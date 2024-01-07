Golden Globes
2024
HBO Max
Premiación
Apto para todos
Se realizó la primera premiación del año, los Golden Globes 2024, en donde muchos actores y actrices de series y películas se llevaron los máximos galardones tras una tremenda contienda en donde solamente los mejores prevalecieron por las diversas cintas que hicieron en el año anterior. ¿Quiénes fueron los ganadores de la noche? Aquí te lo contamos.
Lista de ganadores de los Golden Globes 2024
Mejor Director
- Bradley Cooper - MAESTRO
- Celine Song - PAST LIVES
- Christopher Nolan - OPPENHEIMER
- Greta Gerwig - BARBIE
- Martin Scorsese - KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
- Yorgos Lanthimos - POOR THINGS
Mejor Película Animada
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Suzume
- Wish
Mejor Película Drama
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
Mejor Película Musical o Comedia
- Air
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Poor Things
Mejor Película en idioma no inglés
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Fallen Leaves
- Io Capitano
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor Banda Sonora Original
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - DANIEL PEMBERTON
- Poor Things - JERSKIN FENDRIX
- The Boy and the Heron - JOE HISAISHI
- Oppenheimer - LUDWIG GÖRANSSON
- The Zone of Interest - MICA LEVI
- Killers of the Flower Moon - ROBBIE ROBERTSON
Mejor Canción Original
- Addicted to Romance - BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
- Dance the Night - MARK RONSON, ANDREW WYATT, DUA LIPA, CAROLINE AILIN
- I’m Just Ken - MARK RONSON, ANDREW WYATT
- Peaches - JACK BLACK, AARON HORVATH, MICHAEL JELENIC, ERIC OSMOND, JOHN SPIKER
- Road to Freedom - LENNY KRAVITZ
- What Was I Made For? - BILLIE EILISH, FINNEAS O’CONNELL
Mejor Actriz Drama
- Annette Bening - NYAD
- Cailee Spaeny - PRISCILLA
- Carey Mulligan - MAESTRO
- Greta Lee - PAST LIVES
- Lily Gladstone - KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
- Sandra Hüller - ANATOMY OF A FALL
Mejor Actriz - Musical o Comedia
- Alma Pöysti - FALLEN LEAVES
- Emma Stone - POOR THINGS
- Fantasia Barrino - THE COLOR PURPLE (2023)
- Jennifer Lawrence - NO HARD FEELINGS
- Margot Robbie - BARBIE
- Natalie Portman - MAY DECEMBER
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph - THE HOLDOVERS
- Danielle Brooks - THE COLOR PURPLE (2023)
- Emily Blunt - OPPENHEIMER
- Jodie Foster - NYAD
- Julianne Moore - MAY DECEMBER
- Rosamund Pike - SALTBURN
Mejor Actor Drama
- Andrew Scott - ALL OF US STRANGERS
- Barry Keoghan - SALTBURN
- Bradley Cooper - MAESTRO
- Cillian Murphy - OPPENHEIMER
- Colman Domingo - RUSTIN
- Leonardo DiCaprio - KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
Mejor Actor Musical o Comedia
- Jeffrey Wright - AMERICAN FICTION
- Joaquin Phoenix - BEAU IS AFRAID
- Matt Damon - AIR
- Nicolas Cage - DREAM SCENARIO
- Paul Giamatti - THE HOLDOVERS
- Timothée Chalamet - WONKA
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Charles Melton - MAY DECEMBER
- Mark Ruffalo - POOR THINGS
- Robert De Niro - KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
- Robert Downey Jr. - OPPENHEIMER
- Ryan Gosling - BARBIE
- Willem Dafoe - POOR THINGS
Mejor Guion
- Anatomy of a Fall - JUSTINE TRIET, ARTHUR HARARI
- Barbie - GRETA GERWIG, NOAH BAUMBACH
- Killers of the Flower Moon - ERIC ROTH, MARTIN SCORSESE
- Oppenheimer - CHRISTOPHER NOLAN
- Past Lives - CELINE SONG
- Poor Things - TONY MCNAMARA
Logro cinematográfico y de taquilla
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Mejor Actriz de Reparto (Serie)
- Abby Elliott - THE BEAR
- Christina Ricci - YELLOWJACKETS
- Elizabeth Debicki - THE CROWN
- Hannah Waddingham - TED LASSO
- J. Smith-Cameron - SUCCESSION
- Meryl Streep - ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
Mejor Actriz en una serie musical o comedia
- Ayo Edebiri - THE BEAR
- Elle Fanning, THE GREAT
- Natasha Lyonne - POKER FACE
- Quinta Brunson - ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
- Rachel Brosnahan - THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
- Selena Gomez - ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
Mejor Actriz en una serie de drama
- Bella Ramsey - THE LAST OF US
- Emma Stone - THE CURSE
- Helen Mirren - 1923
- Imelda Staunton - THE CROWN
- Keri Russell - THE DIPLOMAT
- Sarah Snook - SUCCESSION
Mejor Actriz (miniserie, serie de antología o película para televisión)
- Brie Larson - LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY
- Ali Wong - BEEF
- Elizabeth Olsen - LOVE & DEATH
- Juno Temple - FARGO
- Rachel Weisz - DEAD RINGERS
- Riley Keough - DAISY JONES AND THE SIX
Mejor Actor (miniserie, serie de antología o película para televisión)
- David Oyelowo - LAWMEN: BASS REEVES
- Jon Hamm - FARGO
- Matt Bomer - FELLOW TRAVELERS
- Sam Claflin - DAISY JONES AND THE SIX
- Steven Yeun - BEEF
- Woody Harrelson - WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS
Mejor Actor de Reparto (Serie)
- Alan Ruck - SUCCESSION
- Alexander Skarsgård - SUCCESSION
- Billy Crudup - THE MORNING SHOW
- Ebon Moss–Bachrach - THE BEAR
- James Marsden - JURY DUTY
- Matthew Macfadyen - SUCCESSION
Mejor Actor en una serie musical o comedia
- Bill Hader - BARRY
- Jason Segel - SHRINKING
- Jason Sudeikis - TED LASSO
- Jeremy White - THE BEAR
- Martin Short - ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
- Steve Martin - ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
Mejor Actor en una serie de drama
- Brian Cox - SUCCESSION
- Dominic West - THE CROWN
- Gary Oldman - SLOW HORSES
- Jeremy Strong - SUCCESSION
- Kieran Culkin - SUCCESSION
- Pedro Pascal - THE LAST OF US
Mejor Performance en Stand-Up Comedy en Televisión
- Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact - AMY SCHUMER
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage - CHRIS ROCK
- Ricky Gervais: Armageddon - RICKY GERVAIS
- Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love - SARAH SILVERMAN
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I - TREVOR NOAH
- Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer - WANDA SYKES
Mejor serie limitada de televisión, serie de antología o película para televisión
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Beef
- Daisy Jones and the Six
- Fargo
- Fellow Travelers
- Lessons in Chemistry
Mejor Serie Musical o Comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
Mejor Serie Drama
- 1923
- Succession
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
¿Dónde ver la repetición de los Golden Globes 2024?
- Vía HBO Max
La plataforma de streaming, HBO Max, ha confirmado que la transmisión de los Golden Globes 2024 podrá verse exclusivamente en su streaming.
