de vida con varios proyectos en cine y TV

Jennifer Aniston

Un homenaje a Jennifer Aniston por sus 49 años. (Fuente: El Comercio)

Redacción EC

Jennifer Aniston cumple hoy 49 años en uno de sus mejores momentos profesionales y personales. 

Este 2018, la actriz regresará a la TV con su primer proyecto para la pantalla chica en 10 años: una serie sin nombre oficial anunciado que ya ha sido comprada por Apple y que contará también con Reese Whiterspoon en rol protagónico.

A la par, trabaja en un proyecto con Sophie Goodhart sobre una pareja de los suburbios que busca recuperar la vitalidad de su juventud. El filme será producido por STX Entertainment, los mismos detrás del éxito de "Bad Moms" ("El club de las madres rebeldes").

Jennifer Aniston tiene una relación amorosa con el actor Justin Theraux desde hace más de cinco años. Juntos comparten una mansión en Bel Air, que recientemente se animaron a mostrar en una revista de arquitectura.

Aunque tiene varios títulos en su filmografía, Jennifer Aniston es todavía recordada por su rol de Rachel en "Friends".

En una entrevista con Ellen DeGeneres, la actriz dijo sobre una posible reunión del elenco en TV: "Todo es posible. Si George Clooney se casó, cualquier cosa puede pasar".

Jennifer Aniston

