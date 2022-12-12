La edición 80 de los Globos de Oro se llevará a cabo el próximo martes 10 de enero de 2023. Frente a la expectativa sobre lo que podría suceder en la nueva entrega por parte de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, este lunes se conocieron a los nominados para el mayor premio de la televisión.
El anuncio de los competidores en estos premios está a cargo de la comediante Mayan Lopez y la actriz Selenis Leyva, quienes participan de la serie “Lopez vs. Lopez” de NBC. Esta es la lista completa de los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2023.
Mejor serie limitada de televisión, antología o película para Televisión
- Black Bird
- Dahmer
- The Dopout
- Pam and Tommy
- The White Lotus: Sicily
Mejor actor en una Serie Limitada, Antología o Película para Televisión
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan, pam y tommy
Mejor actor secundario en una Serie Limitada, Antología o Película para Televisión
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen, Pam y Tommy
Mejor actriz en una Serie Limitada, antología o película para televisión
- Jessica Chastain, George y Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventando a Anna
- Lily james, Pam y Tommy
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried, La Abandonada
Mejor actriz secundaria en una Serie Limitada, antología o película para televisión
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Mejor Serie de Televisión - Musical o Comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Mejor actor en una Serie de Televisión - Musical o Comedia
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor actriz en una Serie de Televisión - Musical o Comedia
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuco, THe Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Mejor película - Idioma no inglés
- RRR (India)
- Todo tranquilo en el frente occidental (Alemania)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Cerrar (Bélgica)
- Decisión de irse (Corea del Sur)
Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Mejor actor secundario en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama
- John Lithgow, The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
- John Turturro, Severance
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Mejor película
- Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Mejor partitura original - Película
- Alexandre Desplat, Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
- John Williams, Los Fabelmans
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Mejor guion: película
- Todd Field, Tár
- Tony Kushner y Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión - Drama
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión - Drama
- Jeff Bridger, The Old Man
- Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
Mejor actor en una película musical o comedia
- Diego Calva, Babylon
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver, White Noise
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Mejor película
- Avatar: El camino del agua
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- TárTop Gun: Maverick
Mejor director de película
- James Cameron, Avatar: El camino del agua
- Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Mejor Serie de Televisión - Drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Mejor actriz secundaria en película
- Angela Bassett, Pantera Negra: Wakanda por siempre
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Dolly De León, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Mejor actor secundaria en película
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barr Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan, Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Mejor Canción Original - Película
- “Carolina”, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
- “Ciao Papa”, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro)
- “Hold My Hand”, Lady Gaga y Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
- “Lift Me Up”, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna y Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- “Naatu Naatu”, Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión - Drama
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel secundario en cualquier película
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Mejor actriz en una película dramática
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Mejor actor en una película dramática
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Hugh Jackman, The Son
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Mejor película musical o comedia
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A knieves out mystery
- Triangle of sadness
Mejor actor en una película musical o comedia
- Diego Calva, Babylon
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A knieves out mystery
- Adam Driver, White Noise
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Mejor actriz en una película musical o comedia
- Margot Robbie, Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
