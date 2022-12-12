La gala principal de los Globos de Oro 2023 se realizarán el próximo 10 de enero. (Fotos: HBO Max/Netflix)
La edición 80 de los se llevará a cabo el próximo martes 10 de enero de 2023. Frente a la expectativa sobre lo que podría suceder en la nueva entrega por parte de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, este lunes se conocieron a los nominados para el mayor premio de la televisión.

El anuncio de los competidores en estos premios está a cargo de la comediante Mayan Lopez y la actriz Selenis Leyva, quienes participan de la serie “Lopez vs. Lopez” de NBC. Esta es la lista completa de los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2023.

Mejor serie limitada de televisión, antología o película para Televisión

  • Black Bird
  • Dahmer
  • The Dopout
  • Pam and Tommy
  • The White Lotus: Sicily

Mejor actor en una Serie Limitada, Antología o Película para Televisión

  • Taron Egerton, Black Bird
  • Colin Firth, The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Sebastian Stan, pam y tommy

Mejor actor secundario en una Serie Limitada, Antología o Película para Televisión

  • F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
  • Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
  • Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
  • Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Seth Rogen, Pam y Tommy

Mejor actriz en una Serie Limitada, antología o película para televisión

  • Jessica Chastain, George y Tammy
  • Julia Garner, Inventando a Anna
  • Lily james, Pam y Tommy
  • Julia Roberts, Gaslit
  • Amanda Seyfried, La Abandonada

Mejor actriz secundaria en una Serie Limitada, antología o película para televisión

  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
  • Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Niecy Nash-Betts, Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer
  • Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Mejor Serie de Televisión - Musical o Comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Wednesday

Mejor actor en una Serie de Televisión - Musical o Comedia

  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor actriz en una Serie de Televisión - Musical o Comedia

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuco, THe Flight Attendant
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Mejor película - Idioma no inglés

  • RRR (India)
  • Todo tranquilo en el frente occidental (Alemania)
  • Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
  • Cerrar (Bélgica)
  • Decisión de irse (Corea del Sur)

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama

  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Julia Garner, Ozark
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Mejor actor secundario en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama

  • John Lithgow, The Old Man
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
  • John Turturro, Severance
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler, Barry

Mejor película

  • Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro
  • Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red

Mejor partitura original - Película

  • Alexandre Desplat, Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
  • Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
  • John Williams, Los Fabelmans
  • Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Mejor guion: película

  • Todd Field, Tár
  • Tony Kushner y Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión - Drama

  • Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
  • Laura Linney, Ozark
  • Imelda Staunton, The Crown
  • Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
  • Zendaya, Euphoria

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión - Drama

  • Jeff Bridger, The Old Man
  • Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
  • Diego Luna, Andor
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott, Severance

Mejor actor en una película musical o comedia

  • Diego Calva, Babylon
  • Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Adam Driver, White Noise
  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Mejor película

  • Avatar: El camino del agua
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans
  • TárTop Gun: Maverick

Mejor director de película

  • James Cameron, Avatar: El camino del agua
  • Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Mejor Serie de Televisión - Drama

  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House of the Dragon
  • Ozark
  • Severance

Mejor actriz secundaria en película

  • Angela Bassett, Pantera Negra: Wakanda por siempre
  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • Dolly De León, Triangle of Sadness
  • Carey Mulligan, She Said

Mejor actor secundaria en película

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Barr Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brad Pitt, Babylon
  • Ke Huy Quan, Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Mejor Canción Original - Película

  • “Carolina”, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
  • “Ciao Papa”, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro)
  • “Hold My Hand”, Lady Gaga y Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
  • “Lift Me Up”, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna y Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
  • “Naatu Naatu”, Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión - Drama

  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
  • Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
  • Diego Luna, Andor
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott, Severance

Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel secundario en cualquier película

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brad Pitt, Babylon
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Mejor actriz en una película dramática

  • Cate Blanchett, Tár
  • Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
  • Viola Davis, The Woman King
  • Ana de Armas, Blonde
  • Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Mejor actor en una película dramática

  • Austin Butler, Elvis
  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale
  • Hugh Jackman, The Son
  • Bill Nighy, Living
  • Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Mejor película musical o comedia

  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Glass Onion: A knieves out mystery
  • Triangle of sadness

Mejor actor en una película musical o comedia

  • Diego Calva, Babylon
  • Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A knieves out mystery
  • Adam Driver, White Noise
  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Mejor actriz en una película musical o comedia

  • Margot Robbie, Babylon
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
  • Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
  • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

