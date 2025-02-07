Los Critics Choice Awards, considerados uno de los termómetros más acertados de cara al Oscar, se realizarán la noche de este viernes en el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California, y contará con las figuras más populares del cine y la televisión.
La comediante estadounidense Chelsea Handler, famosa por el programa de entrevistas “Chelsea Lately”, será la conductora del evento que este 2025 llega a su trigésima edición.
En el apartado de cine, “Cónclave” y “Wicked” lideran las postulaciones con 11 nominaciones, cada una; mientras en televisión “Shōgun” se perfila como la gran favorita.
En esta nota, te contamos lo que debes saber sobre los nominados.
Lista completa de nominados
Estos son todos los nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2025:
Mejor película
- “A Complete Unknown”
- “Anora”
- “The Brutalist”
- “Conclave”
- “Dune: Part Two”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “Nickel Boys”
- “Sing Sing”
- “The Substance”
- “Wicked”
Mejor actor
- Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig, “Queer”
- Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”
- Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”
- Hugh Grant, “Heretic”
Mejor actriz
- Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”
- Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste, “Hard Truths”
- Angelina Jolie, “Maria”
- Mikey Madison, “Anora”
- Demi Moore, “The Substance”
Mejor actor de reparto
- Yura Borisov, “Anora”
- Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”
- Clarence Maclin, “Sing Sing”
- Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”
- Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”
- Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II”
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Danielle Deadwyler, “The Piano Lesson”
- Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, “Nickel Boys”
- Ariana Grande, “Wicked”
- Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”
- Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”
- Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”
Mejor actriz/actor joven
- Alyla Browne, “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”
- Elliott Heffernan, “Blitz”
- Maisy Stella, “My Old Ass”
- Izaac Wang, “Didi”
- Alisha Weir, “Abigail”
- Zoe Ziegler, “Janet Planet”
Mejor elenco
- “Anora”
- “Conclave”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “Saturday Night”
- “Sing Sing”
- “Wicked”
Mejor director
- Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”
- Sean Baker, “Anora”
- Edward Berger, “Conclave”
- Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”
- Jon M. Chu, “Wicked”
- Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”
- RaMell Ross, “Nickel Boys”
- Denis Villeneuve, “Dune: Part Two”
Mejor guión
- Sean Baker, “Anora”
- Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum and Alex David, “September 5″
- Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, “The Brutalist”
- Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”
- Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”
- Justin Kuritzkes, “Challengers”
Mejor guión adaptado
- Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”
- Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, “Wicked”
- Greg Kwedar and Clint Bentley, “Sing Sing”
- RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes, “Nickel Boys”
- Peter Straughan, “Conclave”
- Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts, “Dune: Part Two”
Mejor cinematografía
- Jarin Blaschke, “Nosferatu”
- Alice Brooks, “Wicked”
- Lol Crawley, “The Brutalist”
- Stéphane Fontaine, “Conclave”
- Greig Fraser, “Dune: Part Two”
- Jomo Fray, “Nickel Boys”
Mejor diseño de producción
- Judy Becker and Patricia Cuccia, “The Brutalist”
- Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales, “Wicked”
- Suzie Davies and Cynthia Sleiter, “Conclave”
- Craig Lathrop and Beatrice Brentnerova, “Nosferatu”
- Arthur Max, Jille Azis and Elli Griff, “Gladiator II”
- Patrice Vermette and Shane Vieau, “Dune: Part Two”
Mejor edición
- Sean Baker, “Anora”
- Marco Costa, “Challengers”
- Nick Emerson, “Conclave”
- David Jancso, “The Brutalist”
- Joe Walker, “Dune: Part Two”
- Hansjörg Weißbrich, “September 5″
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Lisy Christl, “Conclave”
- Linda Muir, “Nosferatu”
- Massimo Cantini Parrini, “Maria”
- Paul Tazewell, “Wicked”
- Jacqueline West, “Dune: Part Two”
- Janty Yates, Dave Crossman, “Gladiator II”
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener and Neal Scanlan, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”
- Hair and Makeup Team, “Dune: Part Two”
- Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello and Pierre-Olivier Persin, “The Substance”
- Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth and Laura Blount, “Wicked”
- Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton and David White, “Nosferatu”
- Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman and Aaron Saucier, “A Different Man”
Mejores efectos visuales
- Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny and Neil Corbould, “Gladiator II”
- Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould and David Shirk, “Wicked”
- Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer, “Dune: Part Two”
- Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft and Peter Stubbs, “Better Man”
- Bryan Jones, Chervin Shafaghi, Pierre Olivier-Persin and Jean Miel “The Substance”
- Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story and Rodney Burke, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”
Mejor película animada
- “Flow”
- “Inside Out 2″
- “Memoir of a Snail”
- “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
- “The Wild Robot”
Mejor comedia
- “A Real Pain”
- “Deadpool & Wolverine”
- “Hit Man”
- “My Old Ass”
- “Saturday Night”
- “Thelma”
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
- “All We Imagine as Light”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “Flow”
- “I’m Still Here”
- “Kneecap”
- “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”
Mejor canción
- “Beautiful That Way” by Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus and Lykke Li, “The Last Showgirl”
- “Compress / Repress” by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Luca Guadagnino, “Challengers”
