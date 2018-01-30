Instagram: así recordó James Van Der Beek los 20 años de "Dawson's Creek"

A veinte años de su estreno, James Van Der Beek, el actor que interpretaba al protagonista de "Dawson's Creek", utilizó su cuenta en Instagram para rememorar lo mucho que le significó trabajar en la recordada ficción.
"Escuadrón 97. A estas personas las había conocido solo siete días antes de que sacaran esta foto. Esta semana se cumplen veinte años. El piloto que grabamos en ese pequeño pueblo para ese canal que estaba despegando, cambió nuestras vidas y lanzó nuestras carreras", escribió.
Conmovido y con un dejo de nostalgia, Van Der Beek agregó: "Les agradezco especialmente a los fans del programa. Es una relación curiosa la que tenemos. sus recuerdos de esto tienen que ver con lo que se vio delante de las cámaras, mientras que los míos en su mayoría tienen que ver con lo que pasaba detrás de cámaras. Así que muchas gracias a aquellos que alguna vez mostraron su aprecio por el trabajo que hicimos. Me llena de orgullo estar vinculado con estas tres excelentes personas (y con el resto del elenco) y me enorgullece haber sido parte de "Dawson's Creek". Esto siempre tendrá un lugarcito muy especial en mi corazón".
#tbt Squad ‘97. I’d known these people all of 7 days when this pic was taken. 20 years ago this week 😱 the little pilot we shot in that small town for that fledgling network aired, changed our lives and launched our careers. Thank you to the Wilmington, North Carolina crew and community who raised us & kept us sane, thank you to the many talented writers and producers who gave of your hearts talents and put up with us. And thank you especially to the fans of the show. It’s a funny relationship we have... your experience of this project is what you saw on camera, while my memories are mostly what I experienced off of it. And yes, it’s true that I haven’t seen most episodes (it became healthier at a certain point to just commit 100% on the day and let it go completely), but the beauty of this arrangement is that my impression of the show now is what you’ve all reflected back to me over the years... and it’s been lovely to witness. So thank you to anyone who’s ever expressed appreciation for the work we did - it makes me feel proud to be associated with these three fine people (and the rest of the cast), and proud to have been a part of #DawsonsCreek. This one will always have a special little place in my heart.
La publicación inmediatamente recibió miles de "Me gusta" y muchos seguidores de la serie le escribieron al actor sentidos textos comentándole lo mucho que significó "Dawson's Creek" en sus vidas.
"Dawson’s Creek" fue estrenada en 1998 y narraba las vivencias de cuatro adolescentes dentro de la ciudad ficticia de Capeside. Además de Van Der Beek, la serie era protagonizada por Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson y Michelle Williams.
Tras seis temporadas al aire, se despidió de las pantallas en 2003.
