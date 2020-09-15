La edición número 72 de los premios Emmy se realizará de forma virtual (Mark Ralston para AFP)
Redacción TV+

La ceremonia de los premios se realizará este domingo 20 de septiembre y será conducida por el famoso presentador Jimmy Kimmel. Entre las series más nominadas se encuentran “Watchmen” de HBO y la comedia “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” de Amazon Prime Video.

Este año, debido a la crisis del coronavirus, las plataformas streaming han incrementado su consumo generando una fuerte competencia. Sobre todo, con la entrada al mercado de plataformas como Disney+ y Apple TV+.

La plataforma tiene 160 nominaciones y está marcando el liderazgo, superando a HBO que cuenta con 107 nominaciones.

Por otro lado, algunos de los actores y actrices que se encuentran nominados a estos premios son Zendaya de “Euphoria”, Jason Bateman de “Ozark”, Ramy Youssef de “Ramy” y Shira Haas de “Poco Ortodoxa”.

LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINACIONES:

Mejor serie de comedia

  • “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
  • “Dead to Me”
  • “The Good Place”
  • “Insecure”
  • “The Kominsky Method”
  • “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • “Schitt’s Creek”
  • “What We Do in the Shadows”

Mejor serie de drama

  • “Better Call Saul”
  • “The Crown”
  • “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • “Killing Eve”
  • “The Mandalorian”
  • “Ozark”
  • “Stranger Things”
  • “Succession”

Mejor miniserie

  • “Little Fires Everywhere”
  • “Mrs. America”
  • “Unbelievable”
  • “Unorthodox”
  • “Watchmen”

Mejor actor dramático

  • Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
  • Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
  • Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”
  • Brian Cox, “Succession”
  • Billy Porter, “Pose”
  • Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Mejor actriz dramática

  • Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
  • Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
  • Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
  • Laura Linney, “Ozark”
  • Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
  • Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Mejor actor de comedia

  • Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
  • Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”
  • Ted Danson, “The Good Place”
  • Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
  • Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
  • Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Mejor actriz de comedia

  • Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
  • Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”
  • Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
  • Issa Rae, “Insecure”
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión

  • Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”
  • Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”
  • Paul Mescal, “Normal People”
  • Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”
  • Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión

  • Cate Blanchett, “Mrs America”
  • Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”
  • Regina King, “Watchmen”
  • Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”
  • Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Mejor ‘talk show’

  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Mejor dirección en una serie de comedia

  • The Great, “The Great” (Pilot)
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio”
  • Modern Family, “Finale Part 2”
  • Ramy, “Miakhalifa.mov”
  • Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”
  • Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy”

Mejor dirección en una serie dramática

  • The Crown, “Aberfan”
  • The Crown, “Cri de Coeur”
  • Homeland, “Prisoners of War”
  • The Morning Show, “The Interview”
  • Ozark, “Fire Pink”
  • Ozark, “Su Casa Es Mi Casa”
  • Succession, “Hunting”
  • Succession, “This Is Not for Tears”

Mejor dirección en una miniserie o película

  • Little Fires Everywhere, “Find a Way”
  • Normal People, “Episode 5”
  • Unorthodox
  • Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”
  • Watchmen, “Little Fear of Lightning”
  • Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”
  • Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
  • Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
  • Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”
  • Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
  • Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”
  • Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”
  • Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”
  • Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”
  • Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

  • Nicholas Braun, “Succession”
  • Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
  • Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
  • Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
  • Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”
  • Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
  • Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

  • Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
  • Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”
  • Julia Garner, “Ozark”
  • Thandie Newton, “Westworld”
  • Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”
  • Sarah Snook, “Succession”
  • Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”
  • Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o película

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”
  • Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen”
  • Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend”
  • Louis Gossett Jr., “Watchmen”
  • Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood”
  • Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película

  • Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”
  • Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”
  • Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America”
  • Jean Smart, “Watchmen”
  • Holland Taylor, “Hollywood”
  • Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America”

Mejor guion de serie de comedia

  • The Good Place, “Whenever You’re Ready”
  • The Great, “The Great” (Pilot)"
  • Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”
  • Schitt’s Creek, “The Presidential Suite”
  • What We Do in the Shadows, “Ghosts”
  • What We Do in the Shadows, “On the Run”
  • What We Do in the Shadows, “Collaboration”

Mejor guion de serie dramática

  • Better Call Saul, “Bad Choice Road”
  • Better Call Saul, “Bagman”
  • The Crown, “Aberfan”
  • Ozark, “All In”
  • Ozark, “Boss Fight”
  • Ozark, “Fire Pink”
  • Succession, “This Is Not for Tears”

Mejor guion de miniserie o película

  • Mrs. America, “Shirley”
  • Normal People, “Episode 3”
  • Unbelievable, “Episode 1”
  • Unorthodox, “Part One”
  • Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”

