🔗:https://t.co/VUvytlBI9l

Liam Neeson tells PEOPLE about his iconic career and retiring his ‘particular set of skills’ in action movies. ‘I’m 72 — it has to stop at some stage,’ the ‘Absolution’ actor says, also teasing his upcoming ‘Naked Gun’ reboot in this week’s cover story. pic.twitter.com/YauXRPshv7