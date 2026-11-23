“The Game Awards”, la ceremonia más prestigiosa de la industria de los videojuegos, publicó recientemente la lista de todos los títulos nominados a sus premios.
“The Game Awards”, la ceremonia más prestigiosa de la industria de los videojuegos, publicó recientemente la lista de todos los títulos nominados a sus premios.
Mitad galardón y mitad vitrina para los juegos del próximo año, la ceremonia creada y conducida por Geoff Keighley tendrá lugar este 10 de diciembre en el Teatro Peackock de Los Ángeles a las 7:30 p.m. (hora de Lima).
Sin embargo, como es costumbre, el evento también tendrá una transmisión en vivo por el canal de YouTube “thegameawards” para que público de todo el mundo pueda disfrutarla.
Aquí la lista de los nominados con sus categorías:
Juego del Año
- “Resident Evil Requiem”
- “007 First Light”
- “Control Resonant”
- “Grand Theft Auto VI”
- “Phantom Blade Zero”
- “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time”
Mejor Dirección de Juego
- “Control Resonant”
- “Grand Theft Auto VI”
- “Phantom Blade Zero”
- “Pragmata”
- “Resident Evil Requiem”
Mejor Narrativa
- “007 First Light”
- “Control Resonant”
- “Grand Theft Auto VI”
- “Resident Evil Requiem”
- “The Blood of Dawnwalker”
Mejor Dirección de Arte
- “Control Resonant”
- “Grand Theft Auto VI”
- “Mouse: P.I. For Hire”
- “Phantom Blade Zero”
- “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time”
Mejor Score y Música
- “Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve”
- “Grand Theft Auto VI”
- “Mixtape”
- “Phantom Blade Zero”
- “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time”
Mejor Diseño de Audio
- “Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve”
- “Control Resonant”
- “Grand Theft Auto VI”
- “Resident Evil Requiem”
- “Star Wars: Galactic Racer”
Mejor Interpretación
- “Angela Sant’Albano” (“Resident Evil Requiem”)
- “Liam McIntyre” (“Marvel’s Wolverine”)
- “Manni L. Perez” (“Grand Theft Auto VI”)
- “Patrick Gibson” (“007 First Light”)
- “Rahul Kohli” (“Saros”)
Innovación y Accesibilidad
- “Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced”
- “Forza Horizon 6”
- “Gears of War: E-Day”
- “Marvel’s Wolverine”
- “Rhythm Heaven Groove”
Games for Impact
- “Big Walk”
- “Cairn”
- “Forever Ago”
- “Life is Strange: Reunion”
- “lily’s world XD”
- “Mixtape”
Mejor Juego en Curso
- “Arc Raiders”
- “Final Fantasy XIV”
- “Fortnite”
- “No Man’s Sky”
- “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt”
Mejor Creación de Usuarios
- “A Dream of Silence: Revamped”
- “Create Aeronautics”
- “Nopixel V”
- “Star Wars: Droid Tycoon”
- “TTK Testing”
Mejor Soporte y Comunidad
- “Crimson Desert”
- “Helldivers 2”
- “No Man’s Sky”
- “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt”
- “Warframe”
Mejor Juego Indie
- “Big Walk”
- “Cairn”
- “Denshattack!”
- “Mewgenics”
- “Mina the Hollower”
Mejor Debut Indie
- “Dressmaker”
- “Esoteric Ebb”
- “Orbitals”
- “Replaced”
- “Mina the Hollower”
Mejor Juego para móviles
- “Arknights: Endfield”
- “Monster Hunter Outlanders”
- “Neverness to Everness”
- “Pokémon Champions”
- “Where Winds Meet”
Mejor Juego VR/AR
- “Forefront”
- “Into the Radius 2”
- “Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes”
- “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City”
- “Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow”
Mejor Juego de Acción
- “Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve”
- “Gears of War: E-Day”
- “Onimusha: Way of the Sword”
- “Phantom Blade Zero”
- “Saros”
Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura
- “007 First Light”
- “Control Resonant”
- “Grand Theft Auto VI”
- “Pragmata”
- “Resident Evil Requiem”
- “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time”
Mejor Juego de Rol (RPG)
- “Final Fantasy Resonance”
- “Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave”
- “Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection”
- “The Blood of Dawnwalker”
- “Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter”
Mejor Juego de Peleas
- “2XKO”
- “Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game”
- “Invincible VS”
- “Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls”
- “My Hero Academia: All’s Justice”
Mejor Juego Familiar
- “Big Walk”
- “Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight”
- “Nintendo Switch Sports Resort”
- “Pokémon Pokopia”
- “Yoshi and the Mysterious Book”
Mejor Juego de Simulación/Estrategia
- “Mewgenics”
- “Planet Zoo 2”
- “Pokémon Pokopia”
- “Slay the Spire 2”
- “Star Wars Zero Company”
Mejor Juego de Deportes/Carreras
- “EA Sports FC 27”
- “Forza Horizon 6”
- “Nintendo Switch Sports Resort”
- “Screamer”
- “Star Wars: Galactic Racer”
Mejor Juego Multijugador
- “Big Walk”
- “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4”
- “Gears of War: E-Day”
- “Marathon”
- “Mecca Chameleon”
- “Orbitals”
Mejor Adaptación
- “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Season 2”
- “Fallout Season 2”
- “Mortal Kombat II”
- “Resident Evil”
- “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie”
Mejor Juego Anticipado
- “Fable” (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)
- “Final Fantasy VII Revelation” (Square Enix)
- “God of War Laufey” (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive)
- “Resident Evil Veronica” (Capcom)
- “The Witcher 4” (CD Projekt Red)
Mejor Juego Esports
- “Counter-Strike 2”
- “DOTA 2”
- “League of Legends”
- “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang”
- “Valorant”
- “GTA 6″: ciberdelincuentes aprovechan lanzamiento del juego para cometer sus fechorías
- Oppo Find X10: dos cámaras de 200MP y un zoom de 120X que destaca en el procesamiento de imagen | RESEÑA
- Latinoamérica registró 592 millones de ataques de malware en un año, 18% menos que el período anterior
- Adolescentes peruanos que crearon Ñawi cuentan cómo funciona su innovador proyecto
- La IA está siendo gobernada de una manera “medieval”, denuncia la ONU
NoticiasInformación basada en hechos y verificada de primera mano por el reportero, o reportada y verificada por fuentes expertas.