- “El Mal” by Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón and Camille, “Emilia Pérez”
- “Harper and Will Go West” by Kristen Wiig, “Will & Harper”
- “Kiss the Sky” by Maren Morris, “The Wild Robot”
- “Mi Camino” by Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez”
Mejor banda sonora
- Volker Bertelmann, “Conclave”
- Daniel Blumberg, “The Brutalist”
- Kris Bowers, “The Wild Robot”
- Clément Ducol & Camille, “Emilia Pérez”
- Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, “Challengers”
- Hans Zimmer, “Dune: Part Two”
Mejor serie dramática
- “The Day of the Jackal”
- “The Diplomat”
- “Evil”
- “Industry”
- “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire”
- “The Old Man”
- “Shōgun”
- “Slow Horses”
Mejor actor en serie dramática
- Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
- Ncuti Gatwa, “Doctor Who”
- Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”
- Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”
- Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”
- Antony Starr, “The Boys”
Mejor actriz en serie dramática
- Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”
- Kathy Bates, “Matlock”
- Shanola Hampton, “Found”
- Keira Knightley, “Black Doves”
- Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
- Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”
Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática
- Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”
- Michael Emerson, “Evil”
- Mark-Paul Gosselaar, “Found”
- Takehiro Hira, “Shōgun”
- John Lithgow, “The Old Man”
- Sam Reid, “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire”
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática
- Moeka Hoshi, “Shōgun”
- Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”
- Nicole Kidman, “Lioness”
- Skye P. Marshall, “Matlock”
- Anna Sawai, “Pachinko”
- Fiona Shaw, “Bad Sisters”
Mejor serie de comedia
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “English Teacher”
- “Hacks”
- “Nobody Wants This”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Somebody Somewhere”
- “St. Denis Medical”
- “What We Do in the Shadows”
Mejor actor de comedia
- Brian Jordan Alvarez, “English Teacher”
- Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
- David Alan Grier, “St. Denis Medical”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Kayvan Novak, “What We Do in the Shadows”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Mejor actriz de comedia
- Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Natasia Demetriou, “What We Do in the Shadows”
- Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
- Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”
Mejor actor de reparto en comedia
- Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”
- Asher Grodman, “Ghosts”
- Harvey Guillén, “What We Do in the Shadows”
- Brandon Scott Jones, “Ghosts”
- Michael Urie, “Shrinking”
- Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
Mejor actriz de reparto en comedia
- Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”
- Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
- Stephanie Koenig, “English Teacher”
- Patti LuPone, “Agatha All Along”
- Annie Potts, “Young Sheldon”
Mejor serie de edición limitada
- “Baby Reindeer”
- “Disclaimer”
- “Masters of the Air”
- “Mr Bates vs the Post Office”
- “The Penguin”
- “Ripley”
- “True Detective: Night Country”
- “We Were the Lucky Ones”
Mejor película para TV
- “The Great Lillian Hall”
- “It’s What’s Inside”
- “Música”
- “Out of My Mind”
- “Rebel Ridge”
- “V/H/S/Beyond”
Mejor actor en serie de edición limitada o película para TV
- Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”
- Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”
- Tom Hollander, “FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans”
- Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”
- Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”
- Andrew Scott, “Ripley”
Mejor actriz en serie de edición limitada o película para TV
- Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”
- Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”
- Jessica Lange, “The Great Lillian Hall”
- Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”
- Phoebe-Rae Taylor, “Out of My Mind”
- Naomi Watts, “FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans”
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de edición limitada o película para TV
- Robert Downey Jr., “The Sympathizer”
- Hugh Grant, “The Regime”
- Ron Cephas Jones, “Genius: MLK/X”
- Logan Lerman, “We Were the Lucky Ones”
- Liev Schreiber, “The Perfect Couple”
- Treat Williams, “FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans”
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de edición limitada o película para TV
- Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”
- Leila George, “Disclaimer”
- Betty Gilpin, “Three Women”
- Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”
- Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”
- Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”
Mejor serie en lengua extranjera
- “Acapulco”
- “Citadel: Honey Bunny”
- “La Máquina”
- “The Law According to Lidia Poët”
- “My Brilliant Friend”
- “Pachinko”
- “Senna”
- “Squid Game”
Mejor serie animada
- “Batman: Caped Crusader”
- “Bluey”
- “Bob’s Burgers”
- “Invincible”
- “The Simpsons”
- “X-Men ‘97″
Mejor talk show
- “Hot Ones”
- “The Daily Show”
- “The Graham Norton Show”
- “John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.”
- “The Kelly Clarkson Show”
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
Mejor especial de comedia
- “Ali Wong: Single Lady”
- “Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny”
- “Kevin James: Irregardless”
- “Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die”
- “Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special”
- “Ramy Youssef: More Feelings”
¿Dónde ver los Critics Choice Awards 2025?
Los Critics Choice Awards se podrán ver en televisión a través de E! Entertainment, disponible en América Latina por la señal de cable. En streaming, en los Estados Unidos se podrá ver a través de E! Online y Peacock, al día siguiente de la transmisión en vivo.
En América Latina, la transmisión en streaming será por Max, de HBO, a través de este enlace oficial; y por DGO, el servicio de DirecTV.
La gala comenzará su emisión a partir de las 19 horas (Perú, Ecuador, Colombia).
