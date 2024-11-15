Fernando Zavala, Chairman of the APEC CEO Summit 2024 and CEO of Intercorp, alongside Tae-won Chey, Chairman of the APEC CEO Summit 2025 and Chairman of SK Group, delivered the closing remarks for the summit. They emphasized the significance of the forum and the most notable ideas discussed during the sessions held in Lima.

Zavala pointed out that this year, some of the most pressing challenges for the region were outlined, particularly regarding sustainability. These include harnessing technology for development and exploring ways to build an innovative, resilient, and united Asia-Pacific.

“It has been inspiring to witness the dialogue between various businesses and government leaders. Everyone is committed to the prosperity of our communities. The work we have done over the past year has had an impact far beyond what I could have imagined,” Zavala stated.

For Zavala, APEC remains one of the few forums that maintains its relevance in an increasingly fragmented world.

“I am confident that APEC leaders and their initiatives will continue to drive international development,” he added.

Tae-won Chey, speaking about next year’s forum, highlighted the role of technology and innovation in shaping the future.

“Our expertise in connecting diverse societies through technology and innovation drives progress toward the future. Business represents the essential compass we need on this journey, showing us what is possible and helping us overcome today’s challenges,” he said.

Chey emphasized that the tools uniting APEC’s 21 economies are those that drive their innovation priorities. He expressed that the framework of the 2025 summit will serve as a platform to exchange ideas and address shared challenges in technology and sustainability, with South Korea hosting the event.