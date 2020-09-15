La ceremonia de los premios Emmy 2020 se realizará este domingo 20 de septiembre y será conducida por el famoso presentador Jimmy Kimmel. Entre las series más nominadas se encuentran “Watchmen” de HBO y la comedia “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” de Amazon Prime Video.
Este año, debido a la crisis del coronavirus, las plataformas streaming han incrementado su consumo generando una fuerte competencia. Sobre todo, con la entrada al mercado de plataformas como Disney+ y Apple TV+.
La plataforma Netflix tiene 160 nominaciones y está marcando el liderazgo, superando a HBO que cuenta con 107 nominaciones.
Por otro lado, algunos de los actores y actrices que se encuentran nominados a estos premios son Zendaya de “Euphoria”, Jason Bateman de “Ozark”, Ramy Youssef de “Ramy” y Shira Haas de “Poco Ortodoxa”.
LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINACIONES:
Mejor serie de comedia
- “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
- “Dead to Me”
- “The Good Place”
- “Insecure”
- “The Kominsky Method”
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- “Schitt’s Creek”
- “What We Do in the Shadows”
Mejor serie de drama
- “Better Call Saul”
- “The Crown”
- “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- “Killing Eve”
- “The Mandalorian”
- “Ozark”
- “Stranger Things”
- “Succession”
Mejor miniserie
- “Little Fires Everywhere”
- “Mrs. America”
- “Unbelievable”
- “Unorthodox”
- “Watchmen”
Mejor actor dramático
- Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
- Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
- Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”
- Brian Cox, “Succession”
- Billy Porter, “Pose”
- Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Mejor actriz dramática
- Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
- Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
- Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
- Laura Linney, “Ozark”
- Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
- Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Mejor actor de comedia
- Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
- Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”
- Ted Danson, “The Good Place”
- Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
- Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
- Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
Mejor actriz de comedia
- Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”
- Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
- Issa Rae, “Insecure”
- Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”
Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión
- Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”
- Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”
- Paul Mescal, “Normal People”
- Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”
- Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”
Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión
- Cate Blanchett, “Mrs America”
- Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”
- Regina King, “Watchmen”
- Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”
- Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”
Mejor ‘talk show’
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Mejor dirección en una serie de comedia
- The Great, “The Great” (Pilot)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio”
- Modern Family, “Finale Part 2”
- Ramy, “Miakhalifa.mov”
- Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”
- Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy”
Mejor dirección en una serie dramática
- The Crown, “Aberfan”
- The Crown, “Cri de Coeur”
- Homeland, “Prisoners of War”
- The Morning Show, “The Interview”
- Ozark, “Fire Pink”
- Ozark, “Su Casa Es Mi Casa”
- Succession, “Hunting”
- Succession, “This Is Not for Tears”
Mejor dirección en una miniserie o película
- Little Fires Everywhere, “Find a Way”
- Normal People, “Episode 5”
- Unorthodox
- Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”
- Watchmen, “Little Fear of Lightning”
- Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”
- Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
- Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
- Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”
- Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
- Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”
- Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”
- Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
- Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”
- Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”
- Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática
- Nicholas Braun, “Succession”
- Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
- Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
- Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
- Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”
- Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
- Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática
- Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
- Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”
- Julia Garner, “Ozark”
- Thandie Newton, “Westworld”
- Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”
- Sarah Snook, “Succession”
- Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”
- Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o película
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”
- Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen”
- Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend”
- Louis Gossett Jr., “Watchmen”
- Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood”
- Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”
Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película
- Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”
- Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”
- Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America”
- Jean Smart, “Watchmen”
- Holland Taylor, “Hollywood”
- Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America”
Mejor guion de serie de comedia
- The Good Place, “Whenever You’re Ready”
- The Great, “The Great” (Pilot)"
- Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”
- Schitt’s Creek, “The Presidential Suite”
- What We Do in the Shadows, “Ghosts”
- What We Do in the Shadows, “On the Run”
- What We Do in the Shadows, “Collaboration”
Mejor guion de serie dramática
- Better Call Saul, “Bad Choice Road”
- Better Call Saul, “Bagman”
- The Crown, “Aberfan”
- Ozark, “All In”
- Ozark, “Boss Fight”
- Ozark, “Fire Pink”
- Succession, “This Is Not for Tears”
Mejor guion de miniserie o película
- Mrs. America, “Shirley”
- Normal People, “Episode 3”
- Unbelievable, “Episode 1”
- Unorthodox, “Part One”
- Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”
