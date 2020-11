TV Tokyo- Rankings for the 1st half of this fiscal year~



Top Anime Franchises (by total sales/revenue)



① Boruto

② Naruto

③ Yu-Gi-Oh!

④ Bleach

⑤ Black Clover



Top Anime Franchises (by gross profit/margin)



① Boruto

② Naruto

③ Pokemon

④ Black Clover

⑤ Yu-Gi-Oh! pic.twitter.com/hrzjTky7t0