Instagram: así recordó James Van Der Beek los 20 años de "Dawson's Creek"

Captura de imagen de la intro de la serie "Dawson's Creek" que este año cumple veinte años de estreno. 

Redacción EC

A veinte años de su estreno, James Van Der Beek, el actor que interpretaba al protagonista de "Dawson's Creek", utilizó su cuenta en Instagram para rememorar lo mucho que le significó trabajar en la recordada ficción.

"Escuadrón 97. A estas personas las había conocido solo siete días antes de que sacaran esta foto. Esta semana se cumplen veinte años. El piloto que grabamos en ese pequeño pueblo para ese canal que estaba despegando, cambió nuestras vidas y lanzó nuestras carreras", escribió.

Conmovido y con un dejo de nostalgia, Van Der Beek agregó: "Les agradezco especialmente a los fans del programa. Es una relación curiosa la que tenemos. sus recuerdos de esto tienen que ver con lo que se vio delante de las cámaras, mientras que los míos en su mayoría tienen que ver con lo que pasaba detrás de cámaras. Así que muchas gracias a aquellos que alguna vez mostraron su aprecio por el trabajo que hicimos. Me llena de orgullo estar vinculado con estas tres excelentes personas (y con el resto del elenco) y me enorgullece haber sido parte de "Dawson's Creek". Esto siempre tendrá un lugarcito muy especial en mi corazón".

La publicación inmediatamente recibió miles de "Me gusta" y muchos seguidores de la serie le escribieron al actor sentidos textos comentándole lo mucho que significó "Dawson's Creek" en sus vidas.

"Dawson’s Creek" fue estrenada en 1998 y narraba las vivencias de cuatro adolescentes dentro de la ciudad ficticia de Capeside. Además de Van Der Beek, la serie era protagonizada por Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson y Michelle Williams.

Tras seis temporadas al aire, se despidió de las pantallas en 2003.

