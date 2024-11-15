At the APEC CEO Summit 2024, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasized that while trade drives economic growth, it does not automatically ensure that everyone benefits from it. He stressed the importance of incorporating safeguards into Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to protect the environment, women’s rights, labor rights, and the rights of Indigenous peoples. Trudeau spoke during a panel alongside Mary Ng, Canada’s Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade, and Economic Development.

Trudeau argued that the economic rationale for inclusive trade lies in ensuring that everyone feels the benefits, fostering win-win relationships in trade negotiations.

“The moment people feel that trade hasn’t benefited them at all, a win-lose framework emerges. What we need to ensure is a win-win not just for the two countries involved, but for the multiple nations participating in large trade agreements,” Trudeau said.

He also announced the completion of Canada’s latest FTA with Indonesia, highlighting it as a signal of progress amid global protectionism and uncertainty.

“The country is making a move that shows even in times of protectionism and insecurity, there are opportunities to craft strong agreements that work,” he stated.

Minister Mary Ng underscored the need for trade to foster growth for small and micro-enterprises.

“In Canada, adding more women to the economy would contribute $150 billion, and globally, $12 trillion. Trade works when everyone benefits—workers and all those represented across the value chain,” she explained.

On U.S. Trade Policies and NAFTA

When asked how Donald Trump’s presidency might impact trade agreements, Trudeau reflected on the challenges of the 2016 renegotiation of NAFTA, a landmark agreement between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

“At that time, there was a commitment to break apart one of the key pillars of NAFTA, and it had profound consequences for Canada and the North American economy,” he noted.

In response, Canada sought ways to modernize and adjust the trade relationship.

“Canada’s and America’s middle classes have been building together for decades and generations with tremendous success. It wasn’t easy then, and nothing will be easy this time. No U.S. administration is ever automatically easy for Canada. They always focus heavily on their own interests,” Trudeau emphasized.

Cierre Apec CEREMONIA DE ENTREGA

Harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Global Growth

Trudeau also addressed Canada’s efforts to balance AI innovation with ethical use, ensuring it empowers people and businesses of all sizes.

“It’s not just about big companies investing massive amounts of money. The question is how we bring AI to small businesses and reassure people that AI can create better opportunities. We must ensure a framework in the democratic world aligned with shared values to make this effective,” he stated.

Trudeau compared AI’s transformative potential to that of electricity over 100 years ago, noting that it will impact every industry and job. The challenge lies in managing this disruption to minimize its impact on most people.

However, he highlighted energy as a major constraint for AI.

“The energy consumption required for AI has yet to be fully understood. Canada generates 80% clean energy, which attracts global companies for our workforce and resources. But how do we develop the clean energy needed? That’s a critical issue,” Trudeau explained.

Clean Energy and Nuclear Power

Mary Ng added that regions with rapid economic growth and a young population, like parts of the Asia-Pacific, will need significant AI infrastructure for manufacturing, households, and climate change solutions.

“Canada is a leader in clean nuclear energy, and we know that if we are to meet our carbon reduction goals, nuclear energy must be part of the mix. Many APEC economies will play a role in this transition. We’re excited to be building nuclear plants in Canada and exporting clean energy,” she said.

Ng emphasized Canada’s expertise in the regulatory, construction, and maintenance aspects of nuclear energy, ensuring a reliable supply chain.

Trudeau further clarified that Canada’s nuclear reactors have been built for decades without weapons implications, as its facilities cannot refine materials for nuclear bomb programs.

“These types of infrastructure require government investment and long-term vision. The plans we need to implement as a government aren’t just for the next term but for the next generation,” he concluded.