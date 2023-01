NEW YORK - OCTOBER 5: The movie "Breakfast at Tiffany's", directed by Blake Edwards and based on the novel by Truman Capote. Seen here, Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly during the opening sequence, pausing in front of Tiffany's jewelry store in New York City. Initial theatrical release October 5, 1961. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

CBS Photo Archive